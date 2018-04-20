Official website of the New England Patriots

Throwback Highlights: Patriots 2003 AFC Championship Win Over Colts

Report: DeMarcus Covington to be Named Patriots Next Defensive Coordinator

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

Patriots Unfiltered 1/25: Offseason Hot Topics, NFL Draft Talk, Conference Championship Picks

Patriots Catch-22 1/25: Senior Bowl Preview, NFL Draft Talk, Updates on Jerod Mayo Building his Coaching Staff

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign OL Michael Jordan to a Futures Contract

2003: The Super Sequel Podcast drops 1/29

Patriots Unfiltered 1/23: Building the Patriots Coaching Staff, Playoffs Recap, Mapping Out the Offseason

NFL Notes: Mayo hits the ground running

Patriots Mailbag: How Will Patriots Evolve Under Mayo?

Jerod Mayo on WEEI 1/22: "We have a lot of great leaders"

New England Patriots 2024 Offseason Primer

EXCLUSIVE: 1994 Interview with Robert Kraft Moments After Purchasing the New England Patriots

Championing Community: Reflecting on Robert Kraft's pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with Patriots

Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round

Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1

EXCLUSIVE: Head Coach Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Tamara Brown

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Robert Kraft's Purchase of the New England Patriots

Samsonite Make Your Case: Succession Plan

The Patriots have reportedly shown interest in a number of the highly-rated quarterbacks in the draft. Which one would you like the see them draft?

Apr 20, 2018 at 08:32 AM
20180817-pfw-staff-author
PFW Staff

PFWOnline | Blog

It's no secret that Tom Brady will be 41 when the 2018 season kickoffs off in September, and most people believe the Patriots will need to find a quarterback in the draft to groom as his replacement.

At various times this spring the Patriots have reportedly been linked to a number or the top prospects at the position, including Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson just to name a few. Sam Darnold and Josh Allen also figure to be among the top picks of the draft, and there are a number of passers who enjoyed solid college careers who might be available on Day 2 as well.

The Patriots currently have two picks in each of the first two rounds (Nos. 23, 31, 43 and 63 overall), so they have the resources to move up the board and grab virtually any quarterback they choose. They also could stand pat and opt for one of the secondary options and go from there.

So with such an important decision to be made - identifying Brady's successor - this week's Samsonite Make Your Case question is a simple one: Which quarterback would you like to see the Patriots get in the draft?

PFW's Andy Hart says ...

JOSH ROSEN

Obviously the Patriots would need to make a bold move up the board to grab Rosen but I believe it would be worth the investment. Rosen is a polished pro-style quarterback with all the physical tools to succeed at the next level, and having him sit behind Tom Brady for a year or two will help him develop quickly.

Rosen displayed all the measurable at UCLA with a strong arm to go with the accuracy and timing necessary to excel in the Patriots offense. He moves well in the pocket and shows some elusiveness as well. He wasn't always surrounded by the best cast of characters with the Bruins, but that won't the case in the NFL.

Given some time with Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, Rosen has the tools to one day succeed Brady as the man in New England.
--AH

PFW's Paul Perillo says ...

SAM DARNOLD

In watching all of the top quarterbacks in the draft, the one I felt played at the highest level was Sam Darnold. Admittedly, Darnold's best play came in 2016 when he was outstanding over the second half of the season, and in particular during the Rose Bowl win over Penn State. He wasn't as productive last season, but the potential is obviously there.

Darnold can scramble effectively and keeps his eyes downfield when doing so. He's an accurate passer on the run and sees the field well. He was guilty of trying to do too much at times last season and that's when his turnovers came, but some coaching under Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, as well as watching Tom Brady, should help him put those problems in the past.

Like all the other top-tier quarterbacks, Darnold has some warts. But his upside is higher than the others and he will benefit from the structure of playing in a pro offense. Now it's up to Belichick to figure out how to get him.

--PP

Related Content

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Should Pats trade up for Tua?

Should the Patriots trade up for QB Tua Tagovailoa?  Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Should the Patriots add a veteran QB?

With Tom Brady officially signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots are now in transition at the most important positing in football. Should the Patriots add a veteran quarterback? Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Toughest Patriots Game of 2020?

What will be the toughest game of the Patriots 2020 season? Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Biggest (non-Edelman) Patriots combine snub?

The list of Patriots who have become impact players despite not getting a combine invite is long and significant.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Which position to watch at NFL scouting combine?

Which position group should the Patriots be most focused on at this year's combine? Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Most intriguing under-the-radar Patriot?

The Patriots could greatly benefit if one of their younger players who spent last season behind the scenes develops into an impact player. Who is the most intriguing under-the-radar Patriot this offseason? 
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Who is the most important non-Brady Patriots free agent?

Beyond Tom Brady there are a number of free agents the team must make difficult decisions on.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Who will win Super Bowl 54?

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate which team will win Super Bowl LIV.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: NFL tries out onside kick replacement

Convert a 4th-and-15 or keep onside kicks the same? Erik Scalavino and Mike Dussault debate the potential new rule before it's tested at Sunday's Pro Bowl.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: What is the Patriots biggest offseason need?

After a disappointing exit in the Wild Card Round, the Patriots are facing their longest offseason in a decade.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Best Patriots Moment of the 2019 Regular Season?

It's time to take a quick look back at the Patriots 2019 regular season and figure out what the best moment was.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Patriots team of the decade?

What was the Patriots team of the decade? Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault debate.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: DeMarcus Covington to be Named Patriots Next Defensive Coordinator

Report Roundup: Patriots Ramp Up Coordinator Interviews

Patriots Greats Chronicle Jerod Mayo's Journey to Head Coach

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Sign OL Michael Jordan to a Futures Contract

NFL Notes: Mayo hits the ground running

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Throwback Highlights: Patriots 2003 AFC Championship Win Over Colts

Watch throwback highlights from the 2003 AFC Championship win against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. Ty Law, Tom Brady and more led the Patriots to a conference championship win to advance to Super Bowl XXXVIII.

2003: The Super Sequel Podcast drops 1/29

Previewing the second Patriots Super Bowl Sound Odyssey, recounting the team's 2003 championship season.

EXCLUSIVE: 1994 Interview with Robert Kraft Moments After Purchasing the New England Patriots

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Robert Kraft purchasing the New England Patriots, watch an exclusive interview from 1994 moments after Mr. Kraft made the deal official. The Patriots Chairman and CEO shares his dreams of owning an NFL team, the importance of the New England community and what the Patriots legacy means to him and the region.

Throwback Highlights: 10 Year Anniversary of Patriots Defeating Colts in 2014 AFC Divisional Round

Watch throwback highlights from the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff game as the New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts at home at Gillette Stadium. See former Patriots Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, LeGarrette Blount and more defeat the Colts 43-22 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Patriots All Access: A New Era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we welcome in a new era, as Jerod Mayo is introduced as the 15th head coach in franchise history. Go behind the scenes on Mayo's first day and get reaction from current and former players on the hire.  Plus, we go one-on-one with the new head coach.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

EXCLUSIVE: Head Coach Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Tamara Brown

Tamara Brown sits down with Patriots Head Coach Jerod Mayo to discuss his excitement for his new role.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising