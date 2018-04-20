Samsonite Make Your Case: Succession Plan

It's no secret that Tom Brady will be 41 when the 2018 season kickoffs off in September, and most people believe the Patriots will need to find a quarterback in the draft to groom as his replacement.
At various times this spring the Patriots have reportedly been linked to a number or the top prospects at the position, including Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson just to name a few. Sam Darnold and Josh Allen also figure to be among the top picks of the draft, and there are a number of passers who enjoyed solid college careers who might be available on Day 2 as well.
The Patriots currently have two picks in each of the first two rounds (Nos. 23, 31, 43 and 63 overall), so they have the resources to move up the board and grab virtually any quarterback they choose. They also could stand pat and opt for one of the secondary options and go from there.
So with such an important decision to be made - identifying Brady's successor - this week's Samsonite Make Your Case question is a simple one: Which quarterback would you like to see the Patriots get in the draft?
PFW's Andy Hart says ...
JOSH ROSEN
Obviously the Patriots would need to make a bold move up the board to grab Rosen but I believe it would be worth the investment. Rosen is a polished pro-style quarterback with all the physical tools to succeed at the next level, and having him sit behind Tom Brady for a year or two will help him develop quickly.
Rosen displayed all the measurable at UCLA with a strong arm to go with the accuracy and timing necessary to excel in the Patriots offense. He moves well in the pocket and shows some elusiveness as well. He wasn't always surrounded by the best cast of characters with the Bruins, but that won't the case in the NFL.
Given some time with Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, Rosen has the tools to one day succeed Brady as the man in New England.
--AH
PFW's Paul Perillo says ...
SAM DARNOLD
In watching all of the top quarterbacks in the draft, the one I felt played at the highest level was Sam Darnold. Admittedly, Darnold's best play came in 2016 when he was outstanding over the second half of the season, and in particular during the Rose Bowl win over Penn State. He wasn't as productive last season, but the potential is obviously there.
Darnold can scramble effectively and keeps his eyes downfield when doing so. He's an accurate passer on the run and sees the field well. He was guilty of trying to do too much at times last season and that's when his turnovers came, but some coaching under Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels, as well as watching Tom Brady, should help him put those problems in the past.
Like all the other top-tier quarterbacks, Darnold has some warts. But his upside is higher than the others and he will benefit from the structure of playing in a pro offense. Now it's up to Belichick to figure out how to get him.
--PP