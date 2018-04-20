Samsonite Make Your Case: Succession Plan

It's no secret that Tom Brady will be 41 when the 2018 season kickoffs off in September, and most people believe the Patriots will need to find a quarterback in the draft to groom as his replacement.

At various times this spring the Patriots have reportedly been linked to a number or the top prospects at the position, including Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson just to name a few. Sam Darnold and Josh Allen also figure to be among the top picks of the draft, and there are a number of passers who enjoyed solid college careers who might be available on Day 2 as well.

The Patriots currently have two picks in each of the first two rounds (Nos. 23, 31, 43 and 63 overall), so they have the resources to move up the board and grab virtually any quarterback they choose. They also could stand pat and opt for one of the secondary options and go from there.