Samsonite Make Your Case: Trader Bill's Best

The early part of the season has featured a lot of speculation about the future, specifically, next month's NFL trading deadline. During the summer there was an NFL Network report indicating the Patriots were receiving calls wondering about the potential availability of Dion Lewis.

More recently Malcolm Butler's name has been tossed into the ring as a possible target. Until the deadline passes - on Halloween by the way - the speculation will likely continue in and around Foxborough.

Over the years Bill Belichick has shown the willingness to make deals. Some have been shocking (Jamie Collins, Richard Seymour, Logan Mankins) and many have yielded differing results. In all, Belichick has swung more than 100 trades since taking over as Patriots coach in 2000 with many of those involving draft picks.