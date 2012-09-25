Sharon High School's Dave Morse Named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Official website of the New England Patriots

Sep 25, 2012 at 01:41 AM
Foxborough, Mass. – Sharon High School's Dave Morse has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week in recognition of his team's 34-22 victory over North Quincy High School on Saturday, Sept. 22. The win brings the Eagles record to 3-0 and continues a streak of success under the school's second-year head coach. Sharon has now won seven of its last 13 games dating back to 2011, after winning just four games total from 2008-2010. The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will donate $1,000 to Sharon High School's football program in Morse's name in recognition of his Coach of the Week selection.

Patriots and Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, the team's executive director of community affairs, visited Coach Morse and his team on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at Sharon High School. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the team's weekly television magazine show, Patriots All Access, which airs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28, on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

The 2012 season marks the 17th year in which the Patriots join the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. Tippett oversees the program as part of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's commitment to youth football initiatives.

"It was a pleasure to visit Sharon High School to present the New England Patriots Coach of the Week award to Coach Morse and his team," Tippett said. "I enjoyed meeting with the Eagles and could see the determination and resolve that helped them overcome a fourth-quarter deficit on Saturday. Coach Morse did a tremendous job keeping his team focused en route to a comeback win. The Patriots are pleased to reward his team and Sharon High School with a donation to the football program. We wish them success throughout the 2012 season."

At the conclusion of the season, one high school coach will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution toward the school's football program.

In 2011, Tippett decided to take the award on the road so he could visit the schools that benefit from the program. In previous years, Tippett has invited the Coach of the Week and senior captains for a visit to Gillette Stadium. This year is also the second year the Patriots will accept nominations for High School Coach of the Week. Anyone who knows a high school football coach in New England who has a great week or reaches a personal career milestone is encouraged to submit a nomination to nominatecoach@patriots.com.

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

