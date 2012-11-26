Statement by an NFL Spokesperson on DE Jermaine Cunningham

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 26, 2012 at 04:00 AM
Jermaine Cunningham of the New England Patriots has been suspended without pay for four games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

Cunningham's suspension begins immediately. He will be eligible to return to the Patriots' active roster on Monday, December 24 following the team's December 23 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

