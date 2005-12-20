Stephen Neal's unique journey to the NFL has proven successful

That potential led to an invite to the Patriots' 2001 training camp. However, when Neal arrived, it was an uphill battle for the former wrestler. Unlike other rookies in NFL training camps, Neal wasn't just learning how to adjust to the NFL. He was learning how to play football.

"When I tell you he didn't know where the field was, he didn't really know where the field was," Patriots Coach Bill Belichick explained."He didn't know how to put his pads on. He didn't know where to line up.We were starting from below scratch."

"I came in pretty late that first year and their job is not to teach me how to play, it's to get the best people out there to win the game," said Neal. "I wasn't really in that equation."

Neal began his unlikely career as a defensive end before moving to the offensive line, and although he showed promise, he was released by the Patriots and signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. But the Patriots did not forget about Neal, signing him to their active roster later that season. Even though he was inactive during the playoffs and Super Bowl XXXVI, Neal earned a Super Bowl ring.

After a full season of practicing and watching tape, Neal entered his first NFL offseason eager to sharpen his knowledge of the game. When 2002 training camp rolled around, he looked like a different player from the previous year and expectations were high. He made his NFL debut that October against Miami, and earned his first career start the next week against the Green Bay Packers. But, he suffered a setback when he injured his shoulder in that game, ironically on a heads-up, veteran-type play, recognizing a fumble that most of the players on the field thought was a dropped pass. After surgery, he sat out the remainder of the 2002 season and also missed the 2003 campaign.

Still, the Patriots did not give up on Neal. "I was kept around here for a few years and really given the opportunity," he said. " I came in and watched film and I talked to the guys and tried to get better, improve."

After two years of rehab, Neal was ready to make an impact. With the departures of two starting offensive linemen from the 2003 squad, Neal was given a chance to showcase his skills, and he didn't disappoint. He earned the starting right guard spot in 2004 and helped pave the way for Corey Dillon to set the Patriots single-season rushing record with 1,635 yards.

Neal has started every game for the Patriots this season, and with injuries to veteran left tackle Matt Light and center Dan Koppen, Neal has been a veteran presence for a Patriots offensive line that has started two rookies, Nick Kaczur and Logan Mankins.

Neal is proud of the way the offensive front has handled injuries, but believes the best is yet to come.

"I think we've worked hard and have come a long way," he said. "You can always do better.We just have to keep working hard."

Their hard work paid off last week against the Bills as Tom Brady threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns and Corey Dillon rushed for 102 yards with a score. With three games remaining for the Patriots, Neal and the offensive line hope to carry the momentum into today's contest against Tampa Bay.

As for life after football, Neal hasn't ruled out a return to the mat. "I might go back," Neal said.

But he is no rush to return to wrestling. Neal is too busy pinning down defensive lineman. However, if the day ever does come when Neal returns to wrestling, it will be under one condition.

"There's only one level to compete - the Olympic level - freestyle," he said.