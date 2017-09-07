Stock Watch: Struggles across the board in loss to Chiefs

Mike Gillislee –* *The new running back put forth a very LeGarrette Blount-like performance in his New England debut. That included a nose for the end zone and a low yards-per-carry average. Gillislee ran it 15 times for 45 yards (3.0 avg.) but three of those runs were touchdowns from 2, 2 and 1 yard out. Unfortunately, Gillislee also came up short on a couple fourth-down runs. It wasn't perfect, but Gillislee took a first step toward showing he could fill the Blount big-back, touchdown-scoring role for 2017.

Danny Amendola –Though he did put the ball on the ground once and left the game in the third quarter with a head injury, Amendola pretty much made the most of his chances to make plays. The veteran receiver caught six of the seven balls thrown his way for 100 yards (16.7-yard avg.) with a long of 27 yards. With Julian Edelman gone for the year, Amendola did his best to step to the plate, unfortunately it was in a losing effort and finished with him missing the end of the game to injury.

Sell

Coaching –* *With an entire offseason of preparation, New England's coaching staff didn't put anything near its best game plan on display against Kansas City. Offensively there was no flow to the personnel groupings or the passing game, especially in the second half. Down a score late, it was reminiscent of Super Bowl XLII with a throw-it-deep approach despite remaining time for a comeback. Defensively the use of Jordan Richards as basically a linebacker – though he did have a forced fumble on the first play – didn't pay off as Kansas City ran all over the small front to the tune of 185 yards and a 6.9-yard average. It's also questionable to have newcomer defensive end Cassius Marsh wide in coverage on Kareem Hunt, leading to a 78-yard touchdown. On some level Belichick and his staff also bear the burden of the team seemingly running out of gas and laying down as the Chiefs pulled away for the blowout in the fourth quarter on a couple long runs.