Top 5 Photos from Panthers vs. Patriots presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Panthers presented by CarMax.

Oct 02, 2017 at 03:56 AM
New England Patriots

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Panthers presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: Van Noy dives for the tackle

4knvannoy-watermarked.jpg

#4: Hogan hauls in the score

6dshogan-watermarked.jpg

#3: Lewis wins the race

7dslewis-watermarked.jpg

#2: Amendola's clutch grab

9dsdola-watermarked.jpg

#1: Hightower is back

dshigh-watermarked.jpg

More photos from Week 4:

Silverman's Best presented by CarMax 10/1: Panthers at Patriots

Team photographer, David Silverman, offers his best photos presented by CarMax from the Patriots game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_03.jpg
1 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_01.jpg
2 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_02.jpg
3 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_04.jpg
4 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_05.jpg
5 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_06.jpg
6 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_07.jpg
7 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_08.jpg
8 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_09.jpg
9 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_10.jpg
10 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_11.jpg
11 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_12.jpg
12 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_13.jpg
13 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_14.jpg
14 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_15.jpg
15 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_16.jpg
16 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_17.jpg
17 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_18.jpg
18 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_19.jpg
19 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_20.jpg
20 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_21.jpg
21 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_22.jpg
22 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_23.jpg
23 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_24.jpg
24 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_25.jpg
25 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_26.jpg
26 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_27.jpg
27 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_28.jpg
28 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_29.jpg
29 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_30.jpg
30 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_31.jpg
31 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_32.jpg
32 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_33.jpg
33 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_34.jpg
34 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_35.jpg
35 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_36.jpg
36 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_37.jpg
37 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_38.jpg
38 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_39.jpg
39 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_40.jpg
40 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_41.jpg
41 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_42.jpg
42 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_43.jpg
43 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_44.jpg
44 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_45.jpg
45 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_46.jpg
46 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_47.jpg
47 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_48.jpg
48 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_49.jpg
49 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_50.jpg
50 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_51.jpg
51 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_52.jpg
52 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_53.jpg
53 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_54.jpg
54 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_55.jpg
55 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_56.jpg
56 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_57.jpg
57 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_58.jpg
58 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_59.jpg
59 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_60.jpg
60 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_61.jpg
61 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_62.jpg
62 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_63.jpg
63 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_64.jpg
64 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_65.jpg
65 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_66.jpg
66 / 67
20171001_silvermansbest_panthers_67.jpg
67 / 67
Panthers vs. Patriots: Week 4

The New England Patriots take on the Carolina Panthers in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady charges onto the field for to warm up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
1 / 110

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady charges onto the field for to warm up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
2 / 110

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
3 / 110

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
4 / 110

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
5 / 110

New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field during warm-up's before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
6 / 110

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks on the field during warm-up's before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to team owner Robert Kraft, right, before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
7 / 110

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks to team owner Robert Kraft, right, before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Members of the New England Patriots stand along the sideline during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
8 / 110

Members of the New England Patriots stand along the sideline during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Members of the New England Patriots stand along the sideline during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
9 / 110

Members of the New England Patriots stand along the sideline during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
10 / 110

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, foreground, intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd (18) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
11 / 110

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, foreground, intercepts a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd (18) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, right, runs after intercepting a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd (18) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
12 / 110

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, right, runs after intercepting a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Damiere Byrd (18) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
13 / 110

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski salutes after kicking a field goal against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
14 / 110

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski salutes after kicking a field goal against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan, right, catches a touchdown pass while Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams (29) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
15 / 110

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan, right, catches a touchdown pass while Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams (29) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) celebrates his touchdown catch with Danny Amendola, left, and Brandin Cooks, right, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
16 / 110

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) celebrates his touchdown catch with Danny Amendola, left, and Brandin Cooks, right, during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan, center, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
17 / 110

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates his touchdown pass to New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan, center, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, rear, celebrates his touchdown pass to New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
18 / 110

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, rear, celebrates his touchdown pass to New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan celebrates his touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
19 / 110

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan celebrates his touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee, right, runs from Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
20 / 110

New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee, right, runs from Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, rear, tackles New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee (35) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
21 / 110

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, rear, tackles New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee (35) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler celebrates his interception against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
22 / 110

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler celebrates his interception against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman (20) tries to tackle New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
23 / 110

Carolina Panthers safety Kurt Coleman (20) tries to tackle New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) tries to shake free from Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams (29) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
24 / 110

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) tries to shake free from Carolina Panthers safety Mike Adams (29) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
20171001_kn_01.jpg
25 / 110
20171001_kn_02.jpg
26 / 110
20171001_kn_03.jpg
27 / 110
20171001_kn_04.jpg
28 / 110
20171001_kn_05.jpg
29 / 110
20171001_kn_06.jpg
30 / 110
20171001_kn_07.jpg
31 / 110
20171001_kn_08.jpg
32 / 110
20171001_kn_09.jpg
33 / 110
20171001_kn_10.jpg
34 / 110
20171001_kn_11.jpg
35 / 110
20171001_kn_12.jpg
36 / 110
20171001_kn_13.jpg
37 / 110
20171001_kn_14.jpg
38 / 110
20171001_kn_15.jpg
39 / 110
20171001_kn_16.jpg
40 / 110
20171001_kn_17.jpg
41 / 110
20171001_kn_18.jpg
42 / 110
20171001_kn_19.jpg
43 / 110
20171001_kn_20.jpg
44 / 110
20171001_kn_21.jpg
45 / 110
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) scores a touchdown in front of Carolina Panthers cornerback Kevon Seymour (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
46 / 110

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) scores a touchdown in front of Carolina Panthers cornerback Kevon Seymour (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) scores a touchdown in front of Carolina Panthers cornerback Kevon Seymour (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
47 / 110

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) scores a touchdown in front of Carolina Panthers cornerback Kevon Seymour (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, center, uses a fan's banner to celebrate his touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
48 / 110

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola, center, uses a fan's banner to celebrate his touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Danny Amendola, left, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
49 / 110

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, celebrates his touchdown pass to wide receiver Danny Amendola, left, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano, left, kicks the game-winning field goal as Michael Palardy (5) holds at the end of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Panthers won 33-30. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
50 / 110

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano, left, kicks the game-winning field goal as Michael Palardy (5) holds at the end of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Panthers won 33-30. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Derek Anderson (3) speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
51 / 110

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Derek Anderson (3) speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
52 / 110

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
Carolina Panthers defensive end Kyle Love (93) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
53 / 110

Carolina Panthers defensive end Kyle Love (93) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

Bill Sikes/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
54 / 110

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speak at midfield after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Panthers won 33-30. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
55 / 110

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Panthers won 33-30. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
56 / 110

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
57 / 110

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady departs after speaking to the media following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
58 / 110

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady departs after speaking to the media following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick arrives to speak to the media following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
59 / 110

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick arrives to speak to the media following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
60 / 110

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP Images
cp100117_eja0043-watermarked.jpg
61 / 110
cp100117_eja0059a-watermarked.jpg
62 / 110
cp100117_eja0170a-watermarked.jpg
63 / 110
cp100117_eja0174-watermarked.jpg
64 / 110
cp100117_eja0190a-watermarked.jpg
65 / 110
cp100117_eja0176-watermarked.jpg
66 / 110
cp100117_eja0293a-watermarked.jpg
67 / 110
cp100117_eja0331-watermarked.jpg
68 / 110
cp100117_eja0397-watermarked.jpg
69 / 110
cp100117_eja0432-watermarked.jpg
70 / 110
cp100117_eja0456-watermarked.jpg
71 / 110
cp100117_eja0508-watermarked.jpg
72 / 110
cp100117_eja0604-watermarked.jpg
73 / 110
cp100117_eja0609-watermarked.jpg
74 / 110
cp100117_eja0610-watermarked.jpg
75 / 110
cp100117_eja0645-watermarked.jpg
76 / 110
cp100117_eja0661-watermarked.jpg
77 / 110
cp100117_eja0668-watermarked.jpg
78 / 110
cp100117_eja0708-watermarked.jpg
79 / 110
cp100117_eja0719-watermarked.jpg
80 / 110
cp100117_eja0757-watermarked.jpg
81 / 110
cp100117_eja0802-watermarked.jpg
82 / 110
cp100117_eja0806-watermarked.jpg
83 / 110
cp100117_eja0816a-watermarked.jpg
84 / 110
cp100117_eja0820-watermarked.jpg
85 / 110
cp100117_eja0821-watermarked.jpg
86 / 110
cp100117_eja0899-watermarked.jpg
87 / 110
cp100117_eja0923-watermarked.jpg
88 / 110
cp100117_eja0978-watermarked.jpg
89 / 110
cp100117_eja1064-watermarked.jpg
90 / 110
cp100117_eja1087-watermarked.jpg
91 / 110
cp100117_eja1125-watermarked.jpg
92 / 110
cp100117_eja1151-watermarked.jpg
93 / 110
cp100117_eja1187a-watermarked.jpg
94 / 110
cp100117_eja1220a-watermarked.jpg
95 / 110
cp100117_eja1225-watermarked.jpg
96 / 110
cp100117_eja1250-watermarked.jpg
97 / 110
cp100117_eja1313-watermarked.jpg
98 / 110
cp100117_eja1302a-watermarked.jpg
99 / 110
cp100117_eja1336a-watermarked.jpg
100 / 110
cp100117_eja1348b-watermarked.jpg
101 / 110
cp100117_eja1352a-watermarked.jpg
102 / 110
cp100117_eja1362-watermarked.jpg
103 / 110
cp100117_eja1415-watermarked.jpg
104 / 110
cp100117_eja1429a-watermarked.jpg
105 / 110
cp100117_eja1436-watermarked.jpg
106 / 110
cp100117_eja1447a-watermarked.jpg
107 / 110
cp100117_eja1472-watermarked.jpg
108 / 110
cp100117_eja1475-watermarked.jpg
109 / 110
cp100117_eja1479-watermarked.jpg
110 / 110
