Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Notebook: Uche, Winovich bring fresh pass rush possibilities

Players to Watch: Patriots at Giants

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Giants

Day 19 blogservations: Newton jumps right back in

Analysis: Depth, versatility aplenty among RBs  

Notebook: Pats vet linebackers setting the tone

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Day 17 blogservations: Jones remains in spotlight

Notebook: Judon, Smith fitting right in

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/24

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp coming to a close 

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Blogservations: With Newton out, Jones sees heavy workload

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Giants presented by CarMax

Aug 30, 2021 at 11:22 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2021-Top5Photos-16x9

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the New York Giants presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: Slingin' it

20210830_PDC_Jones_DSP
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots

#4: Lay it all on the line

20210830_PDC_Zuber_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

#3: Air Asiasi ✈️

20210830_PDC_Asiasi_DSP
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots

#2: Get. Off. Me.

20210830_PDC_Stevenson_DSP
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots

#1: Hug me brotha!

20210830_PDC_Bentley_DSP
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots

More photos from Preseason Week 3:

Photos: Patriots at Giants Preseason Week 3

The New England Patriots take on the New York Giants in a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

1EJA6347-watermarked
1 / 50
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
2 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
3 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) high-fives wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (80) before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
4 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) high-fives wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (80) before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1EJA5936-watermarked
5 / 50
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA6346-watermarked
6 / 50
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA6370-watermarked
7 / 50
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA6241-watermarked
8 / 50
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
9 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray
New England Patriots' Josh Uche (55) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
10 / 50

New England Patriots' Josh Uche (55) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots' Josh Uche (55) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
11 / 50

New England Patriots' Josh Uche (55) sacks New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DAV09868-watermarked
12 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV09988-watermarked
13 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV09982-watermarked
14 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV09954-watermarked
15 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV09843-watermarked
16 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
17 / 50

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) kicks a field goal during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) and Christian Barmore (70) celebrates after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
18 / 50

New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) and Christian Barmore (70) celebrates after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray
New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) and Christian Barmore (70) celebrates after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
19 / 50

New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) and Christian Barmore (70) celebrates after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray
DAV00158-watermarked
20 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV00284-watermarked
21 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV00300-watermarked
22 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV00360-watermarked
23 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) calls out to his teammates during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
24 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) calls out to his teammates during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
25 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) drops back during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
1EJA6684-watermarked
26 / 50
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA6840-watermarked
27 / 50
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA6762-watermarked
28 / 50
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA6418-watermarked
29 / 50
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
DAV00401-watermarked
30 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
1EJA9263-watermarked
31 / 50
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
DAV00148-watermarked
32 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV00063-watermarked
33 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV00240-watermarked
34 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) defends New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) during an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
35 / 50

New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) defends New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) during an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (70) pressures New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
36 / 50

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore (70) pressures New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DAV01105-watermarked
37 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV01092-watermarked
38 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
New York Giants' Madre Harper (45) tackles New England Patriots' Isaiah Zuber (19) in the end zone during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Zuber scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
39 / 50

New York Giants' Madre Harper (45) tackles New England Patriots' Isaiah Zuber (19) in the end zone during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Zuber scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) points out defensive players during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
40 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) points out defensive players during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray
New York Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin (49) dives for New England Patriots' J.J. Taylor (42) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
41 / 50

New York Giants linebacker Carter Coughlin (49) dives for New England Patriots' J.J. Taylor (42) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray
New England Patriots' Isaiah Zuber, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of New York Giants' Madre Harper, right, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
42 / 50

New England Patriots' Isaiah Zuber, left, catches a pass for a touchdown in front of New York Giants' Madre Harper, right, during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray
DAV00903-watermarked
43 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV01214-watermarked
44 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_03232-watermarked
45 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV00989-watermarked
46 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV00978-watermarked
47 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV01183-watermarked
48 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DAV00876-watermarked
49 / 50
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots' Harvey Langi (48) and Adrian Colbert (30) tackle New York Giants' Nakie Griffin-Stewart (47) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
50 / 50

New England Patriots' Harvey Langi (48) and Adrian Colbert (30) tackle New York Giants' Nakie Griffin-Stewart (47) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray
Photos: Pregame Preseason Week 3: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

PDCHeader_Folk
1 / 41
DS_02784-watermarked
2 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_02810-watermarked
3 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_02758-watermarked
4 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_02924-watermarked
5 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_02770-watermarked
6 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_02838-watermarked
7 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_02805-watermarked
8 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_02863-watermarked
9 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_02901-watermarked
10 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_02824-watermarked
11 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_02906-watermarked
12 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_02787-watermarked
13 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_02996-watermarked
14 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_02969-watermarked
15 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_03058-watermarked
16 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_02944-watermarked
17 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_03060-watermarked
18 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_03023-watermarked
19 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_03048-watermarked
20 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_03033-watermarked
21 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_02964-watermarked
22 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DS_03066-watermarked
23 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02807-2-watermarked
24 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02763-2-watermarked
25 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02792-2-watermarked
26 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02805-2-watermarked
27 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02787-2-watermarked
28 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02819-2-watermarked
29 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02824-2-watermarked
30 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02780-2-watermarked
31 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02770-2-watermarked
32 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02820-2-watermarked
33 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02776-2-watermarked
34 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02757-2-watermarked
35 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02773-2-watermarked
36 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02801-2-watermarked
37 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02761-2-watermarked
38 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02767-2-watermarked
39 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02771-2-watermarked
40 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
DMS02817-2-watermarked
41 / 41
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
