Top 5 photos from Patriots at Seahawks presented by CarMax

Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Sep 21 | 08:58 AM - 06:00 PM
After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Newton: 'We put ourselves in a position to win'

Newton: 'We put ourselves in a position to win'

Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 2

Patriots vs. Seahawks highlights | Week 2

What Went Wrong: Establishing the Run Game

What Went Wrong: Establishing the Run Game

Belichick: 'We came up just a little bit short'

Belichick: 'We came up just a little bit short'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Coffee with the Coach: Belichick discusses the win over the Dolphins, playing without fans, and the Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Locker Room Celebration Following the Win over the Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Week 2 NFL Notes: Cam gets it done

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Belichick: 'I think that's an advantage to have some versatility defensively'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

Newton on WEEI 9/14: 'I think I missed this victoriously sore feeling'

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

After Further Review: Fourth-quarter response keys Patriots win over Miami

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Belichick: 'Proud of the team's effort'

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Seahawks presented by CarMax

Sep 21, 2020 at 11:30 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-Top5Photos-PDC

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: Family

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

#4: Pick Six

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

#3: For #28

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

#2: International Love

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

#1: Hold Up, Pose

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

More photos from Week 2:

Best Game Photos presented by CarMax: Patriots at Seahawks

Team photographer David Silverman presents his favorite photos from the Patriots game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

1DSP8938-watermarked
1 / 47
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
1DSP8983-watermarked
2 / 47
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
PIC06833-watermarked
3 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
1DSP8902-watermarked
4 / 47
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
DSP49558-watermarked
5 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP49948-watermarked
6 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP49757-watermarked
7 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP49655-watermarked
8 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
PIC06808-watermarked
9 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP49679-watermarked
10 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
PIC06684-watermarked
11 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP49640-watermarked
12 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP49881-watermarked
13 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP49861-watermarked
14 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP49475-watermarked
15 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP49285-watermarked
16 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP49392-watermarked
17 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP49333-watermarked
18 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP46821-watermarked
19 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP47045-watermarked
20 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP49199-watermarked
21 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP40161-watermarked
22 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP40298-watermarked
23 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP46893-watermarked
24 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP46956-watermarked
25 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP40264-watermarked
26 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP40208-watermarked
27 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03926-watermarked
28 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP40121-watermarked
29 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP40178-watermarked
30 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSP40107-watermarked
31 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03968-watermarked
32 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03895-watermarked
33 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03848-watermarked
34 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03629-watermarked
35 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03610-watermarked
36 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03700-watermarked
37 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03705-watermarked
38 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03581-watermarked
39 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
1DSP9053-watermarked
40 / 47
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
1DSP9199-watermarked
41 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03237-watermarked
42 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03386-watermarked
43 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03415-watermarked
44 / 47
Photo by David Silverman
1DSP9029-watermarked
45 / 47
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
1DSP9009-watermarked
46 / 47
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
SS-092020_Silverman2901a-watermarked
47 / 47
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Photos: Patriots at Seahawks Week 2

The New England Patriots take on the Seattle Seahawks in a regular season game at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

DSP46647-watermarked
1 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSP46650-watermarked
2 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
image (5)-watermarked
3 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
image (9)-watermarked
4 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC06603-watermarked
5 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton passes during warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
6 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton passes during warmups before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, greets New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
7 / 50

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, right, greets New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, greets Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right, before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
8 / 50

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, greets Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right, before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty wears "Black Lives Matter" on his helmet during warmups before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. NFL players have selected to wear the names of people this season who have been victims of police brutality and other messages of support of Black Lives Matter. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
9 / 50

New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty wears "Black Lives Matter" on his helmet during warmups before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. NFL players have selected to wear the names of people this season who have been victims of police brutality and other messages of support of Black Lives Matter. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, right, and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, left, walk out of the tunnel before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
10 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, right, and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, left, walk out of the tunnel before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots players huddle before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
11 / 50

New England Patriots players huddle before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

DSP46894-watermarked
12 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, right, runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
13 / 50

New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, right, runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
14 / 50

New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty runs for a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1DSP8974-watermarked
15 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, center, is greeted by defensive lineman Chase Winovich, left, and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (52) after McCourty intercepted a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
16 / 50

New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, center, is greeted by defensive lineman Chase Winovich, left, and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (52) after McCourty intercepted a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, right, is greeted by his twin brother, cornerback Jason McCourty, left, after Devin McCourty intercepted a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
17 / 50

New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, right, is greeted by his twin brother, cornerback Jason McCourty, left, after Devin McCourty intercepted a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, right, is greeted by his twin brother, cornerback Jason McCourty, left, after Devin McCourty intercepted a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
18 / 50

New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, right, is greeted by his twin brother, cornerback Jason McCourty, left, after Devin McCourty intercepted a pass for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DSP49110-watermarked
19 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC06689-watermarked
20 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
LARY1350-watermarked
21 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP9075-watermarked
22 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSC03461-watermarked
23 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP9035-watermarked
24 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
image (19)-watermarked
25 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSP49285-watermarked
26 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP9048-watermarked
27 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSP49068-watermarked
28 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
29 / 50

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) is sacked during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
30 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
image (22)-watermarked
31 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSC03491-watermarked
32 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
LARY1615-watermarked
33 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) and wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) celebrate in front of a two-way video display after Newton scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
34 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) and wide receiver N'Keal Harry (15) celebrate in front of a two-way video display after Newton scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman comes down with a pass reception over Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
35 / 50

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman comes down with a pass reception over Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
36 / 50

an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore covers Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
37 / 50

New England Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore covers Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots quarterback celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
38 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
image (27)-watermarked
39 / 50
New England Patriots
PIC06757-watermarked
40 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC06750-watermarked
41 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC06728-watermarked
42 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
PIC06748-watermarked
43 / 50
David Silverman/New England Patriots
image (28)-watermarked
44 / 50
New England Patriots
image (26)-watermarked
45 / 50
New England Patriots
New England Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson (47) makes a catch for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
46 / 50

New England Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson (47) makes a catch for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman makes a diving catch in front of Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
47 / 50

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman makes a diving catch in front of Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
48 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton dives with the ball but is stopped near the goal line as the clock expires in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
49 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton dives with the ball but is stopped near the goal line as the clock expires in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton jogs off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
50 / 50

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton jogs off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

John Froschauer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Titans presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Titans presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Dolphins presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bengals presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Bengals presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Chiefs presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Chiefs presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Houston Texans presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cowboys presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cowboys presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots at Eagles presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Eagles presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots at Ravens presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Ravens presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens presented by CarMax.
Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Browns presented by CarMax
news

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Browns presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns presented by CarMax.

Latest News

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

After Further Review: Patriots show signature fight in Seahawk loss

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Seahawks presented by CarMax

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Seahawks presented by CarMax

Patriots News Blitz 9/21: Silver linings abound from Pats first loss

Patriots News Blitz 9/21: Silver linings abound from Pats first loss

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Heartbroken: In Seattle, Patriots deal with loss 

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

Game Observations: Pats fall one play short to Seahawks

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/20

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Game Notes: Cam Newton throws first touchdown pass as a Patriot

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Seahawks Stats from Week 2

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Seahawks Stats from Week 2

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.

Seattle Seahawks Postgame Quotes 9/20

Inactives Analysis: Patriots face Seattle without White

Inactives Analysis: Patriots face Seattle without White

Week 2 Inactives: Patriots at Seahawks

Week 2 Inactives: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Game Preview: Patriots at Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots travel west to face potent Seahawks

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Seahawks

27 Questions for Jonathan Jones' 27th birthday

27 Questions for Jonathan Jones' 27th birthday

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Week 2: Patriots - Seahawks Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/18: McCourty eyes another battle to the end with Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/17: Edelman ready for another hard-hitting affair vs. Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/17: Edelman ready for another hard-hitting affair vs. Seahawks

Tailgater2000 adapts for scaled back game-day traditions

Tailgater2000 adapts for scaled back game-day traditions

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/17

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/17

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

What They're Saying: Seattle Seahawks

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

Unfiltered Notebook 9/16: Taylor keeps undrafted rookie streak alive

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots Sign Two Players to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Add Two Players to the Practice Squad

10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

10 Patriots legends headline 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominations

Advertising