Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

4 Keys from Patriots win over Texans

Mac Jones 10/10: "Sometimes you just have to find a way to win"

Bill Belichick 10/10: "We battled and played better situational football"

Game Notes: Nick Folk kicks two 52-yard field goals, longest field goals as a member of the Patriots

NFL Week 5: Full highlights from Patriots - Texans

Nick Folk drills 21-yard game-winning FG

Hunter Henry hauls in a 13-yard Touchdown vs. Houston Texans

Mac Jones' improv shovel pass nets Hunter Henry first-down passage

Matthew Judon's second sack of the drive ends Texans' TD chances

Jonnu Smith makes 24-yard grab despite personal foul from Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Damien Harris powers through Texans' defender for TD

Kendrick Bourne dodges pursuit on 15-yard catch and run

Kendrick Bourne storms through Texans via end around

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots at Texans

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Patriots All Access: Texans Preview

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Notebook: Collins grateful to be back in New England

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Oct 11, 2021
New England Patriots

Staff

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Houston Texans presented by CarMax.

#5: Laser Folkus

20211011_PDC_Folk_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#4: On the money 💸

20211011_PDC_Henry_DSP
Photo by David Silverman

#3: Return of the belly rub

20211011_PDC_Collins_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#2: Hanging on for dear life

20211011_PDC_Bourne_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

#1: Another for the Dude In The Red Sleeves 💪

20211011_PDC_Judon_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

More photos from Week 5:

Photos: Patriots at Texans Week 5

The New England Patriots take on the Houston Texans in Week 5 at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 10, 2021.

WR Kendrick Bourne (84) cuts up the field.
1 / 51

WR Kendrick Bourne (84) cuts up the field.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston..
2 / 51

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston..

AP Photo by Justin Rex
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
3 / 51

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Justin Rex
New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, top, leaps over Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
4 / 51

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, top, leaps over Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Eric Christian Smith
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
5 / 51

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Eric Christian Smith
New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, bottom, tackles Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown (85) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
6 / 51

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, bottom, tackles Houston Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown (85) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Eric Christian Smith
J.C. Jackson (27) lines up against Texans WR Brandin Cooks (13).
7 / 51

J.C. Jackson (27) lines up against Texans WR Brandin Cooks (13).

Photo by Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81) is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
8 / 51

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith (81) is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Eric Christian Smith
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) rushes for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
9 / 51

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) rushes for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Justin Rex
Houston Texans' Christian Kirksey, left, grabs the shirt of New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne while trying to tackle him during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
10 / 51

Houston Texans' Christian Kirksey, left, grabs the shirt of New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne while trying to tackle him during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Eric Christian Smith
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, left, celebrates his touchdown run with quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
11 / 51

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, left, celebrates his touchdown run with quarterback Mac Jones (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Eric Christian Smith
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) celebrates his touchdown run with quarterback Mac Jones (10) and teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
12 / 51

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) celebrates his touchdown run with quarterback Mac Jones (10) and teammates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Eric Christian Smith
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
13 / 51

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Justin Rex
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
14 / 51

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Justin Rex
RB Damien Harris (37) breaks through the line of scrimmage.
15 / 51

RB Damien Harris (37) breaks through the line of scrimmage.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kyle Dugger (23) celebrates after a play.
16 / 51

Kyle Dugger (23) celebrates after a play.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9)
17 / 51

Matt Judon (9)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) catches a pass for a gain as Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
18 / 51

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) catches a pass for a gain as Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Eric Christian Smith
WR Kendrick Bourne (84) avoiding Texans defenders.
19 / 51

WR Kendrick Bourne (84) avoiding Texans defenders.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Houston Texans' Andre Roberts (19) is tackled by New England Patriots' Chase Winovich during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
20 / 51

Houston Texans' Andre Roberts (19) is tackled by New England Patriots' Chase Winovich during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Justin Rex
Mac Jones (10) at the line of scrimmage.
21 / 51

Mac Jones (10) at the line of scrimmage.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damien Harris (37) powers through for a first-half TD.
22 / 51

Damien Harris (37) powers through for a first-half TD.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
WR Kendrick Bourne (84)
23 / 51

WR Kendrick Bourne (84)

Photo by David Silverman
WR Jakobi Meyers (16) hauls in a pass from Mac Jones.
24 / 51

WR Jakobi Meyers (16) hauls in a pass from Mac Jones.

Photo by David Silverman
Jonnu Smith (81) celebrates a first down.
25 / 51

Jonnu Smith (81) celebrates a first down.

Photo by David Silverman
OL James Ferentz (65)
26 / 51

OL James Ferentz (65)

Photo by David Silverman
WR Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates a first down.
27 / 51

WR Nelson Agholor (15) celebrates a first down.

Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones (10) hands it off to RB Damien Harris (37)
28 / 51

Mac Jones (10) hands it off to RB Damien Harris (37)

Photo by David Silverman
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.
29 / 51

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Houston.

AP Photo by Justin Rex
Gunner Olszewski (80) attempts to break a Texans tackle.
30 / 51

Gunner Olszewski (80) attempts to break a Texans tackle.

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry (85) hauls in a catch.
31 / 51

Hunter Henry (85) hauls in a catch.

Photo by David Silverman
Nick Folk (6) attempts a kick.
32 / 51

Nick Folk (6) attempts a kick.

Photo by David Silverman
DL Lawrence Guy (93)
33 / 51

DL Lawrence Guy (93)

Photo by David Silverman
Matt Judon (9)
34 / 51

Matt Judon (9)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9) takes down Texans QB Davis Mills
35 / 51

Matt Judon (9) takes down Texans QB Davis Mills

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9) celebrates a sack with Josh Uche (55)
36 / 51

Matt Judon (9) celebrates a sack with Josh Uche (55)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9) celebrates a sack
37 / 51

Matt Judon (9) celebrates a sack

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Matt Judon (9) sacks Texans QB Davis Mills
38 / 51

Matt Judon (9) sacks Texans QB Davis Mills

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kyle Dugger (23)
39 / 51

Kyle Dugger (23)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
The Patriots Offensive Line
40 / 51

The Patriots Offensive Line

Photo by Eric J. Adler
N'Keal Harry (1)
41 / 51

N'Keal Harry (1)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Adrian Phillips (21)
42 / 51

Adrian Phillips (21)

Photo by David Silverman
Matt Judon (9) celebrates a sack.
43 / 51

Matt Judon (9) celebrates a sack.

Photo by David Silverman
Matt Judon (9) sacks Davis Mills (10)
44 / 51

Matt Judon (9) sacks Davis Mills (10)

Photo by David Silverman
Gunner Olszewki (80) returns a kick.
45 / 51

Gunner Olszewki (80) returns a kick.

Photo by Eric J. Adler
J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates a pass break up
46 / 51

J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates a pass break up

David Silverman Photo
Hunter Henry (85) catches a TD to potentially tie the game.
47 / 51

Hunter Henry (85) catches a TD to potentially tie the game.

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry (85) and Mac Jones (10) celebrate their touchdown.
48 / 51

Hunter Henry (85) and Mac Jones (10) celebrate their touchdown.

Photo by David Silverman
Hunter Henry (85) spikes the ball after his touchdown
49 / 51

Hunter Henry (85) spikes the ball after his touchdown

Photo by David Silverman
J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates a dropped pass
50 / 51

J.C. Jackson (27) celebrates a dropped pass

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Hunter Henry (85) catches a pass from Mac Jones (10)
51 / 51

Hunter Henry (85) catches a pass from Mac Jones (10)

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Texans 

Team Photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots 25-22 victory over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

DS-62
1 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-29
2 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-57
3 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-19
4 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-17
5 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-07
6 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-03
7 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-24
8 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-29
9 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-38
10 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-05
11 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-18
12 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-30
13 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-12
14 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-55
15 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-22
16 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-58
17 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-15
18 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-14
19 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-13
20 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-18
21 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-06
22 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-32
23 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-09
24 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-59
25 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-08
26 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-47
27 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-25
28 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-02
29 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-34
30 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-19
31 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-41
32 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-10
33 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-17
34 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-15
35 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-02
36 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-21
37 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-14
38 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-42
39 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-39
40 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-60
41 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-35
42 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-37
43 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-27
44 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-38
45 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-28
46 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-63
47 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-54
48 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-30
49 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
EA-32
50 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-56
51 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-11
52 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-52
53 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-21
54 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-01
55 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-23
56 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-50
57 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-26
58 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-20
59 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-20
60 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-49
61 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-04
62 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-25
63 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-16
64 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-44
65 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-33
66 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-07
67 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-03
68 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-45
69 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-10
70 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-48
71 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-37
72 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-04
73 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-40
74 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-53
75 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
EA-01
76 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-06
77 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-05
78 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-11
79 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-36
80 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-24
81 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
EA-42
82 / 105
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DS-08
83 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-09
84 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-12
85 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-36
86 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-13
87 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-16
88 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-22
89 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-23
90 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-26
91 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-27
92 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-28
93 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-31
94 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-33
95 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-34
96 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-35
97 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-39
98 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-40
99 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-41
100 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-43
101 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-46
102 / 105
Photo by David Silverman
DS-51
103 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-61
104 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
DS-64
105 / 105
Photo by David Silverman/DSPics
