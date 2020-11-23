Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 11 game against the Houston Texans presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!
#5: Running Hard
#4: Guy In Your Face
#3: Byrd Watching
#2: Gilmore Is Back
#1: Byrd + Cam 👐
More photos from Week 11:
Team photographer David Silverman presents his favorite photos from the Patriots game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
The New England Patriots take on the Houston Texans in a regular season game at NRG Stadium on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, November, 22, 2020 at NRG Stadium.