Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cardinals presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Arizona Cardinals presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!
#5: Chase-ing Down Kyler
#4: Sweet Score for Sweet Feet
#3: 🗣 Huge Game for #70
#2: This Way to Victory
#1: Kicker Guy Does It Again!
More photos from Week 12:
The New England Patriots take on the Arizona Cardinals in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
Advertising
Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November, 29, 2020 at Gillette Stadium.