After Further Review: Pats defense, special teams got offensive vs. Cardinals

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Game Observations: Pats outlast Cardinals for last-second win

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/29

Press Pass: Players react to win over Cardinals

What Went Right: Defense contains Arizona Offense in a narrow victory

Photos: Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 12

Patriots - Cardinals Full Highlights | NFL Week 12

Nick Folk's 50-yard FG is good to give Pats walk-off win

Patriots STONEWALL Drake for fourth-down stop at 1-yard line

Unfiltered Notebook 11/27: Byrd ascending after year under Larry Fitzgerald

Belichick 11/27: 'There are several plays in every game where he can extend the play'

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Texans Recap, Cardinals Preview, Nick Folk 1-on-1

Unfiltered Notebook 11/25: Dugger learning on the fly

Newton 11/25: 'We have to make sure we keep progressing'

Belestrator: Defending Murray and the Cardinals Offense

Week 12: Patriots - Cardinals Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 11/24: Harrison, Seymour named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Week 12 NFL Notes: Patriots running out of chances

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What happened to the running game?

Thanksgiving with the Folks: Kicker Grateful for Family, Faith, Food, and Football 

Unfiltered Notebook 11/23: Pats captains stay resilient

After Further Review: Miscues undercut Pats in Houston

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Texans presented by CarMax

Cam Newton on WEEI 11/23: 'We'll learn from it and be better'

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cardinals presented by CarMax

Nov 30, 2020 at 02:28 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Arizona Cardinals presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: Chase-ing Down Kyler

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

#4: Sweet Score for Sweet Feet

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

#3: 🗣 Huge Game for #70

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

#2: This Way to Victory

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

#1: Kicker Guy Does It Again!

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

More photos from Week 12:

Photos: Patriots vs. Cardinals Week 12

The New England Patriots take on the Arizona Cardinals in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

New England Patriots

Staff

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton leaves the field after an NFL football game against the against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
1 / 68

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton leaves the field after an NFL football game against the against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
1DSP0346-watermarked
2 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP0442-watermarked
3 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP0479-watermarked
4 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP0507-watermarked
5 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP0510-watermarked
6 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP7746-watermarked
7 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP7764-watermarked
8 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP7776-watermarked
9 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP7789-watermarked
10 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP7955-watermarked
11 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1DSP8010-watermarked
12 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
1EJA3483-watermarked
13 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA3537-watermarked
14 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA3600-watermarked
15 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA3719-watermarked
16 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA4109-watermarked
17 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA4781-watermarked
18 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA5102-watermarked
19 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA5112-watermarked
20 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA5880-watermarked
21 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA5986-watermarked
22 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA6020-watermarked
23 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA6043-watermarked
24 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA6045-watermarked
25 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA6223-watermarked
26 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA6910-watermarked
27 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA6964-watermarked
28 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
2EJA1915-watermarked
29 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
2EJA1943-watermarked
30 / 68
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
DSC01507-watermarked
31 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSC01519-watermarked
32 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSC01528-watermarked
33 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSC01535-watermarked
34 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSC01564-watermarked
35 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSC09817-watermarked
36 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSP47590-watermarked
37 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSP47658-watermarked
38 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSP48031-watermarked
39 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSP48043-watermarked
40 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSP48193-watermarked
41 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
DSP48216-watermarked
42 / 68
David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk celebrates his game-winning field goal with lineman Joe Thuney, left, and holder Jake Bailey, rear, as time expires in an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
43 / 68

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk celebrates his game-winning field goal with lineman Joe Thuney, left, and holder Jake Bailey, rear, as time expires in an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk celebrates his game-winning field goal with holder Jake Bailey, rear, as time expires in an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
44 / 68

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk celebrates his game-winning field goal with holder Jake Bailey, rear, as time expires in an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk kicks a game-winning field goal as time expires in an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
45 / 68

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk kicks a game-winning field goal as time expires in an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips, center, celebrates his interception of a pass by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
46 / 68

New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips, center, celebrates his interception of a pass by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, rear, tackles Arizona Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson short of the goal line near the end fo the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
47 / 68

New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty, rear, tackles Arizona Cardinals wide receiver KeeSean Johnson short of the goal line near the end fo the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots running back James White, center, runs between Arizona Cardinals defenders Kylie Fitts, left, and De'Vondre Campbell, right, for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
48 / 68

New England Patriots running back James White, center, runs between Arizona Cardinals defenders Kylie Fitts, left, and De'Vondre Campbell, right, for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots running back James White, center, celebrates his touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
49 / 68

New England Patriots running back James White, center, celebrates his touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd, center, gains yardage pas Arizona Cardinals defenders Chris Banjo, left, and Jordan Hicks, rear, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
50 / 68

New England Patriots wide receiver Damiere Byrd, center, gains yardage pas Arizona Cardinals defenders Chris Banjo, left, and Jordan Hicks, rear, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, right, scrambles away from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kylie Fitts in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
51 / 68

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, right, scrambles away from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kylie Fitts in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, passes under pressure from Arizona Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
52 / 68

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, passes under pressure from Arizona Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, front, scrambles away from Arizona Cardinals linebackers De'Vondre Campbell, left, and Kylie Fitts in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
53 / 68

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, front, scrambles away from Arizona Cardinals linebackers De'Vondre Campbell, left, and Kylie Fitts in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
54 / 68

New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
55 / 68

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, speaks to New England Patriots running back Damien Harris before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
56 / 68

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, speaks to New England Patriots running back Damien Harris before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
The New England Patriots run onto the field for an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
57 / 68

The New England Patriots run onto the field for an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
58 / 68

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots stand during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
59 / 68

New England Patriots stand during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, speaks to line judge Jeff Seeman before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
60 / 68

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, speaks to line judge Jeff Seeman before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
61 / 68

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
62 / 68

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
63 / 68

New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, speaks with quarterback Cam Newton before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
64 / 68

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, left, speaks with quarterback Cam Newton before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
New England Patriots mascot Pat Patriots walks through empty stands at Gillette Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
65 / 68

New England Patriots mascot Pat Patriots walks through empty stands at Gillette Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic before an NFL football game between the Patriots and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images

AP Images
Gillette Stadium awaits the teams for an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
66 / 68

Gillette Stadium awaits the teams for an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AP Images

AP Images
Gillette Stadium awaits the teams for an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
67 / 68

Gillette Stadium awaits the teams for an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AP Images

AP Images
A lone worker arrives at Gillette Stadium for an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
68 / 68

A lone worker arrives at Gillette Stadium for an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

AP Images

AP Images

Pregame Week 12: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November, 29, 2020 at Gillette Stadium.

Damien Harris
1 / 27

Damien Harris

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cam Newton
2 / 27

Cam Newton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ja'Whaun Bentley
3 / 27

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel
4 / 27

Sony Michel

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jason McCourty
5 / 27

Jason McCourty

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty
6 / 27

Devin McCourty

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Lawrence Guy
7 / 27

Lawrence Guy

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Isaiah Mack
8 / 27

Isaiah Mack

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damiere Byrd
9 / 27

Damiere Byrd

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Joejuan Williams
10 / 27

Joejuan Williams

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Donte Moncrief
11 / 27

Donte Moncrief

Photo by Eric J. Adler
N'Keal Harry
12 / 27

N'Keal Harry

Photo by Eric J. Adler
AC-112820-LockerRoom_Adler03-watermarked
13 / 27
Eric J. Adler
AC-112820-LockerRoom_Adler07-watermarked
14 / 27
Photo by Eric J. Adler
AC-112820-LockerRoom_Adler18-watermarked
15 / 27
Photo by Eric J. Adler
AC-112820-LockerRoom_Adler21-watermarked
16 / 27
Photo by Eric J. Adler
AC-112820-LockerRoom_Adler01-watermarked
17 / 27
Photo by Eric J. Adler
AC-112820-LockerRoom_Adler06-watermarked
18 / 27
Photo by Eric J. Adler
AC-112820-LockerRoom_Adler26-watermarked
19 / 27
Photo by Eric J. Adler
AC-112820-LockerRoom_Adler33-watermarked
20 / 27
Photo by Eric J. Adler
AC-112820-LockerRoom_Adler24-watermarked
21 / 27
Photo by Eric J. Adler
AC-112820-LockerRoom_Adler16-watermarked
22 / 27
Photo by Eric J. Adler
AC-112820-LockerRoom_Adler08-watermarked
23 / 27
Photo by Eric J. Adler
AC-112820-LockerRoom_Adler13-watermarked
24 / 27
Photo by Eric J. Adler
AC-112820-LockerRoom_Adler14-watermarked
25 / 27
Photo by Eric J. Adler
AC-112820-LockerRoom_Adler11-watermarked
26 / 27
Photo by Eric J. Adler
AC-112820-LockerRoom_Adler22-watermarked
27 / 27
Photo by Eric J. Adler

