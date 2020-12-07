Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Saddened to Announce the Passing of Cheerleading Director Tracy Sormanti

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/6

Game Notes: Belichick Moves Past Tom Landry For Third-Most Games Coached

Full Patriots at Chargers Highlights | NFL Week 13

Gunner Olszewski with a Spectacular Punt Return for the Touchdown

Damien Harris trails a lead-convoy upfield for 15 yards

Cam Newton rushes for a 1-yard touchdown vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 13 Inactives: Patriots at Chargers

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

Behind the Scenes: Ernie Adams

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

Unfiltered Notebook 12/4: LA homecoming for Folk

Belichick coaching tree has deep roots in family

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Patriots head west to face Chargers

Expert Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

Players to Watch: Patriots at Chargers

Patriots K Nick Folk Named Special Teams Player of the Week

Unfiltered Notebook 12/2: White leads buoyant running back group

Week 13: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Which players on IR might return?

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Chargers presented by CarMax

Dec 07, 2020 at 12:20 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-Top5Photos-PDC-wk-13

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: Flexing in the N'Zone

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

#4: Euro Steppin'!

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

#3: Herbert Meets Butler

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

#2: Blocking Badgley

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

#1: Gunning For The Endzone!

Photo by David Silverman
Photo by David Silverman

More photos from Week 13:

Best Game Photos presented by CarMax: Patriots at Chargers

Team photographer David Silverman presents his favorite photos from the Patriots victory over the L.A. Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

DSC03524-watermarked
1 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03059-watermarked
2 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC02789-watermarked
3 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
1DSP0023-watermarked
4 / 69
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
DSC05056-watermarked
5 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
1DSP0186-watermarked
6 / 69
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
DSC04712-watermarked
7 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC04144-watermarked
8 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05332-watermarked
9 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC04972-watermarked
10 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC04532-watermarked
11 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05233-watermarked
12 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC05306-watermarked
13 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC04524-watermarked
14 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC04744-watermarked
15 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC04334-watermarked
16 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC04320-copy-watermarked
17 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03989-watermarked
18 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC04311-watermarked
19 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC04141-watermarked
20 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC04179-watermarked
21 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC04059-watermarked
22 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC04038-watermarked
23 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03570-watermarked
24 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03927-watermarked
25 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03695-watermarked
26 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03889-watermarked
27 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03656-watermarked
28 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03773-watermarked
29 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03671-watermarked
30 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03525-watermarked
31 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03497-2-watermarked
32 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03431-watermarked
33 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03548-watermarked
34 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03365-watermarked
35 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03518-2-watermarked
36 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03486-2-watermarked
37 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03477-2-watermarked
38 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03334-watermarked
39 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03277-watermarked
40 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03193-watermarked
41 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03184-watermarked
42 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03296-watermarked
43 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC02903-watermarked
44 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03022-2-watermarked
45 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03001-2-watermarked
46 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03002-2-watermarked
47 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC02821-watermarked
48 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01501-watermarked
49 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC03056-2-copy-watermarked
50 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC02984-watermarked
51 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC02980-2-watermarked
52 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01559-watermarked
53 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC02851-watermarked
54 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01389-watermarked
55 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC02754-watermarked
56 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC01430-watermarked
57 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00758-watermarked
58 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
1DSP0251-watermarked
59 / 69
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
DSC00830-watermarked
60 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00918-watermarked
61 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00768-watermarked
62 / 69
Photo by David Silverman
1DSP0233-watermarked
63 / 69
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
1DSP0132-watermarked
64 / 69
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
1DSP0215-watermarked
65 / 69
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
1DSP0109-watermarked
66 / 69
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
1DSP0124-watermarked
67 / 69
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
1DSP0068-watermarked
68 / 69
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
1DSP0200-watermarked
69 / 69
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman

Photos: Patriots at Chargers Week 13

The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a regular season game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

notebook-watermarks-template-cam-sony-dap
1 / 49
David Silverman/New England Patriots
notebook-watermarks-template-wino
2 / 49
David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
3 / 49

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
4 / 49

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
5 / 49

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton takes a snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
6 / 49

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton takes a snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, top, jumps into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
7 / 49

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, top, jumps into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
8 / 49

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
notebook-watermarks-template.png-cam-run
9 / 49
David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
10 / 49

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
notebook-watermarks-template-gunner-smiles
11 / 49
David Silverman/New England Patriots
notebook-watermarks-template-gunner-pr
12 / 49
David Silverman
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) is tackled by a group of New England Patriots defenders during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
13 / 49

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) is tackled by a group of New England Patriots defenders during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown with Damien Harris during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
14 / 49

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates his touchdown with Damien Harris during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger (35) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
15 / 49

New England Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger (35) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, right, is sacked by New England Patriots defensive tackle Deatrich Wise (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
16 / 49

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, right, is sacked by New England Patriots defensive tackle Deatrich Wise (91) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, center, readies to rush during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
17 / 49

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, center, readies to rush during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton gets into the end zone for a rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
18 / 49

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton gets into the end zone for a rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
19 / 49

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots defensive back Cody Davis (22) blocks a field goal attempt from Los Angeles Chargers kicker Mike Badgley, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The ball was recovered by New England's Devin McCourty, bottom center, who returned the ball for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
20 / 49

New England Patriots defensive back Cody Davis (22) blocks a field goal attempt from Los Angeles Chargers kicker Mike Badgley, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The ball was recovered by New England's Devin McCourty, bottom center, who returned the ball for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots' Devin McCourty, left, returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
21 / 49

New England Patriots' Devin McCourty, left, returns a blocked field goal for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
notebook-watermarks-template-dmac
22 / 49
David Silverman/New England Patriots
New England Patriots' Devin McCourty, right, smiles next to Los Angeles Chargers tight end Stephen Anderson (82) after McCourty returned a block field goal for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
23 / 49

New England Patriots' Devin McCourty, right, smiles next to Los Angeles Chargers tight end Stephen Anderson (82) after McCourty returned a block field goal for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The New England Patriots celebrate after Devin McCourty returned a block field goal attempt for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
24 / 49

The New England Patriots celebrate after Devin McCourty returned a block field goal attempt for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
notebook-watermarks-template-cam-throw
25 / 49
David Silverman/New England Patriots
notebook-watermarks-template-harry-td
26 / 49
David Silverman
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry, left, catches a touchdown pass next to Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
27 / 49

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry, left, catches a touchdown pass next to Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (25) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert gets rid of the ball under pressure during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
28 / 49

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert gets rid of the ball under pressure during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
29 / 49

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph, right, is blocked by New England Patriots center David Andrews during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
30 / 49

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph, right, is blocked by New England Patriots center David Andrews during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
notebook-watermarks-template-Butler
31 / 49
David Silverman/New England Patriots
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws under pressure against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
32 / 49

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws under pressure against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
33 / 49

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, right, celebrates his touchdown with Damiere Byrd during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
34 / 49

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, right, celebrates his touchdown with Damiere Byrd during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
New England Patriots Damiere Byrd runs Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
35 / 49

New England Patriots Damiere Byrd runs Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, center, is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant (41) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
36 / 49

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, center, is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant (41) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry, center, is hugged by teammates after catching a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
37 / 49

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry, center, is hugged by teammates after catching a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, left, runs back with an intercepted pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
38 / 49

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, left, runs back with an intercepted pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) is hugged by teammates after intercepting a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
39 / 49

New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) is hugged by teammates after intercepting a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
40 / 49

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is sacked by New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
New England Patriots defensive end John Simon (55) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
41 / 49

New England Patriots defensive end John Simon (55) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
42 / 49

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
notebook-watermarks-template-d-celly
43 / 49
David Silverman/New England Patriots
Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph (95) works against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
44 / 49

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph (95) works against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, center left, shakes hands with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn at the end of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
45 / 49

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, center left, shakes hands with Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn at the end of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
46 / 49

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel (26) runs against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The Los Angeles Chargers line up against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo
47 / 49

The Los Angeles Chargers line up against the New England Patriots during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

Kelvin Kuo
New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (80) celebrates after returning a punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
48 / 49

New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (80) celebrates after returning a punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The New England Patriots line up against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
49 / 49

The New England Patriots line up against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Kelvin Kuo

Pregame Week 13: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at SoFi Stadium.

J.C. Jackson
1 / 36

J.C. Jackson

Photo by David Silverman
Jason McCourty
2 / 36

Jason McCourty

Photo by David Silverman
Jason McCourty
3 / 36

Jason McCourty

Photo by David Silverman
Devin McCourty
4 / 36

Devin McCourty

Photo by David Silverman
James Ferentz
5 / 36

James Ferentz

Photo by David Silverman
James White
6 / 36

James White

Photo by David Silverman
Joejuan Williams
7 / 36

Joejuan Williams

Photo by David Silverman
Josh Uche
8 / 36

Josh Uche

Photo by David Silverman
Chase Winovich
9 / 36

Chase Winovich

Photo by David Silverman
Adrian Phillips
10 / 36

Adrian Phillips

Photo by David Silverman
Jarrett Stidham
11 / 36

Jarrett Stidham

Photo by David Silverman
David Andrews
12 / 36

David Andrews

Photo by David Silverman
Terez Hall
13 / 36

Terez Hall

Photo by David Silverman
Dalton Keene
14 / 36

Dalton Keene

Photo by David Silverman
Justin Bethel
15 / 36

Justin Bethel

Photo by David Silverman
Adam Butler
16 / 36

Adam Butler

Photo by David Silverman
Myles Bryant
17 / 36

Myles Bryant

Photo by David Silverman
Kyle Dugger
18 / 36

Kyle Dugger

Photo by David Silverman
Korey Cunningham
19 / 36

Korey Cunningham

Photo by David Silverman
Shaq Mason
20 / 36

Shaq Mason

Photo by David Silverman
Donte Moncrief
21 / 36

Donte Moncrief

Photo by David Silverman
Jonathan Jones
22 / 36

Jonathan Jones

Photo by David Silverman
DSC02246-watermarked
23 / 36
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00395-watermarked
24 / 36
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00386-watermarked
25 / 36
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00364-watermarked
26 / 36
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00368-watermarked
27 / 36
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00376-watermarked
28 / 36
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00430-watermarked
29 / 36
Photo by David Silverman
DSC02188-watermarked
30 / 36
Photo by David Silverman
DSC00421-watermarked
31 / 36
Photo by David Silverman
DSC02121-watermarked
32 / 36
Photo by David Silverman
DSC02101-watermarked
33 / 36
Photo by David Silverman
DSC02124-watermarked
34 / 36
Photo by David Silverman
DSC02110-watermarked
35 / 36
Photo by David Silverman
DSC02111-watermarked
36 / 36
Photo by David Silverman

