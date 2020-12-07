Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Chargers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!
#5: Flexing in the N'Zone
#4: Euro Steppin'!
#3: Herbert Meets Butler
#2: Blocking Badgley
#1: Gunning For The Endzone!
More photos from Week 13:
Team photographer David Silverman presents his favorite photos from the Patriots victory over the L.A. Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.
The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a regular season game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at SoFi Stadium.