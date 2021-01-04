Official website of the New England Patriots

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Jan 04, 2021 at 12:48 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-Top5Photos-PDC

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 17 game against the New York Jets presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: Raise Your Hand If You Made An Interception 🙋‍♂️

DS_06783-watermarked
David Silverman/New England Patriots

#4: No Touchdowns Allowed 🙅‍♂️

DSC05355-watermarked
David Silverman/New England Patriots

#3: Another One For Super-Cam

DSC03542-watermarked
David Silverman/New England Patriots

#2: Asiasi's First Touchdown!

DS_06224-watermarked
David Silverman/New England Patriots

#1: We're Onto 2021!

DSC05291-watermarked
David Silverman/New England Patriots

More photos from Week 17:

Photos: Patriots vs. Jets Week 17

The New England Patriots take on the New York Jets in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones, left intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
1 / 51

New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones, left intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images
New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones, center, celebrates his interception against the New York Jets in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
2 / 51

New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones, center, celebrates his interception against the New York Jets in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images
New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson, left, runs with the ball after intercepting a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
3 / 51

New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson, left, runs with the ball after intercepting a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel celebrates his touchdown with James White, right, in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
4 / 51

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel celebrates his touchdown with James White, right, in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
5 / 51

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton celebrates his touchdown pass to Devin Asiasi in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
6 / 51

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton celebrates his touchdown pass to Devin Asiasi in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP Images
1EJA3048-watermarked
7 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA2862-watermarked
8 / 51
Eric J. Adler
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes under pressure from New York Jets inside linebacker Neville Hewitt (46) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
9 / 51

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes under pressure from New York Jets inside linebacker Neville Hewitt (46) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton carries the ball against the New York Jets in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
10 / 51

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton carries the ball against the New York Jets in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, front, and running back James White, rear, celebrate after Newton threw a touchdown pass to White in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
11 / 51

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, front, and running back James White, rear, celebrate after Newton threw a touchdown pass to White in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots running back Sony Michel carries the ball against the New York Jets in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
12 / 51

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel carries the ball against the New York Jets in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws a touchdown pass to James White in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
13 / 51

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws a touchdown pass to James White in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Image-from-iOS-(37)-watermarked
14 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Image-from-iOS-(29)-watermarked
15 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Image-from-iOS-(31)-watermarked
16 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Image-from-iOS-(32)-watermarked
17 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA3442-watermarked
18 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA3524-watermarked
19 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA3533-watermarked
20 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA3525-watermarked
21 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA3316-watermarked
22 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA3291-watermarked
23 / 51
Eric J. Adler
1EJA3272-watermarked
24 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA3439-watermarked
25 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA3304-watermarked
26 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA3995-watermarked
27 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA4112-watermarked
28 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA4101-watermarked
29 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Image-from-iOS-(50)-watermarked
30 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Image-from-iOS-(52)-watermarked
31 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Image-from-iOS-(43)-watermarked
32 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Image-from-iOS-(49)-watermarked
33 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA3985-watermarked
34 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA3962-watermarked
35 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton carries the ball against the New York Jets in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
36 / 51

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton carries the ball against the New York Jets in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots defenders Myles Bryant, left, and Kyle Dugger, center, chase New York Jets running back Ty Johnson in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
37 / 51

New England Patriots defenders Myles Bryant, left, and Kyle Dugger, center, chase New York Jets running back Ty Johnson in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton passes under pressure from New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
38 / 51

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton passes under pressure from New York Jets defensive end Henry Anderson in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots tight end Rashod Berry (43) sacks New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
39 / 51

New England Patriots tight end Rashod Berry (43) sacks New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
1EJA4998-watermarked
40 / 51
Eric J. Adler
1EJA5263-watermarked
41 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA5132-watermarked
42 / 51
Eric J. Adler
1EJA5239-watermarked
43 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
1EJA5193-watermarked
44 / 51
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, right, catches a touchdown pass thrown by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, as New York Jets defenders Bryce Hager, left, and Frankie Luvu give chase in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.
45 / 51

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, right, catches a touchdown pass thrown by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, as New York Jets defenders Bryce Hager, left, and Frankie Luvu give chase in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, scores a touchdown after catching a pass thrown by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, while New York Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt gives chase in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
46 / 51

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, left, scores a touchdown after catching a pass thrown by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, while New York Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt gives chase in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton celebrates his touchdown catch of a pass thrown by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
47 / 51

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton celebrates his touchdown catch of a pass thrown by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, right, celebrates his touchdown catch of a pass thrown by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers as offensive lineman James Ferentz (66) joins him during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
48 / 51

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, right, celebrates his touchdown catch of a pass thrown by wide receiver Jakobi Meyers as offensive lineman James Ferentz (66) joins him during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, left, throws a touchdown pass to quarterback Cam Newton while under pressure from New York Jets safety Matthias Farley (41) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
49 / 51

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, left, throws a touchdown pass to quarterback Cam Newton while under pressure from New York Jets safety Matthias Farley (41) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry catches a pass in front of New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
50 / 51

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry catches a pass in front of New York Jets cornerback Bryce Hall in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) runs with the ball after making an interception in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
51 / 51

New England Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) runs with the ball after making an interception in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Pregame Week 17: Inside the Patriots Locker Room and Player Arrivals presented by Gillette

Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals the team prepares to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Gillette Stadium.

Lawrence Guy
1 / 39

Lawrence Guy

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Cam Newton
2 / 39

Cam Newton

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Myles Bryant
3 / 39

Myles Bryant

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Adrian Phillips
4 / 39

Adrian Phillips

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Devin McCourty
5 / 39

Devin McCourty

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jason McCourty
6 / 39

Jason McCourty

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jarrett Stidham
7 / 39

Jarrett Stidham

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Sony Michel
8 / 39

Sony Michel

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jakobi Meyers
9 / 39

Jakobi Meyers

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Ja'Whaun Bentley
10 / 39

Ja'Whaun Bentley

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Shilique Calhoun
11 / 39

Shilique Calhoun

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Kyle Dugger
12 / 39

Kyle Dugger

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Byron Cowart
13 / 39

Byron Cowart

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Justin Bethel
14 / 39

Justin Bethel

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Jonathan Jones
15 / 39

Jonathan Jones

Photo by Eric J. Adler
James White
16 / 39

James White

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Damiere Byrd
17 / 39

Damiere Byrd

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Michael Onwenu
18 / 39

Michael Onwenu

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Adam Butler
19 / 39

Adam Butler

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Rashod Berry
20 / 39

Rashod Berry

Photo by Eric J. Adler
Dalton Keene
21 / 39

Dalton Keene

Photo by Eric J. Adler
DSC01282-watermarked
22 / 39
DSC01302-watermarked
23 / 39
DSC01333-watermarked
24 / 39
DSC01405-watermarked
25 / 39
DSC01304-watermarked
26 / 39
DSC01289-watermarked
27 / 39
DSC01320-watermarked
28 / 39
DSC01347-watermarked
29 / 39
DSC01291-watermarked
30 / 39
DSC01373-watermarked
31 / 39
DSC01311-watermarked
32 / 39
DSC01284-watermarked
33 / 39
DSC01383-watermarked
34 / 39
DSC01377-watermarked
35 / 39
DSC01349-watermarked
36 / 39
DSC01394-watermarked
37 / 39
DSC01414-watermarked
38 / 39
DSC01296-watermarked
39 / 39

