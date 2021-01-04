Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 17 game against the New York Jets presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!
#5: Raise Your Hand If You Made An Interception 🙋♂️
#4: No Touchdowns Allowed 🙅♂️
#3: Another One For Super-Cam
#2: Asiasi's First Touchdown!
#1: We're Onto 2021!
More photos from Week 17:
The New England Patriots take on the New York Jets in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2021.
Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals the team prepares to take on the New York Jets on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Gillette Stadium.