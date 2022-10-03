Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Packers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers presented by CarMax.
#5. Park that in the endzone
#4: Get fired up!
#3: Air time Agholor
#2: Hug me brotha!
#1: Ball magnet Jones
More photos from Week 4:
Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, October 2, 2022.