Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Ravens presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!
#5: JaQB Meyers
#4: Bringing the Heat
#3: The Squad
#2: Head First
#1: Super Cam
More photos from Week 10:
Team photographers David Silverman and Eric J. Adler present their favorite photos from the Patriots 23-17 victory over the Baltimore Ravens at rainy and windy Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
The New England Patriots take on the Baltimore Ravens in a regular season game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Go inside the Patriots locker room and check out player arrivals as the team prepares to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November, 15, 2020 at Gillette Stadium.