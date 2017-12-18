Official website of the New England Patriots

Top 5 Photos from Patriots vs. Steelers presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 15 win over the Steelers presented by CarMax.

Dec 18, 2017
New England Patriots

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 15 win over the Steelers presented by CarMax and vote for your favorite below!

#5: Ringing Bell

dsp_7675-watermarked.jpg

#4: Coach

dsps7022-watermarked.jpg

#3: Gronk's Monster Effort

dspi7294-watermarked.jpg

#2: Close Call

dspi7306-watermarked.jpg

#1: The Amazing Finish

dspi7354-watermarked.jpg

More photos from Week 15:

Silverman's Best Presented by CarMax: Patriots-Steelers 12/17

Team photographer, David Silverman, offers his best photos presented by CarMax from New England's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

20171217_steelers_silverman731.jpg
1 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman695.jpg
2 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman696.jpg
3 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman697.jpg
4 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman698.jpg
5 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman699.jpg
6 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman700.jpg
7 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman701.jpg
8 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman702.jpg
9 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman703.jpg
10 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman704.jpg
11 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman705.jpg
12 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman706.jpg
13 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman707.jpg
14 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman708.jpg
15 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman709.jpg
16 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman710.jpg
17 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman711.jpg
18 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman712.jpg
19 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman713.jpg
20 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman714.jpg
21 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman715.jpg
22 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman716.jpg
23 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman717.jpg
24 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman718.jpg
25 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman719.jpg
26 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman720.jpg
27 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman721.jpg
28 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman722.jpg
29 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman723.jpg
30 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman724.jpg
31 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman725.jpg
32 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman726.jpg
33 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman727.jpg
34 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman728.jpg
35 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman729.jpg
36 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman730.jpg
37 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman732.jpg
38 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman733.jpg
39 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman734.jpg
40 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman735.jpg
41 / 42
20171217_steelers_silverman736.jpg
42 / 42
Patriots vs. Steelers: Week 15

The New England Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a regular season game at Heinz Field on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) surveys Heinz Field prior to the 2017 NFL week 15 football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh. (Jim Mahoney via AP)
1 / 60

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) surveys Heinz Field prior to the 2017 NFL week 15 football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017 in Pittsburgh. (Jim Mahoney via AP)

Jim Mahoney/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field upon arriving at Heinz Field for an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
2 / 60

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field upon arriving at Heinz Field for an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick arrives at Heinz Field for an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
3 / 60

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick arrives at Heinz Field for an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski arrives at Heinz Field for an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
4 / 60

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski arrives at Heinz Field for an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New England Patriots running back James White (28) signs an autograph for a fan after warming up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
5 / 60

New England Patriots running back James White (28) signs an autograph for a fan after warming up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) signs a trading card for a fan after warming up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
6 / 60

New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) signs a trading card for a fan after warming up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady (12) and Brian Hoyer (2) run onto the field for warm ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
7 / 60

New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady (12) and Brian Hoyer (2) run onto the field for warm ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) acknowledges fans as he walks onto the field for warm ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
8 / 60

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) acknowledges fans as he walks onto the field for warm ups before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
6ae9ed0926c2479aaf385574dd208f71.jpg
9 / 60
Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
10 / 60

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) is tackled by New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
11 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) is tackled by New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) scores during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
12 / 60

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) scores during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) scores during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
13 / 60

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) scores during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
14 / 60

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Sean Spence (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
15 / 60

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Sean Spence (51) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
16 / 60

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
20171217_kn_01.jpg
17 / 60
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
20171217_kn_02.jpg
18 / 60
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
20171217_kn_03.jpg
19 / 60
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
20171217_kn_04.jpg
20 / 60
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
20171217_kn_05.jpg
21 / 60
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
20171217_kn_06.jpg
22 / 60
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
20171217_kn_07.jpg
23 / 60
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) stiff arms Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
24 / 60

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) stiff arms Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) is tackled by New England Patriots outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
25 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) is tackled by New England Patriots outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
26 / 60

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
27 / 60

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
28 / 60

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks, right, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady as he is tackled in the end zone by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Mike Hilton (31) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
29 / 60

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks, right, catches a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady as he is tackled in the end zone by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Mike Hilton (31) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
30 / 60

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandin Cooks during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Mike Hilton, right, breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
31 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Mike Hilton, right, breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Mike Hilton, right, breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
32 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Mike Hilton, right, breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots running back James White (28) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
33 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams (98) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots running back James White (28) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward, right, during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
34 / 60

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward, right, during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) scores during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
35 / 60

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) scores during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) scores during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
36 / 60

New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead (34) scores during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
37 / 60

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass with Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
38 / 60

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass with Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
39 / 60

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) slips a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
40 / 60

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) slips a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
41 / 60

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) comes down with a two-point conversion with Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
42 / 60

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) comes down with a two-point conversion with Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) slips the tackle of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) and dives for the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
43 / 60

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) slips the tackle of Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns (25) and dives for the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates his interception in the end zone of a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
44 / 60

New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates his interception in the end zone of a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon, center, celebrates his interception in the end zone of a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
45 / 60

New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon, center, celebrates his interception in the end zone of a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon, center, celebrates his interception in the end zone of a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
46 / 60

New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon, center, celebrates his interception in the end zone of a pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) comes down with a two-point conversion with Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
47 / 60

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) comes down with a two-point conversion with Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James (81) has a knee down before crossing the goal line with a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
48 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James (81) has a knee down before crossing the goal line with a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) meet on the field following an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
49 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) meet on the field following an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
50 / 60

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates as he walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
51 / 60

New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates as he walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) celebrates as he walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
52 / 60

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) celebrates as he walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) meet on the field following an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
53 / 60

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) meet on the field following an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
54 / 60

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with center Ted Karras (75) as they leave the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game , Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
55 / 60

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with center Ted Karras (75) as they leave the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL football game , Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates with strong safety Patrick Chung (23) after intercepting a pass in the end zone from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as time runs out in of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
56 / 60

New England Patriots strong safety Duron Harmon (30) celebrates with strong safety Patrick Chung (23) after intercepting a pass in the end zone from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as time runs out in of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) arrive for the news conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
57 / 60

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) arrive for the news conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) arrive for the news conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
58 / 60

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) arrive for the news conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) answers questions during the news conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
59 / 60

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) answers questions during the news conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick answers questions during the news conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
60 / 60

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick answers questions during the news conference after an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Pittsburgh. The Patriots won 27-24. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

