Top 5 pictures from Day 2 of the Patriots Cheerleaders Calendar Shoot

Jun 06, 2015 at 07:37 AM
New England Patriots

#1

nepc060515-6628_v2.jpg

#2

nepc060515-6493_v2.jpg

#3

nepc060515-6782_v2.jpg

#4

nepc060515-6904_v2.jpg

#5

nepc060515-7152_v2.jpg

VIEW THE FULL GALLERY: 

Patriots Cheerleaders Punta Cana Calendar Shoot - Day 2

Day 2 of the Patriots Cheerleaders Annual Swimsuit Calendar shoot included a BMAX Workout on the beach with Paradisus Palma Real guests, a dance and variety show and tons of behind the scenes activities. The evening wrapped up with a special bracelet presentation from Alex and Ani. Photo Credit: Laszlo Tarko

nepc060515-6526.jpg
1 / 35
nepc060515-6628.jpg
2 / 35
nepc060515-6660.jpg
3 / 35
nepc060515-6554.jpg
4 / 35
nepc060515-6630.jpg
5 / 35
nepc060515-6675.jpg
6 / 35
nepc060515-6493.jpg
7 / 35
nepc060515-6760.jpg
8 / 35
nepc060515-6719.jpg
9 / 35
nepc060515-6769.jpg
10 / 35
nepc060515-6782.jpg
11 / 35
nepc060515-6722.jpg
12 / 35
nepc060515-6904.jpg
13 / 35
nepc060515-6869.jpg
14 / 35
nepc060515-6935.jpg
15 / 35
nepc060515-6885.jpg
16 / 35
nepc060515-6986.jpg
17 / 35
nepc060515-6907.jpg
18 / 35
nepc060515-6957.jpg
19 / 35
nepc060515-6965.jpg
20 / 35
nepc060515-6988.jpg
21 / 35
nepc060515-6896.jpg
22 / 35
nepc060515-7014.jpg
23 / 35
nepc060515-7016.jpg
24 / 35
nepc060515-6828.jpg
25 / 35
nepc060515-7068.jpg
26 / 35
nepc060515-7081.jpg
27 / 35
nepc060515-7094.jpg
28 / 35
nepc060515-7110.jpg
29 / 35
untitled.png
30 / 35
nepc060515-7144.jpg
31 / 35
nepc060515-7152.jpg
32 / 35
nepc060515-7165.jpg
33 / 35
nepc060515-7167.jpg
34 / 35
nepc060515-7162.jpg
35 / 35
More Top 5 photos:

