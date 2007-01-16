Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Bill Belichick on Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Oct 30 | 07:25 AM - 06:00 PM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

6 Keys from Patriots 31-17 loss in Miami

Patriots at Dolphins Highlights | NFL Week 8

Fourth-down TD! Mac Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster combine for critical score

Chad Ryland's 38-yard FG trims Dolphins' lead to seven points in third quarter

Tua Tagovailoa Fumble is Recovered by Anfernee Jennings

Mac Jones couldn't be more accurate on 14-yard dart to DeVante Parker

Keion White engulfs Ahmed for authoritative 8-yard TFL

Kyle Dugger sacks Tagovailoa for 6-yard loss via blitz

Mac Jones' 24-yard TD strike to Bourne opens scoring in Patriots-Dolphins

Kyle Dugger intercepts Tua Tagovailoa

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

10 to Watch: Pats Head to Miami for Key Divisional Battle

Analysis: Patriots Rule Out OT Calvin Anderson, List Eight Players as Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Dolphins

One-on-One with Jonathan Jones

Dolphins Preview, Patriots Hall of Fame Highlights, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones | Patriots All Access

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

Under the Helmet

Throughout the 2006 season, we conducted offbeat interviews with players regarding a variety of on the field and off the field topics. The following are some of the most entertaining responses to our queries.

Jan 16, 2007 at 01:00 AM
graham_31831937.jpg

Throughout the 2006 season, we conducted offbeat interviews with players regarding a variety of on the field and off the field topics. The following are some of the most entertaining responses to our queries.

What has been the biggest transition to living in New England?

RUSS HOCHSTEIN: Dealing with New England drivers...

DAVID THOMAS: ...the roads are real curvy.

RYAN O'CALLAGHAN: The roads here are crazy...

WESLEY BRITT: The drivers and the roadways.

What is something you wish you were better at?

WESLEY BRITT: ...I wish I was a better East Coast driver.

What is something that annoys you?

STEPHEN NEAL: The drivers on Route 1.

WESLEY BRITT: Besides bad driving?

Who is the best-dressed player in the locker room?

DANIEL GRAHAM: It's a three-way tie between myself, Rosevelt Colvin and Don Davis.

STEPHEN NEAL: ...I can say for sure it is not Rosevelt Colvin.

RECHE CALDWELL: Without a doubt, me.

Who is the one player in the locker room that can always make you laugh?

LAURENCE MARONEY: Chad Jackson.

CHAD JACKSON: Laurence Maroney.

What is the toughest thing your wife/ fiancée/parents have had to put up with?

TY WARREN: ...When I nibble on her cooking before she is done.

DAVID THOMAS: ...sometimes when I get home I'm a bum.

WESLEY BRITT: Everything.

Who is your favorite team to use in Madden 2007?

RECHE CALDWELL: ...When I play with the Patriots, I only throw the ball to me.

LAURENCE MARONEY: Hands down the Patriots. I use the team realistically, subbing me in and out.

JABAR GAFFNEY: Whichever team I'm on... I throw it to myself all the time.

What was the worst job you ever had?

WILLIE ANDREWS: The chicken fryer at Popeye's...

STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI: Probably cutting grass... I did all the work while my boss sat there and sipped lemonade.

DAVID THOMAS: Construction worker... manual labor makes you appreciate being a football player.

RECHE CALDWELL: Playing football is the only job I've ever had... That is bad, isn't it?

Better boy band: NSYNC or Backstreet Boys?

WESLEY BRITT: I couldn't tell you a song from either group.

STEPHEN NEAL: I'm not a musical person, but that is definitely not my kind of music.

RYAN O'CALLAGHAN: That's ridiculous.

What is something interesting about you that the fans may want to know?

COREY MAYS: ... I am not Laurence Maroney.

If you could make one of your teammates grow dreads, who would it be?

LAURENCE MARONEY: I would make Tom Brady grow them out.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 8

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/29

Game Notes: DB Kyle Dugger sets up first Patriots TD with his first pick of the season

6 Keys from Patriots 31-17 loss in Miami

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 10/29

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 8

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coach Bill Belichick 10/29: "It just wasn't good enough"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 31-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 29, 2023. Please note due to technical issues only a portion of the full press conference is available.

Mac Jones 10/29: "Didn't have enough production"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Hunter Henry 10/29: "We just weren't able to execute"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

David Andrews 10/29: "Fought to the end"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Patriots at Dolphins Highlights | NFL Week 8

Watch full highlights from the New England Patriots Week 8 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Fourth-down TD! Mac Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster combine for critical score

Fourth-down TD! New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster combine for critical score.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising