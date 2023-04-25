Unfiltered Mailbag: Finalizing Patriots draft fits, targets and needs

Just wanted to give a compliment and a quick question. This past week was great! 2 great shows of solid talk. No agenda. No looking for a spin on how to take shots at the team or fans. Just a good back and forth, the good and bad for 4 hours. Loved it, keep up the great work! My question was on draft day. Who is your guy? I know Paul will be afraid to put his name on a player like last year, but what about the rest of you. 14 is up, who do you want there that could REALISTICALLY be there. We all love Gonzalez, but no shot he slides outside top 10. Who is your guy you want to put your name on. I always find it interesting to hear decisive opinions. Too many shows won't do this, then they will list 5 guys that worked out that went after a pick 9 months from now. Who's your guy! - JJ Barnes

Broderick Jones. Given what we know about the Patriots draft history, they should be favored to take a left tackle and if I had to lay down a bet, which I cannot per NFL rules, the mean, athletic left tackle from the SEC is my choice. Jones doesn't have the experience that traditional Pats o-line high-round selections and that's reason to pause, but he has more potential than any of those players. I am not positive he'll make it to 14 and that's part of why a trade down doesn't seem out of the question. Other picks I think would fit their profile of past picks and current needs are Paris Johnson, who with Gonzalez, will be top-10 picks. Deonte Banks is my wild card for 14, otherwise I think the majority of the players I really like will be available later on the first night.

As enamored as I am with the likes of Broderick Jones and Devon Witherspoon, with so many needs on the roster, I wonder if BB and co. might be best trading down and trying to acquire as many top-50 picks as possible. I read this week that Bill Barnwell of ESPN projected some possible trades for the Pats, one of which was to trade down to the Saints 29th pick and acquire the 40th pick in the process. That would allow us to address all of the big three needs, say with Anton Harrison (OT) at 29, Josh Downs (WR) at 40, and Cam Smith (CB) at 46. And that's assuming a Jordan Addison, Deonte Banks or Darnell Wright don't fall down the board. I think that's very reasonable. That leaves a 3rd rounder, three 4ths, four 6ths and a 7th round pick. I'd like to see us come away with Jake Moody, a developmental QB and one of the punters at the back end of the draft, but that still leaves us with some firepower to move back up into the second round, ideally to target a TE like Luke Schoonmaker and maybe even Brian Branch if he slips and BB is willing to be a little more aggressive with sacrificing the middle of the draft and perhaps future selections. But with such a deep draft at so many positions of need, I wonder if we might be better stockpiling 2nd tier talent with four or even five immediate contributors including the big three positions of need, rather than getting your perennial All-Pro hopeful, one of the aforementioned 2nd tier players at 46 and a bunch of fliers in the middle rounds.

So my questions are 1.) What are your thoughts on this strategy? And if you like it, 2.) Who might you target in such a scenario and what would be your dream (while realistic) draft haul using this strategy? Not sure whose turn it is in the rotation, but I thank you all for your input. I look forward to your column every week! - Joel Lindgren

I do like this strategy, I just wonder if dropping all the way to the end of the first round is too extreme. Based on the latest reports this isn't a deep first-round class and the 14th overall pick seems right on the cusp of where we get into the Day 2 types. I do think there's a difference between those top few tackles and corners and then the second tier of guys who will need more time to develop. It's a tough balancing act for all the reasons laid out in the previous responses. They have needs at important positions that are hard to fill with plus-impact players. You've laid out some great names, I'm on board with everyone you've mentioned and it's really just the tip of the iceberg at cornerback and tight end.