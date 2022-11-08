Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

With the way results are going for the Raiders and how the Davis family react. How long before Josh McDaniels is fired and would he come back to the Pats? -Gary Waldron

What a crazy game this is. I saw the Raiders in joint practices this summer and thought they looked like a wagon. Or should I say I thought the combination of Adams and Renfroe were a wagon that made life really hard on defenses. Obviously there's a lot more that goes into things, but after being so star receiver starved here in the New England it's a bit bizarre to think that simply having the best wide receiver in the game doesn't immediately mean winning games. I have to think with Dave Ziegler at GM that McDaniels will survive this year unless they continue to bottom out. I think they're too good to do that but I sure wouldn't have predicted a blown double-digit lead to the Jags either. Plus, with the Pariots changing their offense would they really be ready to go back to Josh's offense midstream? I think they had to "de-Brady" the offense at some point. Still, it's been so clunky I'd be up for just about anything if they could recapture any of the solid success they had last season offensively. ­-Mike Dussault

Am I crazy for hating that Mac slid instead of diving on that goal to go play? I know he isn't exactly Brandon Jacobs but if we're to believe this is kid is the answer then I'd like to know in a game where points are tough he'll do EVERYTHING to get some. Too harsh? ­-@DJCov

To be honest this one didn't bother me all that much at the time and I was a little surprised that Mac took some criticism for the slide. I get the point though, everyone still has visions of Brady juking Urlacher in 2006, but I think given Mac's health and the critical need to not do anything dumb, I get why he willingly slid quickly to the ground. What if he lowers his shoulder, gets decked and either gets injured or fumbled? I'm right there with everyone hoping Mac can simply get back to what he was doing last year before hopefully taking a further stride forward. No one is in bigger need of a big, feel-good play and eventual solid full game than Mac. I thought he would get it vs. the Colts but maybe the first step is simply playing within himself and not pushing things into territory where mistakes get made. So in that regard, maybe there is something to build off in the bye week. -Mike Dussault

Can we wear grey pants during the second half of the season?? -@Betancourt10Bos

That one's over my pay grade but I'd say it's probably unlikely for the grey pants to make another appearance. Maybe had they gotten a win vs. the Bears in them there'd be more of a groundswell. I'd rather redesign the greys to match the current jersey a little better too before they become a fixture. For now I think it's all blue-on-blue from here until 2023. -Mike Dussault

So far this season we have been subjected to an eye watering 17 giveaways,a statistic that you would never usually associate with a Bill Belichick coached team from years gone by,with this in mind could you try and break this down for me and identify the many things that have contributed to our New England Patriots becoming a turnover machine? -Marc Saez