What a Day: Patriots give Chiefs all they can handle

For the first time this season, New England would be without its starting quarterback, Cam Newton, who's dealing with the coronavirus. And for the first time ever, to the best of my knowledge, the Patriots were forced to travel to an away game on the same day they'd play it.

Heading into Week 4, Bill Belichick's club was already a decided underdog on the road to the reigning Super Bowl Champion Chiefs. These two unforeseen developments only made the task of beating Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium all the more challenging.

The news of positive COVID-19 tests resulted in the NFL moving the game to Monday night at 7 p.m. Eastern (6 o'clock local time). So, instead of arriving late Saturday afternoon, getting a good night's sleep, and kicking off at 4:25 Eastern on Sunday, as was the plan as of this past Friday, the Patriots were forced to wake up extra early on Monday, get tested as a team in Massachusetts, await the rapid results (all negative), fly to Kansas City, and spend the entire afternoon waiting around for kickoff. Far from ideal or normal conditions under which to operate.

"Very unique situation, starting from Saturday morning," QB Jarrett Stidham acknowledged afterward. "We had to maneuver some things and figure some things out, but as a team, we were ready to go here today, came in with a great attitude, and tried to win a ball game. I thought we played really hard."

"It was a whirlwind for all of us," remarked QB Brian Hoyer, who started the contest for New England in place of Newton. "That's what the job is. When you get called to go, you've got to be ready to go. A lot of people in 2020 are dealing with a lot of crazy things, ups and downs. We signed up for this. This is the way it played out."

Further complicating matters for New England, the loss – at least for this game – of starting right guard Shaq Mason due to a calf injury that limited him in last week's practices.

The Patriots best hopes of beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead (with or without Newton at QB) rested in a ball-control approach offensively – namely, run the ball effectively, as they had in two of the previous three games, thereby milking the game clock and limiting the number of opportunities for Kansas City's high-octane offense. Defensively, play tough and cause turnovers. Essentially, make it an ugly affair.

A reshuffled O-line would not have been the preferred way to go about this. However, New England found itself having to replace not only starting center David Andrews for the second straight week (hand injury), but also Mason, who was deactivated for Monday night's game only 90 minutes prior to kickoff.

The Patriots chose to go with a combination of their best and most experienced available O-linemen. Joe Thuney, last week's Andrews replacement, went back to his normal left guard position. His substitute last week, rookie Mike Onwenu, took over for Mason at right guard this week, while veteran James Ferentz started at center. Coincidentally, his only other start at center came last season for New England against K.C.

The Patriots also had to deal with the loss of RB Sony Michel to Injured Reserve (quadriceps muscle) earlier in the day. Second-year man Damien Harris came off IR, though, just in time to make it a wash.

Despite those challenges, the Patriots ran the ball well yet again, with Harris hitting exactly 100 yards on the night, including a dazzling 41-yard jaunt.

"First and foremost, we didn't win the game, and that's what's most important," Harris emphasized in his post-game comments to reporters. "We didn't play well enough, so, that was disappointing… but it was exciting getting back out there with the guys. The O-line, they blocked their butts off today. They opened up some holes and made life easier for me. But, ultimately, not coming out with the win was disappointing."

At the outset, the Patriots' defense allowed the Chiefs to move the ball virtually at will on the game's opening drive, but once K.C. got into the New England red zone, the D stiffened and held the Chiefs to a Harrison Butker field goal. Both clubs then traded three-and-outs.