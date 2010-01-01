Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered Replay Wed Sep 15 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Notebook: Jones, Henry look to make strides vs. Jets

Mac Jones 9/15: 'We're moving in the right direction'

Belestrator: Preparing for Zach Wilson and the New York Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

Notebook: McDaniels eager to continue working with Mac

NFL Notes: Mac Jones rumor misses the mark

Patriots Mailbag: Pondering the roster post-Dolphins 

Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/13: 'My goal is to do my job better every week'

Breaking down Patriots solid third-down offensive performance vs. Miami

Bill Belichick on WEEI 9/13: 'Overall as a team I thought we competed hard'

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Miami to under 100 yards rushing

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/12

Game Observations: Despite result, a promising start

Bill Belichick 9/12: 'We just missed too many opportunities to win'

4 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Miami

Mac Jones 9/12: 'We can do a better job'

Vikings consider reduced role for ailing Winfield

Jan 01, 2010 at 12:00 AM

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings don't expect cornerback Antoine Winfield to be at full strength until the offseason.

Winfield missed six games with a foot injury, before returning with a standout performance against Cincinnati three weeks ago. The past two games were some of his worst, though. Winfield was beaten in coverage several times.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said Thursday that a reduced role for Winfield is being considered. A healthy backup could be better suited to more extensive action given Winfield's health.

The Vikings hope to have defensive tackle Pat Williams back for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing the last one with an elbow injury. His backup Jimmy Kennedy has missed practice this week with a thumb injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Jones, Henry look to make strides vs. Jets

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/15

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Notebook: McDaniels eager to continue working with Mac

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 9/15: 'We're moving in the right direction'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Bill Belichick 9/15: 'We all need to put the team first'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Jakobi Meyers 9/15: 'I'm still learning'

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Kyle Dugger 9/15: 'Communication is huge on every play'

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Baldy's Breakdowns: Mac Jones showed poise in rookie debut

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger breaks down tape from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' rookie debut.

Adrian Phillips 9/15: 'I'm a way better player than I was two years ago'

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising