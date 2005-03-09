Vikings re-sign TE Wiggins to five-year deal

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (March 9, 2005) -- Tight end Jermaine Wiggins, who led the Minnesota Vikings in receptions last season, agreed to a five-year contract to stay with the team.
Minnesota wanted to retain Wiggins' pass-receiving skills as a complement to fellow tight end Jim Kleinsasser, one of the league's best blockers. Kleinsasser injured a knee in the Vikings' first game last year and missed the rest of the season.
Wiggins had a career-high 71 catches and 705 yards plus four touchdowns in only 14 games for the Vikings, his first with the club after spending his first four NFL seasons with Carolina, Indianapolis the New York Jets and New England.