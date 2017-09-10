Week 1 Snap Judgments

Musings, observations and the occasional insight as we re-cap a Week 1 in the NFL that was dominated by games decided by double-digit margins...

The Oakland Raiders watched Thursday night as the defending AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs went on the road and impressively knocked off a consensus playoff contender in New England, winning by double digit points.

Then they followed suit. The Raiders, who matched the Chiefs' 12-4 record last season but couldn't beat Kansas City, settling for a wild-card berth, sent notice that they're not in the mood to settle in 2017. Oakland kept pace with the fast-starting Chiefs, going to Nashville on Sunday to knock off a Tennessee Titans team that's favored to win the AFC South and return to the playoffs for the first time since 2008. And the Raiders did fairly it fairly comfortably, winning 26-16 with a balanced and crisp display on both sides of the ball.

The best news for the Raiders was that while their well-respected offense clicked for 359 yards with a pair of touchdowns and four field goals, it was their defense, ranked 26th overall in 2016, that was the star of the show. Oakland showed it can close the deal, holding the Titans to just a pair of second-half field goals and consistently making the plays that kept Tennessee waging an uphill battle from behind.

It's going to serve Oakland very well indeed to have a shut-down defense to go with its potent offense. And the cherry on top in Week 1 was the Raiders getting 76 tough rushing yards on 18 carries (4.2) from the un-retired Marshawn Lynch, with 16 yards coming on his sole reception. Lynch is a tone-setter for these Raiders, and as Oakland preseason announcer Matt Millen told me recently:

"This offense, it's going to score a lot of points. And for the record, Marshawn is an attitude changer and those guys are rare. He will give them a toughness, a mental toughness. And I don't know if it's been there before. This guy will be the tip of the spear and you can see it.''

The Raiders are now 13-4 over their past 17 regular-season games, and they expect to win rather than hope to. In the battle of quarterbacks who broke their right legs on Christmas Eve day last December, Oakland's Derek Carr outplayed Tennessee's Marcus Mariota, throwing for an efficient 262 yards and two touchdowns, compared to Mariota's 256 yards, with no touchdowns through the air but one on the ground from 10 yards out.

The Titans aren't going to disappoint this year, and they'll be in the win column plenty this season. Oakland is just further along in its rise to relevance and prominence, and the Raiders responded to the pressure of matching the Chiefs' road upset.

Buckle up in the AFC West. It may be the best and deepest division in this year's NFL.

I'm a fan of the quirky Sebastian Janikowski, and here's hoping the NFL has not seen the last of the man they call Seabass, who went on IR on Saturday due to back issues (figures, given the Raiders deemed his cap number too heavy to carry in 2017).

But how can you not root for a guy named Giorgio Tavecchio, the kicker Oakland signed to replace Janikowski? He's been around the past four training camps with the Raiders, but called upon in Nashville, G.T. responded with four field goals in four tries, including a pair of 52-yarders, turning a 10-10 game into a 16-10 Oakland lead. That's beyond clutch.

Even better, he's left-footed, just like Janikowski. Oakland just should have a left-footed kicker. It fits their image.

I'm well aware that Week 1 is rife with over-reaction, but I didn't hear anything from Tony Romo to make me think the new CBS lead analyst isn't up to his high-profile job. Romo seemed on top of his game calling the Raiders-Titans game in Nashville, and he even threw in a Madden-esque "Boom!'' describing a crushing early-game block by Tennessee tight end Delanie Walker on a Marcus Mariota touchdown scamper.