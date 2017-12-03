Week 13 Snap Judgments

Musings, observations and the occasional insight from an interesting Week 13 in the NFL…

It has come to this. The team that hasn't even had a home-field advantage this season may well be hosting a home game in the NFL playoffs. That reality is starting to sink in thanks to Sunday's events, when the Los Angeles Chargers kept up their strong late-season push to the playoffs, knocking off the visiting Cleveland Browns 19-10 and pulling into a three-way tie with Kansas City and Oakland in the AFC West.

Pray tell, as December dawns, the mild, mild West has morphed into the wild, wild West, promising perhaps the most exciting finish among the eight divisional races. It's official, the AFC West is the kind of train wreck you simply can't look away from.

The Chargers' long climb to .500 has finally been realized, with Los Angeles winning its sixth game in eight tries, after starting the season a dreadful 0-4. Only one other club in NFL history has dug out of such a hole to reach the playoffs, but alas it was the Chargers, who in 1992 went from 0-4 to 11-5 and the AFC West title.

With the Chiefs stumbling 38-31 at the Jets on Sunday, and Oakland holding serve by beating the reeling Giants 24-17, the division we all presumed Kansas City would run away with this season is starting over from scratch. With four weeks to play, three teams will be fighting it out for what could be a lone playoff berth. All three clubs are 1-1 in head to head play this year, with two more games of division action to come.

If there's a favorite, it has to be the resurgent and relocated Chargers, who endured early season humiliation as opposing fan bases took over their 27,000-seat temporary stadium in Carson, Calif., and turned the idea of a "home'' game into a theory instead of an actuality. Los Angeles may still not have been able to put down roots in Los Angeles, but if they win the AFC West later this month, the Chargers will be hosting a playoff game as the conference's No. 4 seed. It'd be quite the turn of events given their winless first month of the season and itinerant status in their own home market.

The Chargers' nine-point win over the winless Browns was by no means impressive, but Los Angeles is learning how to take care of business and beat the teams it should beat, and that has often been the trick the franchise couldn't master. For the third straight week, receiver Keenan Allen and quarterback Philip Rivers made beautiful music for L.A., with Allen grabbing 10 passes for 105 yards, and a touchdown. He's hit those marks for three weeks running, making him the league's first play to ever record at least 10 catches, for 100 receiving yards and a receiving score three weeks in a row, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

For the moment, due to the rules of a three-way tiebreaker, Kansas City remains the AFC's No. 4 seed, and thus has the inside track on the division title. But it doesn't feel like that. The Chargers are No. 7, but with all the momentum. They've already beaten the Chiefs once this season, and draw the rematch in Kansas City in Week 15. And when they take the field in Carson on New Year's Eve against the visiting Raiders, the AFC West title could well be on the line.

What a long, strange trip it has already been for the Chargers in year one of their Los Angeles experiment.

The Raiders won a game they had to have, beating the hapless Giants 24-17. Oakland just scratched its way back to .500 for the first time since being 2-2, and now the biggest game of the season looms: at division-leading Kansas City next Sunday. Oakland beat the Chiefs 31-30 in Week 7 on a Thursday night, on that wild ending where both teams kept committing penalties and extending the game.