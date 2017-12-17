Week 15 Snap Judgments

Musings, observations and the occasional insight as we digest an ultra-significant and scintillating Week 15 in the NFL...

Survive and advance has become the operative mantra in the NFL, where the games are so often decided on the razor's edge of execution and fortuity. Doing your job, but also getting the breaks of the game along the way.

Week 15 saw both Philadelphia and New England find a way to narrowly survive on the road, and now the Eagles and Patriots own the inside track to their conference's No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

How important potentially is that positioning? Well, consider the past four NFL seasons (2013-16), when teams holding the top seed have made it to the Super Bowl in seven of a possible eight chances (88 percent), with the lone exception being the No. 1 seeded 2016 Dallas Cowboys, who squandered their advantage in that divisional-round home loss to Green Bay.

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, you certainly can't book the Patriots (11-3) and Eagles (12-2) for Minneapolis and Super Bowl LII just yet. But Sunday's gut-check wins by Philadelphia and New England could portend big things next month, because the thought of the Eagles and Patriots winning two home games in January gets a little more realistic all the time.

Both teams have their issues, which were on display for a good bit of time in their wins at the Giants and Steelers, respectively. But both overcame them, recording victories that might serve as turning points of sorts if even better game days are on the way. And they probably are.

The Patriots escaped Heinz Field with a 27-24 win that was one part grit and one part near-miraculous fortune from the football gods. The Eagles out-lasted the surprising spirited Giants 34-29 at MetLife Stadium, proving they still have quality quarterbacking in Nick Foles and they can win an offensive slugfest if need be. Both outcomes should serve the NFL's two lead dogs well in the highly pressurized weeks to come.

Nobody clinched the top seeds in the AFC and NFC in Week 15. But the Patriots and Eagles might have won them this week all the same.

These two bulletins just in: The NFL's catch rule is a travesty, and the Patriots sure are good at waiting for the other team to make the critical mistake.

But first the Jesse James non-catch call at the end of the Steelers' excruciating loss to New England. Yes, it was the right interpretation of the catch rule as it is currently written. James, the Steelers tight end, didn't secure the ball all the way to the ground. It moved slightly in his hands as he extended it over the goal line and went to the ground.

But the rule still sucks because it splits the atom unnecessarily and makes the definition of a catch needlessly complicated. That looked like a catch on first glance and second glance. It was only on about the third glance that it occurred to everyone that the dreaded catch rule might rear its ugly head once again, changing a fairly straightforward-looking play into a scientific exercise.

I'm not saying that Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on CBS are the standard for these things, but all four of their eyeballs saw a touchdown live and for several minutes thereafter. Only after repeated replays did they realize that officials were checking for the did he secure the ball all the way to ground litmus test. It's just too cute of a rule by at least half, and for its own good.