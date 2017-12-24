Week 16 Snap Judgments

What a streaky team the Chiefs have been this season, starting 5-0, swooning at 1-6, and then winning three in a row. But you want to be hot going into the playoffs, and at least Kansas City can check that box as the likely No. 4 seed in the AFC.

The Chiefs beat back the visiting Dolphins 29-13 at Arrowhead Stadium, accomplishing the first back-to-back division championships in the franchise's 58-year history, which started as the Dallas Texans in the old AFL.

Kansas City will likely have a first-round date with probable fifth-seeded Baltimore in the postseason, and that'll be an intriguing matchup. Both teams are 9-6 and looked to be in trouble at times in October and November, but rallied to put the pieces together when it mattered most. John Harbaugh coached on Andy Reid's staff in Philadelphia for many seasons, and the two known each other's personnel well.

With standout kicker Greg Zuerlein lost for the season due to needing back surgery to repair a herniated disk, the Rams said last week they have complete confidence in new kicker Sam Ficken because he bears the seal of approval of Los Angeles's superb special teams coach, John Fassel. Maybe so, but Ficken didn't inspire too much faith when he missed his first point-after attempt at Tennessee on Sunday, then followed it up by hitting the upright to miss a 35-yard field goal try. He did at least nail three extra points after the early struggles.

Zuerlein was a machine this season for the Rams, and his absence is no small development with the playoffs looming in Los Angeles. He was named to his first Pro Bowl last week, and had scored an NFL-high 158 points in 14 games, easily on pace to break David Akers' league record of 166 for San Francisco in 2011.

With only a home game against the last-place Bears waiting in Week 17, the Vikings are headed for a 13-3 regular-season, an astounding accomplishment given they were forced to switch to their backup quarterback early in the season once starter Sam Bradford went down with a knee injury. Minnesota caught lightening in a bottle with Case Keenum, and that may give the Vikings a team of destiny vibe as they enter the playoffs, probably as the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

Wouldn't it be epic, just once, to see a club make the Super Bowl and get to play it on its own home field? That would make February's Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis all the more memorable. It's been 41 years since the Vikings made the Super Bowl, so maybe the stars are finally lining up in their favor this time.

I'm genuinely impressed with Baltimore's resilience this season. In a weak AFC, the Ravens looked to be approaching dead in the water at 4-5, with a downfield passing game that was mostly ineffectual. It was early November and Baltimore had lost five out of seven and seemed headed for another year of mediocrity and a third consecutive non-playoff finish. It wasn't ridiculous to question whether the Ravens' John Harbaugh coaching era might have reached its shelf life at 10 seasons?

But here they are, one win shy of making the playoffs and an overwhelming favorite to make the AFC field, thanks to having a home game against the Bengals (6-9) in Week 17. Baltimore improved to 9-6 and won its fifth out of six games, beating the pluckier-than-expected Colts 23-16 Saturday. It's a cliche' to call them a team that nobody wants to play in the postseason, but Baltimore's defense is first-rate, and Joe Flacco has proven that once he gets hot in the playoffs, he's capable of winning out. Flacco completed passes to 10 different Ravens on Saturday, and he's heating up.

I promise you this: the Ravens aren't intimidated to faced either the Patriots or Steelers, and New England and Pittsburgh can't be thrilled to see them on the cusp of making the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Go ahead and keep telling yourself whatever it takes to make you feel relevant, Jeff Fisher. But trying to claim partial credit for the success of this year's Rams (11-4) is a laughable move, given how little Fisher got accomplished with last year's dismal 4-12 club. Jared Goff, Case Keenum and Nick Foles will all be quarterbacking in the NFC playoffs, but Fisher couldn't win with any of them in St. Louis or Los Angeles. That speaks volumes.

I realize Fisher wants back on an NFL sideline, but how desperate might a team have to be to consider him a serious head coaching candidate? Not even the Browns could be that short-sighted. Could they?

If you were a sports fan growing up in the '70s and '80s, Dick Enberg was a big part of the soundtrack of your life. When you heard that voice, you knew you were watching a big event, and I never tired of his enthusiasm or his clean, crisp style of delivering a broadcast. He was as good as it got, and the tandem of him and Merlin Olsen calling a pivotal late-season game from some sunny AFC West locale seems burned into my memory at this point.

There was literally no sport he didn't sound like a natural calling, and his passing at age 82 Thursday night makes all of us who were fans of his feel a little older. Oh, my, you will be missed, Dick.