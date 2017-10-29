Week 8 Snap Judgments

A loss to the last-place Jets could have put Atlanta in a very bad place indeed. The Falcons at 3-4 would have trailed New Orleans (5-2) and Carolina (5-3) by two games and 1 1/2 games, respectively, a tough vantage point from which to open its division schedule next week at the Panthers. Now the Falcons can at least hope they've weathered the darkest chapter in their season and are ready to rebound, the way they did despite trailing after three quarters against the Jets.

Despite there still being flaws in Atlanta's offensive execution on Sunday,, like Matt Ryan's two lost fumbles on snaps, don't underestimate how much this win might do for the Falcons. They steadied themselves and stopped the bleeding, quite literally weathering the storm that came their way in Week 8.

Well, it was fun while it lasted. But the Jets simply aren't good enough to beat 2016 playoff teams, as consecutive losses to the Patriots, Dolphins and Falcons just showed us. New York had 14-point leads against New England and Miami, but let them get away. Todd Bowles' team had Atlanta on the ropes as well, but couldn't finish the job, scoring just three points after halftime.

A muffed punt return deep in his own territory by Jets veteran Jeremy Kerley in the fourth quarter was the perfect summation of this loss, because that miscue led to a Falcons field goal and illustrated how another winnable game slipped through the Jets' fingers. New York (3-5) isn't tanking this season as so many predicted, but the Jets are throwing games away nonetheless.

At the close of the day in the NFC, your division leaders are the Eagles, Vikings, Saints and Seahawks, three of whom missed the playoffs last season. The biggest surprise among that group is the Saints, coming off three consecutive 7-9 records and having last qualified for the postseason in 2013.

But with five wins in a row after their 0-2 start, and a pretty good formula for victory established, maybe the Saints shouldn't be sneaking up on anyone at this point. New Orleans dispatched visiting Chicago 20-12 on Sunday, showing it can manage to win even when it doesn't have its A game on either side of the ball.

The Saints offense made things hard on itself thanks to two fourth-quarter Mark Ingram fumbles, but the re-born Saints defense rode to the rescue, with rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore intercepting Mitchell Trubisky with 1:22 remaining to close it out.

These Saints for a change can beat you a lot of different ways, not just with Drew Brees and the passing game. They can run the ball, too, and the New Orleans defense has authored one of the biggest turnarounds of the season. When they started 0-2, we thought we knew who these Saints were. But we were mistaken.

Playing in the same New Orleans stadium the franchise won their only Super Bowl title in 32 seasons ago, the Bears at least made it interesting against the favored Saints. And I happen to think Chicago got totally robbed in the third quarter, when a replay review of tight end Zach Miller's apparent touchdown catch changed the call to an incompletion.

Miller's left leg bent grotesquely underneath him as he was making the catch, and he wound up being carted off the field and taken to the hospital with a dislocated knee. I didn't see any irrefutable replay evidence that Miller lost possession of the ball as he went to the ground, and you can probably score another one for the league's hard-to-understand catch rule in this instance. Notably FOX officiating expert Dean Blandino said he saw no reason to overturn the touchdown call as well.