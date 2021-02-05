What to watch for during NFL Honors: Seymour, McCourty, Slater all up for big moments

The NFL announced this week that the Salute to Service Award was given to Steve Cannon, an executive with the Atlanta Falcons, and while the honor is deserved, one Patriot was among the final three contenders.

Joe Cardona isn't just the Patriots long snapper; he is also a Naval Lieutenant, having graduated from the Naval Academy in 2015. Since joining the Patriots, Cardona has done an excellent job of dedicating himself to both promotions and his using his platform in the NFL to shine a light on active duty service members and veterans.

On top of juggling the responsibilities of an NFL player and as service member, Cardona continually goes above and beyond for those serving and those who have served. He has conducted reenlistment ceremonies, retirement ceremonies, volunteered for Play 60 football clinics on military bases throughout New England, plants flags on Boston Common for Memorial Day every year and in 2017, he spearheaded an effort to provide 150 military members with tickets to a game at Gillette Stadium.

While Cardona wasn't the winner this year, being a finalist is worth celebrating.