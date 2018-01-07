Wild Card Playoff Snap Judgments

Musings, observations and the occasional insight as we re-cap the mostly entertaining first round of the NFL playoffs...

The NFC has had the lead in the glamor department all season and next week's divisional round matchups will be no different. While the Falcons at Eagles game on Saturday will be intriguing, put me down for thinking the NFC will be represented in the Super Bowl by the winner of next week's Saints at Vikings game late Sunday afternoon. It's the last game of the weekend and should be the best.

New Orleans hung on at home against Carolina by the skin of its teeth, outlasting the plucky Panthers 31-26 in a game that got more dramatic as it went on. And now we have one of those strength against strength showdowns that pits the high-powered and well-balanced Saints offense against the muscle of the Vikings' dominant defense.

They'll call it an NFC divisional round game. But it feels like the NFC title game to me. And it's a rematch, echoing the start of the season when Minnesota played host to New Orleans in Week 1, winning 29-19 behind quarterback Sam Bradford's three touchdowns and 346 yards passing.

Both the No. 2 seeded Vikings (13-3) and No. 4 seeded Saints (12-5) are very different teams than they were in early September, but they're playing better than anyone else in the conference at the moment, exuding confidence and resiliency in close games.

The Panthers finally slowed the Saints two-headed running game down on Sunday, limiting New Orleans to 41 yards rushing on 22 carries, which is about 110 fewer than they allowed in both of their regular-season meetings. Undaunted, New Orleans turned to its big-play passing game, with Drew Brees carving up Carolina for 376 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints can beat you a lot of different ways, on both sides of the ball. As can the multi-faceted Vikings, who earned a first-round bye this weekend. No offense to the Falcons or Eagles, but New Orleans-Minnesota is the main event next week.

Okay, so Saints head coach Sean Payton said he wanted to stay aggressive and that's why he went for that daring 4th and 2 near midfield with a five-point lead over Carolina and two minutes remaining. But if that's the case, why run the ball on 3rd and 2 with Alvin Kamara? He could have saved himself and the Saints fans from near cardiac arrest had he been aggressive on third down and played it a bit more conventionally on fourth down, punting the ball deep into Panthers territory.

Instead, Drew Brees threw an interception to Panthers safety Mike Adams — which he should have dropped since it was fourth down, but so much for situational football once again — and Carolina drove all the way to the Saints 21 yard line before the New Orleans defense saved the day.

What a beast Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan has been this season. He would not let New Orleans lose a game it lead from the outset, and the pass pressure he produced on that final Panthers drive created an intentional grounding penalty against Cam Newton that blunted the Carolina comeback.

As for Newton, you're going to be hearing about him this week and his experience in the league's newly modified concussion protocol in Sunday's fourth quarter. Newton was briefly knocked from the game by a big hit and spent time in the blue medical tent on the Panthers sideline, where he was apparently cleared of a concussion.

But in leaving the field, Newton had been jogging off when he suddenly went to the turf, looking unsteady as he kneeled. Recent additions to the concussion protocol say "A player who exhibits gross motor instability or significant loss of balance must be taken to the locker room for evaluation if it is not diagnosed as an orthopedic injury.''