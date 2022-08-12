Young Patriots receivers seize preseason opportunity

Wilkerson led the team in receptions and targets, as the third-year player showed continued development after two seasons spent as primarily a practice squad player. His 33-yard reception up the sideline demonstrated the growing number of downfield plays that the offense has been pushing this season.

"Something we work on constantly is, especially for those young guys, just teaching them how to get vertically into the defense, and when they do it you have to reward them and throw them the ball," said quarterback Brian Hoyer. "I know I underthrew the one to Tyquan [Thornton] a little bit, but came right back and hit K-Dub [Kristian Wilkerson], and obviously we continued to do it over the night. Tre [Nixon] obviously had some great catches, some back shoulders. Zappe threw some good balls. Look, in the preseason it usually ends up being man coverage, and you want to give those guys opportunities to see if they can make those plays."

Wilkerson showed the ability to quickly adjust to incoming passes, notably securing a bullet from Zappe on a second-quarter third-and-10 that got the first-down conversion.

The newest addition of the group is Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who has come on in recent practices with multiple catches, and those performances carried over into the game. Humphrey's impressive size might make him look more like a tight end than receiver, but it gives the former Saint a unique trait within the group.