Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Opener

5 Keys from Patriots preseason loss to Giants

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/11

Game Notes: Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Giants Preseason Week 1

Patriots Running Back James White Announced His Retirement

James White leaves a lasting legacy

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

What Patriots fans should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants

New England Fan Reminders for the 2022 Preseason Opener

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 1

How to Watch/Listen: Giants at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots kick off preseason vs. Giants

Game Preview: Giants at Patriots

Ten Training Camp Risers Heading Into the Patriots Preseason Opener

How Devin McCourty righted wrong for young fan

Day 11 blogservations: Andrews lights a fire

Mac Jones Sees Improvements With Patriots Offense

Patriots Mailbag: Tracking the secondary, trade proposals and other camp fun

Young Patriots receivers seize preseason opportunity

Three young Patriots receivers saw plenty of snaps in the preseason opener and made the most of their opportunities.

Aug 12, 2022 at 09:18 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

OneBigThing

The Patriots opened their 2022 preseason with a last-second loss to the Giants, but it was a trio of young receivers that made some of the game's biggest impacts. Kristian Wilkerson (46 snaps, eight catches, 99 yards), Tre Nixon (51 snaps, four catches, 81 yards) and Lil'Jordan Humphrey (44 snaps, six catches, 62 yards, touchdown) led the way as far as volume and big plays, as each looks to make their case for a roster spot amongst a deep receiver room.

In his first game action since college, Nixon had an eventful evening that started with a tough drop on the first third down that the offense faced. But the second-year player rebounded, with contributions on kickoff return (one return, 25 yards) and two explosive plays down the sidelines that helped kick the offense into gear early in the second half.

"It was a good day to just get my feet wet, be out there with the team," said Nixon following the game. "That was my first game experience in a long time, honestly first full game since UCF. Have a lot of work to do, had a couple of drops. Two big plays helped us with a scoring drive. Just need to keep improving. Need to limit the drops, be better on blocking, help out on special teams until I can get where I really want to be to help this team win."

A standout during spring OTAs, Nixon's short-area quickness continues to shine and could intrigue the coaching staff as a slot player who also has the speed to get deep. On Friday morning, Bill Belichick praised Nixon's work ethic. "He's in the category of nobody works harder than he does," said Belichick. "He's one of the hardest workers on the team."

Wilkerson led the team in receptions and targets, as the third-year player showed continued development after two seasons spent as primarily a practice squad player. His 33-yard reception up the sideline demonstrated the growing number of downfield plays that the offense has been pushing this season.

"Something we work on constantly is, especially for those young guys, just teaching them how to get vertically into the defense, and when they do it you have to reward them and throw them the ball," said quarterback Brian Hoyer. "I know I underthrew the one to Tyquan [Thornton] a little bit, but came right back and hit K-Dub [Kristian Wilkerson], and obviously we continued to do it over the night. Tre [Nixon] obviously had some great catches, some back shoulders. Zappe threw some good balls. Look, in the preseason it usually ends up being man coverage, and you want to give those guys opportunities to see if they can make those plays."

Wilkerson showed the ability to quickly adjust to incoming passes, notably securing a bullet from Zappe on a second-quarter third-and-10 that got the first-down conversion.

The newest addition of the group is Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who has come on in recent practices with multiple catches, and those performances carried over into the game. Humphrey's impressive size might make him look more like a tight end than receiver, but it gives the former Saint a unique trait within the group.

His fourth-quarter touchdown was a notable demonstration of what he's capable of. With the Giants coming on a blitz, quarterback Bailey Zappe stared down the pressure and lobbed a quick pass up to Humphrey who managed to use his size and length to secure the catch and score.

"Yeah, we prepared all week for multiple pressures that the Giants were going to give us, and that was one of the occasions that we practiced for," said Zappe. "It came to fruition. We were able to score a touchdown, and [Lil'Jordan] made a great play, and the O-line blocked really well and was able to let me get the ball off, and it was an overall good play."

With four veteran receivers atop the depth chart along with a promising rookie in Tyquan Thornton, the trio of Wilkerson, Nixon and Humphrey still have a ways to go. But on Thursday night, all three made the most of their chances and showed how they might be able to add new elements to the Patriots attack.

What we learned from James White's first interview after Patriots legend announces retirement

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/12

5 Keys from Patriots preseason loss to Giants

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/11

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Opener

Bill Belichick 8/12: "I wouldn't rule anything in or out for anybody"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Boston Renegades visit Gillette Stadium

In celebration of their fourth straight Women's Football Alliance championship earlier this summer, Robert Kraft hosted the Boston Renegades at the Patriots preseason opener. The team toured the trophy room, took in pregame warmups from the game field, and received a standing ovation from the Gillette Stadium crowd.

Bill Belichick 8/11: "The players responded well to the competition"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-23 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Press Pass: Players discuss Preseason Opener

Patriots players Myles Bryant, Tre Nixon, Cole Strange, and more address the media on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Matthew Slater on James White 8/11: "He's a true Patriot, but a better human being"

Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Tyquan Thornton 8/11: "It's a game of inches"

Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-23 preseason loss to the New York Giants on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

The New England Patriots confirmed the final dates for Training Camp practices open to the public.

Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending

Fans finally will be back to Gillette Stadium and Patriot Place for Training Camp. Here's the ultimate scouting report of what to expect when you get here.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

