21 Questions with Patriots safety Kyle Dugger

Q: If you could trade closets with anyone who would it be?

A: I wouldn't trade closets with anybody, honestly. I'm working on my style and trying to get right. I like what I've got going on.

Q: What's something fans might not know about you?

A: I'm kind of nerdy in a way. I like science and engineering, problem solving, stuff like that.

Q: How do you like being a twin?

A: I love it. It's kind of like a super power. She's a girl, but we have a connection that's unbreakable and very tight. I love it.

Q: What is your favorite football memory?

A: This year, a play I had against the Raiders.

Q: What's your favorite sport other than football?

A: Basketball.

Q: Who would you want to play you in a movie?