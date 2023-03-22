21 Questions with Patriots safety Kyle Dugger

Happy birthday, Kyle Dugger!
The New England Patriots safety turns 27 on Wednesday, March 22, and at least on the field, Dugger seems poised for his best year yet.
During the 2022 season, Dugger's breakout year included his first AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor as well as an NFL-high three defensive touchdowns. Getting ready for his fourth year with the Patriots, the best has yet to come.
In honor of his birthday, get to know the rising New England star:
Q: What is something most people don't know about being an NFL player?
A: The off the field work that comes with it – hours of study, balance of time, things like that. It's everything you don't see before game day.
Q: Do you prefer watching film of yourself or others?
A: Others. Usually, if I'm watching myself I'll be like, "ugh, what are you doing?" It's disappointing. So definitely watching others.
Q: What are your hobbies outside of football?
A: I game a little bit. Bowling every once in a while, but that's it.
Q: Is there anything you want to master?
A: Definitely, maybe martial arts or something like that at some point. Boxing, too.
Q: How many times do you hit the snooze button in the morning?
A: Once on a regular day. On an off day, maybe four or five times.
Q: What do you like to do on an off day?
A: Rest. Rest, chill – I could sit on the couch all day and grow roots..
Q: Who is someone you'd really like to meet?
A: Troy Palamalu, Ed Reed, Brian Dawkins and Charles Wilson.
Q: What's something on your bucket list?
A: Skydiving and maybe something over the Grand Canyon – I don't know what's allowed over there. Maybe ziplining over there or something like that.
Q: If you could trade closets with anyone who would it be?
A: I wouldn't trade closets with anybody, honestly. I'm working on my style and trying to get right. I like what I've got going on.
Q: What's something fans might not know about you?
A: I'm kind of nerdy in a way. I like science and engineering, problem solving, stuff like that.
Q: How do you like being a twin?
A: I love it. It's kind of like a super power. She's a girl, but we have a connection that's unbreakable and very tight. I love it.
Q: What is your favorite football memory?
A: This year, a play I had against the Raiders.
Q: What's your favorite sport other than football?
A: Basketball.
Q: Who would you want to play you in a movie?
A: Denzel is a little old, but I might go with Denzel Washington.
Q: Is he your favorite actor?
A: Yeah, he's elite.
Q: Who is your favorite singer?
A: Rod Wave.
Q: What's your favorite cuisine?
A: Sesame Chicken, if that counts?
Q: What's your favorite beverage?
A: Apple juice!
Q: Favorite movie?
A: Coach Carter.
Q: If you could have a superpower what would it be?
A: The ability to pause, rewind and fast forward through time.
Q: What are three things you can't live without?
A: Family. I could say that three times. Family, water and time to myself.