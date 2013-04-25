Analysis: Nothing down about this trade

"We had conversations with a few teams and the opportunity made sense for us," player personnel director Nick Caserio said following a first round that took nearly four hours. "We got a pick in the fourth round, which we didn't have. We feel pretty good about going into tomorrow with four picks. Potentially we could have had just two."

The only question to ponder would be: Did the Patriots pass on a player that could have helped at 29? The Vikings ended up taking a player some felt the Patriots could have used in Tennessee wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. He is the type of big target at 6-3 that could have been a fit for New England on the outside, and certainly Tom Brady could stand to add another option in the passing game.

But despite some comparisons to Randy Moss as an outside deep threat, Patterson is nowhere near a sure thing. Neither were any of the other wideouts that remained on the board - players that include Baylor's Terrance Williams, Tennessee's Justin Hunter and Cal's Keenan Allen.

On the contrary, the top corners were gone by the time the Patriots came up, and with 10 front seven players also off the board by pick 29, making a selection didn't seem to make sense. In all, 18 defensive players were chosen in Round 1, leaving Belichick almost no choice but to add picks rather than reach for a player who likely wouldn't have represented an upgrade.

"We were ready to make a pick - no question," Caserio added. "We have a few players remaining that we were interested in. We'll see how it goes tomorrow. We're open to anything at this point."

So, with no position or player necessarily becoming attractive, Belichick stuck with his tried and true methods and made like Monty Hall and made a deal. By adding four picks he'll now have two twos and two threes to work with on Day 2, which gives him the type of flexibility he so desires.

With that flexibility comes possibilities, and for Belichick that almost always means trades. Caserio admitted there were players the team that are still available, and now the Patriots have the capital to move up to grab one if they so choose.