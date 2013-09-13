Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Dec 21 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 24 - 05:55 PM

Patriots at Broncos: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

PRO Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Josh Uche Opens Up About Fourth Season With the Patriots 

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Broncos

Week 16 Injury Report: Patriots at Broncos

Patriots at Broncos: 10 Important Matchups to Watch

Patriots Gameplan: How Opponents Defend Bailey Zappe, Keys to Victory, and Key Matchups vs. Broncos

Game Preview: Patriots at Broncos | NFL Week 16

What They're Saying: Denver Broncos

NFL Notes: Look out for Buffalo

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Patriots Mailbag: Evaluating the Future for Key Patriots as Regular Season Winds Down

Patriots Place OL Cole Strange on Injured Reserve

After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Offense in Bailey Zappe's Third Start of the Season in Week 15

3 Young Patriots Who Seized Opportunity vs. Chiefs

Game Observations: 10 Takeaways From the Patriots loss to the Chiefs in Week 15

7 Keys from Patriots 27-17 Loss to Chiefs

Chiefs at Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 15

Coach Bill Belichick 12/17: "It was competitive, they're a good football team"

Bailey Zappe 12/17: "I've got to be smarter and better"

Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, September 13, 2013.

Sep 13, 2013 at 06:05 AM
New England Patriots

BB: It was kind of a short night. We're still trying to pull everything together here but of course it feels good to have two division wins. Obviously, there are a lot of things that we need to work on as a football team and I think that's really where we're at right now. Each of us individually --- every coach, every player – there are things that we need to do better. Each unit can improve in what we're doing, how we're doing it. I don't think anybody is where we want to be or where we need to be. I think we're all committed to getting there. That's what we have to do this week and in continuing weeks, is to continue to work individually and in each of our units to try to raise our level of performance and our overall operation: communication, execution and all those things. I think that's really where we're at now. Hopefully this little bit of extra time we have, as a coaching staff, we can take a good look at how we can do a better job and we get back to practice next week and start our preparations for Tampa that we can transfer that information to the players and give us an opportunity to really work out on the practice field and continue to improve. I think that's kind of where we're at for right now.

Q: How much you say the team needs the break you have now?

BB: Every short week has a long week and every long week has a short week. 16-week schedule, 17-week schedule with the bye week, we all know that when you play on a short week, there's a long week with it. Or if you play on a long week, there's a short week behind it. We'll just take it as it comes, nothing we can do about that. We'll just use the time that we have to try to improve our team. I think we all need to do that so that's what we're going to try to do. I don't really see it as a break, it's not like we're going to go to Hawaii for a vacation for a week or anything, that's not really it. We just need to keep working.

Q: How hard has it been and how hard will it be for you to stay patient as you wait for guys to come back?

BB: I think each week in the NFL is its own week. Every team goes through that. You have certain players that aren't available to every team. You kind of lose guys and get guy back. That's the NFL. I'm sure every team in the league is going through that to some degree. We'll do what we always do with it. Guys that are available, we'll get them ready to play. The guys that aren't quite ready yet, we'll work with them and try to rehab them and get them back as quickly as possible. Once they're back, we'll start integrating them back into practice and game plans. That's the way of life in the NFL.

Q: In a 16-game season, I imagine patience isn't a word you can use often because there needs to be urgency with every game.

BB: Yeah, every game, sure. We have 16 games, that's it. Every game is an important game. We'll do the best we can with every game. Whatever we have to deal with, every other team is in the same boat.

Q: There was a report last night that your contract has been extended. Can you talk about that?

BB: I don't talk about my personal contract situation, I'm sorry.

Q: Are the rookie receivers where you'd expect them to be at Week 2 in the NFL?

BB: I don't really have any expectations for any rookie players. We just coach them from the day they get here. We try to get every player to improve and just get better and learn our system and become a better football player in the NFL. That's a process. Some guys go at different rates, I've learned that through a lot of experience. Some players start quickly and fizzle out. Some players start slowly and come on strong. Some players are more steady than others. You really don't know that until their rookie season is over, what the rate is or how it's all going to turn out. You just take it day-to-day, get better on a daily basis and teach them all the things that you can teach them, get them the practice time you can practice them with, correct all the mistakes and keep moving forward. That's what being a rookie is in the National Football League. It's a great learning experience every day, every week and hopefully at the end of that rookie season, the player has accumulated a lot of knowledge and experience and is able to use that as a good springboard the rest of his career.

Q: The offense seemed to have a hard time extending some drives last night. Were there any similarities to the difficulties on third down?

BB: It's never good to be in long yardage. But they weren't all long yardage situations. Overall offensively, everything, we can improve in every area: running the ball, passing the ball, red area, third down, making the big plays in the opportunities that we had. All those things, that's what we're going to work on. We're going to work on everything.

Q: Did you like the way Stevan Ridley responded this week?

BB: We didn't have a lot of practice time, most of it was walkthrough and just preparation but I thought our entire team prepared well for this game. It was a short week, quick turnaround, big game, we knew it was going to be a tough game but I think all the players came in here and had a great attitude about being early, staying a little late, doing a little extra, being attentive and diligent in their preparation. As I said, it wasn't a perfect game, but I thought the effort and intensity, what they put into it was very good; all week and last night for 60 minutes.

Q: Josh Boyce didn't get any opportunities last night. Was that part of the game plan or just the way it unfolded?

BB: I'd say that's definitely the way it unfolded.

Q: You had a lot of opportunities where you got guys behind the defense and a big part of his game is his speed. Was there any thought to giving him a shot and send him deep?

BB: Look, we did all the things in the game, whatever they were, that we thought were best at that time or in that situation. We did what we thought was best.

Q: You have a history with left-footed punters. Why do you like them so much?

BB: You know, I've been asked about that before. I think it's a coincidence really. I don't go into it with an attitude like, 'We have to have a left-footed punter.' I know it's been that way. Lee Johnson was here when I got here. We had Tom Tupa at Cleveland. Tom didn't punt in the NFL, he punted in college and we brought him in and he became our punter. Of course he punted for us here when I was at New England in '96. He was an excellent right-footed punter. I coached Dave Jennings at the Giants and he's one of the best punters that ever punted in the NFL. I had a long relationship with Sean Landetta as well; that's another good right-footed punter. I don't really have any preference toward left-footed punters. I know it's worked out that way, I can't deny it. But, I've also had the opportunity to coach and be with a lot of good right-footed punters too and I was more than happy with them. I loved Tupa, loved Jennings, loved Landetta. Even going all the way back to when I was involved with the special teams at Baltimore, with David Lee and at the Lions with [Herman] Weaver and John Stufflebeem who we brought in who ended up with a long career in the Navy and didn't play professionally other than in training camp. They were all good right-footed punters too. I would say coincidence.

Q: Is the spin different when you talk about a left-footed punter?

BB: It's totally different, yeah. It's like facing a right-handed pitcher or left-handed pitcher. It's backwards, it's totally different. But, the basic rotation of the ball is fundamentally the same, it's just backwards. If you were able to flip that over which you can do, just like on a camera if you were able to flip that over, it would be like a right-handed golfer or a left-handed golfer, the mechanics and everything are the same, it's just reversed.

Q: Is there any reason why you prefer punters to be holders in the field goal operation?

BB: You want your best holder to be the holder. I think that the key thing in the NFL now is just with the opportunity of your specialist. Again, the game has evolved from when I came into the league. Most teams had kicker, most of the punters played another position and I would say all of the long snappers played another position, either center or linebacker or tight end or whatever it was. Then punters became pretty much specialized so every team carried a kicker and a punter. Occasionally you had a guy who could do both but that was more the exception than the rule. Eventually, teams started going to just pure long snappers. Like Steve DeOssie, who came into the league as a linebacker/snapper, kind of ended as a snapper and was one of the best snappers in the league. He was part of that transition and in that era where teams went and committed fully to a long snapper that played no other position. You've also seen that now in college. Most college teams have a pure snapper as well as a pure kicker and a pure punter. I just think that when you have that situation, if your punter can hold, then the amount of snaps and time that those guys get to practice together, work together, meet together, watch film together, watch slow-motions films, concentrate on the technique as opposed to the backup quarterback or somebody like that who has a lot of other responsibilities. It's just a time – if your holder can be your punter, then the amount of practice time, consistency, preparation time that those guys have together just so out-weighs what it would be with any other player – receivers have been holders. Then you go through the whole thing, if it's a position player like a defensive back or like it was back in the '60s, a Jimmy Patton or a receiver and something happens to them, now whose your backup player because those guys are regular players. Not only do you have to replace them at their offensive or defensive position, you have to replace them in the kicking game so it just cuts into your depth. Back when you had 36, 37 players, that was a whole different ballgame. Everybody doubled up in one way or another. I think that's the way it is on most teams. Most teams punters are the holder and the snappers are the snappers and kickers are the kickers. That's the way it is in college so we're recruiting players that are in that very specialized phase themselves.

Q: Has it always been like that since you've been at the Patriots?

BB: Yeah, I think even going back to, not the Giants because Dave [Jennings] didn't hold and Sean [Landetta] didn't hold but ever since then, [Tom] Tupa held at Cleveland and so I'd say from somewhere in the early-'90s that that was more the norm. Prior to that, some did, some didn't. Danny White held for Dallas for years and so forth. There was kind of that transition there from maybe '85 to the early-'90s. I'd say by around '95 or so, it was pretty much one snapper, one kicker, one punter on every team. Also as the roster numbers have creeped up as well, that's made it affordable. When you're down in the 30s then it's a lot tougher to carry one of each of those; that slices into your roster pretty good. The rules have made it much easier to do.

Q: Did the game tape reveal more positives than you thought it would walking off the field last night?

BB: Well, walking off the field was a big positive. Anytime you win a division game, anytime you beat the Jets, that's a big positive. We did some things well. Some plays that didn't look good in the game, didn't look good on tape but other parts of them looked good, there was just something that went wrong. Some things, plays that were good, there were other parts of the plays that in all honesty didn't look so good. Had things gone a little differently on those plays, we might not be talking about them as such good plays. That's usually the way it is. That's why a lot of times I say after the game, 'I really have to look at the film.' Because it's so true, you can't watch all 22 guys. You see one part of it and it looks good or it looks bad but then there are a lot of other things going on that you're maybe not sure exactly how those went. I think we have plenty of positives from the game but we certainly have plenty of things that we need to work on in all three phases of the game, including coaching and playing. Again, the preparation this week was challenging but we need to do a better job on that as well. Hopefully we will.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Coach Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/22

PRO Predictions: Week 16 picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

Patriots at Broncos: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Josh Uche Opens Up About Fourth Season With the Patriots 

Patriots at Broncos: 10 Important Matchups to Watch

Patriots Gameplan: How Opponents Defend Bailey Zappe, Keys to Victory, and Key Matchups vs. Broncos

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coach Bill Belichick on the Denver Broncos: "They have a very aggressive style of play"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Friday, December 22, 2023.

One-on-One with Anfernee Jennings

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings to talk about the excitement leading into their primetime Christmas Eve matchup against the Denver Broncos. Anfernee also speaks to the opportunities gifted to him throughout the year.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV 12/21: Broncos Preview, Chiefs Takeaways, 1-on-1 with Jahlani Tavai

Paul Perillo, Mike Dussault, and Tamara Brown recap the Patriots loss against the Kansas City Chiefs and look ahead to the Week 16 road matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Belestrator: Previewing the Denver Broncos Offensive Playmakers

Watch as Bill Belichick along with Scott Zolak break down the Denver Broncos offensive playmakers as the Patriots prepare for their Christmas Eve matchup in Denver.

Nathan Rourke 12/21: "Trying to learn the system"

Patriots quarterback Nathan Rourke addresses the media on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Jahlani Tavai 12/21: "It's a new week"

Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai addresses the media on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising