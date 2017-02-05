Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 11 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jun 13 - 11:58 PM

Brady leads biggest comeback, Patriots win 34-28 in OT

Feb 05, 2017 at 02:47 PM
Associated Press

Super Bowl LI: Patriots vs. Falcons

The New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, 2017.

New England Patriots' Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
1 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)

Tim Donnelly/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady runs on to field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
2 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady runs on to field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) and Jimmy Garoppolo run on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
3 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) and Jimmy Garoppolo run on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/AP Images
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft , waves from the sidelines, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 96

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft , waves from the sidelines, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, looks from the sidelines, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
5 / 96

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, looks from the sidelines, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are seen on the field, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
6 / 96

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are seen on the field, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady gestures before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
7 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady gestures before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
8 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady runs into the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
9 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady runs into the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady runs on to the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
10 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady runs on to the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady runs on to the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
11 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady runs on to the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
Players warm up on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
12 / 96

Players warm up on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/AP Images
Some New England Patriots players huddle before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
13 / 96

Some New England Patriots players huddle before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)

Tim Donnelly/AP Images
Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles shakes hands with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
14 / 96

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles shakes hands with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
Patriots owner Robert Kraft on the field ahead of Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots held at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Anthony Behar) * Please Use Credit from Credit Field *(Sipa via AP Images)
15 / 96

Patriots owner Robert Kraft on the field ahead of Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots held at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Anthony Behar) * Please Use Credit from Credit Field*(Sipa via AP Images)

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA
New England Patriots' Tom Brady points to the crown, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
16 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady points to the crown, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady screams as he enter the field, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
17 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady screams as he enter the field, before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/AP Images
The New England Patriots mascot is shown before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
18 / 96

The New England Patriots mascot is shown before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (#11) arrives on the field ahead of Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots held at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Anthony Behar) * Please Use Credit from Credit Field *(Sipa via AP Images)
19 / 96

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (#11) arrives on the field ahead of Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots held at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Anthony Behar) * Please Use Credit from Credit Field*(Sipa via AP Images)

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA
Singer Luke Bryan sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
20 / 96

Singer Luke Bryan sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/AP Images
Country music artist Luke Bryan sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
21 / 96

Country music artist Luke Bryan sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
Former President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara, wave as they arrive on the field for a coin toss before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
22 / 96

Former President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara, wave as they arrive on the field for a coin toss before the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
23 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/AP Images
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, top, is tackled by Atlanta Falcons' Philip Wheeler during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
24 / 96

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, top, is tackled by Atlanta Falcons' Philip Wheeler during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is up ended by Atlanta Falcons' Philip Wheeler, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
25 / 96

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is up ended by Atlanta Falcons' Philip Wheeler, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/AP Images
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is upended by Atlanta Falcons' Philip Wheeler, bottom, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
26 / 96

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman is upended by Atlanta Falcons' Philip Wheeler, bottom, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs against the New England Patriots defense during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
27 / 96

Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs against the New England Patriots defense during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)

Tim Donnelly/AP Images
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) is upended by Atlanta Falcons' Philip Wheeler during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
28 / 96

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) is upended by Atlanta Falcons' Philip Wheeler during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan is sacked by New England Patriots' Trey Flowers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
29 / 96

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan is sacked by New England Patriots' Trey Flowers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/AP Images
New England Patriots' Trey Flowers sacks Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
30 / 96

New England Patriots' Trey Flowers sacks Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/AP Images
New England Patriots players huddle during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/)
31 / 96

New England Patriots players huddle during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/)

AP Images
Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman (24) runs against New England Patriots' Rob Ninkovich (50) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
32 / 96

Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman (24) runs against New England Patriots' Rob Ninkovich (50) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/AP Images
New England Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell, right, catches a pass under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Jalen Collins during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
33 / 96

New England Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell, right, catches a pass under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Jalen Collins during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
34 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
New England Patriots' James White, right, catches a pass under pressure by Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
35 / 96

New England Patriots' James White, right, catches a pass under pressure by Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola/AP Images
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan looks to pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
36 / 96

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan looks to pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/AP Images
Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones, right, makes a catch as New England Patriots' Logan Ryan defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
37 / 96

Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones, right, makes a catch as New England Patriots' Logan Ryan defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP Images
Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper catches a touchdown pass ahead of New England Patriots' Patrick Chung during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
38 / 96

Atlanta Falcons' Austin Hooper catches a touchdown pass ahead of New England Patriots' Patrick Chung during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
New England Patriots' Martellus Bennett (88) makes a reception against Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
39 / 96

New England Patriots' Martellus Bennett (88) makes a reception against Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) dives toward Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford as Alford runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
40 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12) dives toward Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford as Alford runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
41 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
42 / 96

Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower celebrates after a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
43 / 96

New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower celebrates after a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
New England Patriots' James White, right, is tackled by Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
44 / 96

New England Patriots' James White, right, is tackled by Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs against New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
45 / 96

Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman runs against New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady walks off the field, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
46 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady walks off the field, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/AP Images
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
47 / 96

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman (11) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman plays against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
48 / 96

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman plays against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots' Martellus Bennett helmet is locked with Atlanta Falcons' Dwight Freeney, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
49 / 96

New England Patriots' Martellus Bennett helmet is locked with Atlanta Falcons' Dwight Freeney, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/AP Images
New England Patriots' Danny Amendola runs against Atlanta Falcons' Brian Poole, right, and De'Vondre Campbell, left, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
50 / 96

New England Patriots' Danny Amendola runs against Atlanta Falcons' Brian Poole, right, and De'Vondre Campbell, left, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/AP Images
New England Patriots' James White, left, scores a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
51 / 96

New England Patriots' James White, left, scores a touchdown past Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady throws against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
52 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady throws against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/AP Images
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Bryant kicks an extra point during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
53 / 96

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Bryant kicks an extra point during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/AP Images
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan (2) breaks loose from New England Patriots' Jabaal Sheard during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
54 / 96

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan (2) breaks loose from New England Patriots' Jabaal Sheard during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
New England Patriots' Martellus Bennett eyes the ball under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
55 / 96

New England Patriots' Martellus Bennett eyes the ball under pressure from Atlanta Falcons' Keanu Neal, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Matt Slocum/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady yells during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
56 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady yells during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan fumbles as he is hit by New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
57 / 96

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan fumbles as he is hit by New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/AP Images
New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower knocks the ball away from Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
58 / 96

New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower knocks the ball away from Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
New England Patriots' Alan Branch celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
59 / 96

New England Patriots' Alan Branch celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan (2) fumbles as he is hit by New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower, obscured at rear, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
60 / 96

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan (2) fumbles as he is hit by New England Patriots' Dont'a Hightower, obscured at rear, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after a two-point conversion, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
61 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after a two-point conversion, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after a two-point conversion, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
62 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after a two-point conversion, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
63 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/AP Images
Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against New England Patriots' Eric Rowe (25) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
64 / 96

Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones (11) makes a catch against New England Patriots' Eric Rowe (25) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady prepares to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
65 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady prepares to pass against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/AP Images
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman catches a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
66 / 96

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman catches a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, rear right, catches a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
67 / 96

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman, rear right, catches a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
New England Patriots' Julian Edelman catches the ball as Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford (23) and Keanu Neal defend, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
68 / 96

New England Patriots' Julian Edelman catches the ball as Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford (23) and Keanu Neal defend, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/AP Images
New England Patriots' James White, right, runs against Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
69 / 96

New England Patriots' James White, right, runs against Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with James White after a touchdown play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
70 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with James White after a touchdown play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/AP Images
New England Patriots' James White celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
71 / 96

New England Patriots' James White celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
New England Patriots' James White celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
72 / 96

New England Patriots' James White celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
New England Patriots' Danny Amendola is tackled by Atlanta Falcons' Brian Poole and Jalen Collins after scoring a two-point convertion during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Amendola scored a two-point conversion. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
73 / 96

New England Patriots' Danny Amendola is tackled by Atlanta Falcons' Brian Poole and Jalen Collins after scoring a two-point convertion during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Amendola scored a two-point conversion. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/AP Images
New England Patriots' Nate Ebner and Patrick Chung celebrate after winning 34-28 in overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
74 / 96

New England Patriots' Nate Ebner and Patrick Chung celebrate after winning 34-28 in overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/AP Images
Celebration begins as the New England Patriots beats the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
75 / 96

Celebration begins as the New England Patriots beats the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady, foreground, celebrates with his teammates after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
76 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady, foreground, celebrates with his teammates after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
77 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots' James White scores the winning touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
78 / 96

New England Patriots' James White scores the winning touchdown during overtime of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/AP Images
The New England Patriots celebrate after their overtime win in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
79 / 96

The New England Patriots celebrate after their overtime win in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP Images
The New England Patriots celebrate after their overtime win in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
80 / 96

The New England Patriots celebrate after their overtime win in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton/AP Images
New England Patriots players celebrate with newspapers after their overtime win in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
81 / 96

New England Patriots players celebrate with newspapers after their overtime win in the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady, right, hugs Julian Edelman as they celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
82 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady, right, hugs Julian Edelman as they celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
New England Patriots players celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
83 / 96

New England Patriots players celebrate after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/AP Images
New England Patriots' Marcus Cannon celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
84 / 96

New England Patriots' Marcus Cannon celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
85 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
86 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/AP Images
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates during the post game ceremony for Super Bowl LI after they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime held at the NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Anthony Behar) * Please Use Credit from Credit Field *(Sipa via AP Images)
87 / 96

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates during the post game ceremony for Super Bowl LI after they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime held at the NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Anthony Behar) * Please Use Credit from Credit Field*(Sipa via AP Images)

Anthony Behar/Sipa USA
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
88 / 96

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/AP Images
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The New England Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
89 / 96

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The New England Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady kisses his wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
90 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady kisses his wife Gisele Bundchen after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/AP Images
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Tom Brady meet after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
91 / 96

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Tom Brady meet after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, congratulates New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The New England Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
92 / 96

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, congratulates New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The New England Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/AP Images
New England Patriots' Danny Amendola celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)
93 / 96

New England Patriots' Danny Amendola celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly)

Tim Donnelly/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
94 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
New England Patriots' Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
95 / 96

New England Patriots' Tom Brady holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
New England Patriots' Martellus Bennett, right, celebrates with fans after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
96 / 96

New England Patriots' Martellus Bennett, right, celebrates with fans after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

HOUSTON (AP) -- Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks in sports, let alone Super Bowl history, lifting New England from a 25-point hole to the Patriots' fifth NFL championship in the game's first overtime finish.

The Patriots scored 19 points in the final quarter, including a pair of 2-point conversions, then marched relentlessly to James White's 2-yard touchdown run in overtime beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 Sunday night.

Brady, the first quarterback with five Super Bowl rings, guided the Patriots (17-2) through a tiring Atlanta defense for fourth-quarter touchdowns on a 6-yard pass to Danny Amendola and a 1-yard run by White, which came with 57 seconds remaining in regulation. White ran for the first 2-pointer and Amendola did the deed with a reception on the second.

Brady finished 43 for 62, the most attempts in Super Bowl history, for 466 yards and two touchdowns.

"You know, we all brought each other back," Brady said. "We never felt out of it. It was a tough battle. They have a great team. I give them a lot of credit. We just made a few more plays than them."

Before the stunning rally - New England already held the biggest comeback in the final period when it turned around a 10-point deficit to beat Seattle two years ago - the Falcons (13-6) appeared poised to take their first NFL championship in 51 seasons. Having never been in such a pressurized environment, their previously staunch pass rush disappeared, and Brady tore them apart.

"Deflategate" far behind them, Brady and Bill Belichick won their 25th postseason game, by far a record. It's hard to imagine a tenser victory.

Belichick became the first coach with five Super Bowl crowns.

The Patriots won the coin toss for overtime and it was no contest. Brady completed six passes. A pass interference call took the ball to the 2, and White scooted to his right and barely over the goal line.

His teammates streamed off the sideline to engulf White as confetti streamed down from the NRG Stadium rafters.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Year's Celebration: Patriots outlast Jets in season finale

Analysis of and reaction to New England's 2020 regular season finale from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Season's Beatings: Patriots stampeded by Buffalo  

Analysis of and reaction to New England's fifteenth 2020 regular season game from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Beach Bummer: Miami dashes Patriots postseason hopes

Analysis of and reaction to New England's fourteenth 2020 regular season game.
news

Ram-page: L.A. runs roughshod over New England 

Analysis of and reaction to New England's thirteenth 2020 regular season game.
news

Taking Charge: Patriots dominate Bolts in L.A.

Analysis of and reaction to New England's twelfth 2020 regular season game.
news

Card-Tricked: Patriots snatch late victory from Arizona's grasp

Analysis of and reaction to New England's eleventh 2020 regular season game from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Problems in Houston: Mistakes, injuries thwart Patriots' comeback

Analysis of New England's tenth 2020 regular season game.
news

Rave Reviews: Patriots earn important win in wind and rain

Analysis of New England's ninth 2020 regular season game from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Air Traffic Controlled: Patriots overcome Jets' aerial assault

Analysis of and reaction to New England's eighth 2020 regular season game. 
news

Top Bill-ing: New England battles, ultimately succumbs to East-leading Buffalo

Analysis of New England's seventh 2020 regular season game. 
news

Red & Gold Rush: Garoppolo's Niners strike it rich in Foxborough 

Analysis of New England's sixth 2020 regular season game from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Delay of Game: Patriots' late comeback falls short vs. Denver

Analysis of New England's fifth 2020 regular season game from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Zuber making strides in first full offseason

Patriots News Blitz 6/11: Hightower returns to practice

Patriots rookies following veteran's lead

Brandon Bolden shares the sentimental reason for changing his jersey number

OTA Blogservations 6/10: Newton's absence leads to opportunities

Patriots News Blitz 6/10: Dugger is a key piece for Patriots defense

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots rookies on their mindset during OTA practice 

Patriots rookies Mac Jones, Tre Nixon, Quinn Nordin and Rhamondre Stevenson discuss their transition to the NFL, how they are preparing for practice and how they will need to improve.

OTA Debrief: Offense Making Strides

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots OTA practice on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Rhamondre Stevenson 6/10: 'Learn as much as I can'

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media via video conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Mac Jones 6/10: 'We're all trying to be the best we can be'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his video conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Isaiah Zuber 6/10: 'I feel more like myself out there'

Patriots wide receiver Isaiah Zuber addresses the media during his video conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Myles Bryant 6/10: 'I feel more comfortable in the system'

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant addresses the media during his video conference call on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising