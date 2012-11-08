Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Thu Aug 26 | 12:00 AM - 09:55 AM

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Day 17 blogservations: Jones remains in spotlight

Notebook: Judon, Smith fitting right in

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 8/24

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Camp coming to a close 

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Giants

Blogservations: With Newton out, Jones sees heavy workload

Bill Belichick on WEEI 8/23: 'We have a better balanced team'

5 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Eagles

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

Full Patriots - Eagles Game Highlights | Preseason Week 2

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/19

Notebook: Asiasi's confidence rising in Year Two

Day 15 blogservations: Lots of red zone work in Philly

Analysis: WR group grabs our attention

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: RB depth, Mac or Cam and more

Day 14 blogservations: Offense struggles against Eagles

Dorchester High School's Rich Moran Named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Nov 08, 2012 at 05:40 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-20121108-coachofweek.jpg

Foxborough, Mass. – Dorchester High School's Rich Moran has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week in recognition of his team's 12-0 victory over Burke High School on Friday, Nov. 2. The victory clinches the Boston South championship for the 8-0 Bears and also guarantees Dorchester a spot in the Division 5 Super Bowl for the first time in 23 years. It is Dorchester's second consecutive shutout and fifth of the season. The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will donate $1,000 to Dorchester High School's football program in Moran's name in recognition of his Coach of the Week selection.

Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, the team's executive director of community affairs, visited Coach Moran and his team on Thursday, Nov. 8 at Dorchester High School. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the team's weekly television magazine show, Patriots All Access, which airs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9, on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

This is the 17th year in which the Patriots join the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. Tippett oversees the program as part of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's commitment to youth football initiatives.

"The camaraderie between the players and coaches at Dorchester High School was evident during my visit with Coach Moran and his team," Tippett said "I'm excited to present this award to Coach Moran and the Bears following another strong defensive performance that showcased solid team football. It has been a remarkable season thus far for the Dorchester High and we congratulate the team on its Super Bowl berth. The Patriots are proud to reward Coach Moran and Dorchester High School with a donation to the football program and we wish them luck during the rest of the season."

At the conclusion of the season, one high school coach will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution toward the school's football program.

In 2011, Tippett decided to take the award on the road so he could visit the schools that benefit from the program. In previous years, Tippett has invited the Coach of the Week and senior captains for a visit to Gillette Stadium. This year is also the second year the Patriots will accept nominations for High School Coach of the Week. Anyone who knows a high school football coach in New England who has a great week or reaches a personal career milestone is encouraged to submit a nomination to nominatecoach@patriots.com.

The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation is the non-profit through which the Patriots support charitable and philanthropic organizations throughout New England. This support comes in the form of direct grants, in-kind donations and player appearances. The foundation assists a variety of charitable organizations and programs throughout New England by supporting their educational, family and health initiatives.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams

Day 18 blogservations: Mac Jones takes advantage of opportunity

Notebook: Pats offense starting to click

Analysis: Backups battle for limited O-line spots 

Patriots Foundation to raffle off VIP game day experience for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Report: Patriots trade Sony Michel to Rams

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Debrief: Day 1 of Patriots Joint Practices with New York Giants

Tamara Brown and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots first day of practice with the New York Giants.

Press Pass: Day 1 of Practice with the Giants

James White, Kendrick Bourne, Lawrence Guy, and David Andrews discuss the benefits of practicing against another team.

Kendrick Bourne 8/25: 'I don't want to be a one trick pony'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Lawrence Guy 8/25: 'Every minute we are in the building is a learning experience'

Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

David Andrews 8/25: 'Yea it was hot, it just is what it is'

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Deatrich Wise 8/25: 'Whether it's rain, sleet, snow, or blazing heat it doesn't matter'

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising