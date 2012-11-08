Dorchester High School's Rich Moran Named Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Foxborough, Mass. – Dorchester High School's Rich Moran has been named this week's New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week in recognition of his team's 12-0 victory over Burke High School on Friday, Nov. 2. The victory clinches the Boston South championship for the 8-0 Bears and also guarantees Dorchester a spot in the Division 5 Super Bowl for the first time in 23 years. It is Dorchester's second consecutive shutout and fifth of the season. The New England Patriots Charitable Foundation will donate $1,000 to Dorchester High School's football program in Moran's name in recognition of his Coach of the Week selection.

Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett, the team's executive director of community affairs, visited Coach Moran and his team on Thursday, Nov. 8 at Dorchester High School. The visit and check presentation will be featured on the team's weekly television magazine show, Patriots All Access, which airs at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 9, on WBZ-TV in Boston and will be available immediately after on Patriots.com.

This is the 17th year in which the Patriots join the National Football League in conducting the High School Coach of the Week program, which recognizes outstanding high school coaches and promotes youth football throughout New England. Tippett oversees the program as part of the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation's commitment to youth football initiatives.

"The camaraderie between the players and coaches at Dorchester High School was evident during my visit with Coach Moran and his team," Tippett said "I'm excited to present this award to Coach Moran and the Bears following another strong defensive performance that showcased solid team football. It has been a remarkable season thus far for the Dorchester High and we congratulate the team on its Super Bowl berth. The Patriots are proud to reward Coach Moran and Dorchester High School with a donation to the football program and we wish them luck during the rest of the season."

At the conclusion of the season, one high school coach will be named the New England Patriots High School Coach of the Year and will receive an additional $2,000 contribution toward the school's football program.

In 2011, Tippett decided to take the award on the road so he could visit the schools that benefit from the program. In previous years, Tippett has invited the Coach of the Week and senior captains for a visit to Gillette Stadium. This year is also the second year the Patriots will accept nominations for High School Coach of the Week. Anyone who knows a high school football coach in New England who has a great week or reaches a personal career milestone is encouraged to submit a nomination to nominatecoach@patriots.com.