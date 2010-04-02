Friday Out-Takes: Adam Carolla Interview

The podcast and, now, your live shows, often center on a bit called "What Can't Adam Complain About?" Any NFL takes? WADE PHILIPS and all that hugging on the sideline?**

ADAM: Yeah, the coaches are becoming too much like players, like they're trying to become part of the team, ya know? They're not an employee, they're the boss. The whole GATORADE DUMP thing, man. No way George Allen or Vince Lombardi or Weeb Ewbank would've gone for that [crap], right? That's bull[crap]. I know they do it every year now, but it's kind of weird, it's kind of disrespectful. I mean, can you imagine taking a big thing of Gatorade and dumping it on your high school coach's head? I would've met with a lot of laps the following Monday.

The Gatorade dump...it's weird. It's sticky, the guy's got to go do interviews, he's gonna have his kids with him, he's gonna be doing the presentation, shaking the hand of Mr. Kraft, the owner, whoever. And not only that...part of the bucket hits him in the back of the head, he's wearing head phones that could short out and electrocute him. Go ahead and do that move where you put him up on your shoulders and carry him off the field...

The other thing that really needs to be done is they need to raise the goalpost, the uprights. I'm tired of the ball sailing right over the top of the things and the guy going, "No good." You look at it in replay and...that thing was six feet over the top! You don't know if that thing would've hit and caromed in! I've seen plenty of kicks that went right over the top of it! Simmons and I - every year I bring this up, and he says something about putting up lasers.

Sports Illustrated named The Hammer [the boxing film Carolla wrote and starred in] "the best sports comedy of '08." When you sat down with Kevin Hench and director CHARLES HERMAN-WURMFELD, what were the films that informed what you were shooting for?

ADAM: Tonally, when I saw the movie, many years ago...Breaking Away - I always thought, I like that. I like the tone of it. It's funny, but not filled with jokes. Charles actually had never seen a sports comedy. Ever.

JANE LYNCH [best known for her work as predatory Cougar-slash-store manager in The 40 Year-old Virgin] has a great cameo in The Hammer. You've described her as coming in and nailing the scene, having the technical jargon down pat, sounding authentic -

ADAM: She's a pro, ya know? We were lucky to get Jane. Her agent didn't want her to do the part, then he wanted her to go uncredited. Agents are geniuses. Who would want their client credited in Sports Illustrated's best sports comedy of the year? But of course they thought it was gonna suck because everyone thinks everything's gonna suck, and probably rightfully so.

So, okay, two-part question: Who is the Jane Lynch of the NFL and, other than her, why on Earth is anyone watching Glee?

ADAM: Jane Lynch would be...KURT WARNER'S WIFE, circa 2001 -

OUT-TAKES (LAUGHS): Well, I meant, in terms of her being a pro, like, not flashy, coming in and nailing her job...'though I don't disagree with you about Brenda Warner.

ADAM: Who's the pro? I'm gonna say...I'm gonna have to pick a tight end, and I'm gonna pick...Cooley, CHRIS COOLEY. I don't see that guy drop balls, I see him take a pounding, he's got a good sense of humor... I want that guy goin' after my ball in the air.

Okay...LIGHTNING ROUND!

Less trustworthy: FAVRE in the 4th quarter or MCCONAUGHEY in a rom-com?

ADAM: I'd say McConaughey in a rom-com, especially if anyone saw Surfer, Dude. That was horrific. Favre takes a lot of [um...grief?] for throwing ill-advised passes, but let's not forget, it was ridiculous that he threw it, but they still could've won in OT if the defense didn't just give it up.

Bigger mess: AMY WINEHOUSE or the OAKLAND RAIDERS FRONT OFFICE?

ADAM: Raiders front office. Amy Winehouse is a Brit, she's strung out - she's supposed to be a mess. These guys are running an organization... Ya know, JANIS JOPLIN, JIM MORRISON, there's a long line of people who are a mess in her profession, but it's not like there's a bunch of NFL franchises that have been this big a mess for this long.