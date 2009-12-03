Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 25 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jun 27 - 11:58 PM

Frito-Lay and NFL Name 8 Semi-Finalists in Search for the NFL's 'Most Fanatical Family'

Dec 03, 2009 at 04:00 PM
patriots1frito.jpg


Plano, Texas and New York (Dec. 2, 2009) - PepsiCo's Frito-Lay North America division and the National Football League today announced the eight semi-finalists in their search for the NFL's "most fanatical family." Fans now can visit www.NFL.com/callingallfamilies to watch videos of the semi-finalists and vote for the family they want to be named the NFL's "most fanatical family." The winning family will receive a five-day VIP trip to Super Bowl XLIV, which will be played Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010, at Dolphin Stadium in South Florida.

The eight semi-finalists were selected from nearly 1,000 entries to Frito-Lay and the NFL's "Calling All Families" contest. Fans from all around the country submitted a photograph of their family on game day and an essay describing why they are the NFL's most fanatical family.

The eight semi-finalists are:

  • Sommer Anderson, a Green Bay Packers fan from Reno, Nev. Sommer and her family's loyalty to the Packers traces back to their 89-year-old Grandma Marcella, who was born in Green Bay and attended the high school where the very first Packers team played.
  • Sean Boardman, a Dallas Cowboys fan in Westbrook, Conn. Sean and his family professed their love for the Cowboys in a five-stanza poem, with lines such as, "Dallas in the Super Bowl is what we'll be wishin'/Yes, our love for the Cowboys is a Boardman family tradition!"
  • Reginald Collins, a Dallas Cowboys fan from Fort Worth, Texas. Reginald grew up watching the team every week after church on TV at his grandmother's house in Little Rock, Ark. Now that Reginald lives in the Dallas area, his entire family has made it an annual tradition to visit Reginald with their grandmother, so Reginald can treat her to a Cowboys game in-person.
  • Joanna Filetto, a New England Patriots fan from Gloucester, Mass. Joanna and her family have a Sunday tradition during football season: They light Patriots candles, host all of their friends, and Joanna's father, Cosimo Filetto, wears his lucky Patriots shirt, which he does not wash all season long. As they explain it: "Sundays in our household, we have a lot of food, and we're really loud. Come NFL season, there's even more food and we're even louder!"
  • Robert Hurlbert, an Oakland Raiders fan from York, Pa. Robert and his three brothers, all from the East Coast, have been known to make back-to-back weekend red-eye trips to the opposite coast to tailgate with local fans and cheer on their favorite team.
  • Rachel Lugo, a Philadelphia Eagles fan from South Setauket, N.Y. Rachel and her family are such devoted fans that 10 years ago, she and her husband scheduled their wedding around Eagles game day, and today, their young children can recite all the Eagles players' names and numbers and prefer watching Eagles games to cartoons.
  • Dru McCoyof The Barnes Family of Marion, Ind. The family is such die-hard Indianapolis Colts fans that they plan their get-togethers around game days. They also make a special point of trying to convert their brother-in-law, the lone Packers fan of the bunch.
  • Edward Vetalice, a Cleveland Browns fan from Mentor, Ohio. Edward knew his wife was "a keeper" after she took him to a Browns game on their first date. Today, Edward and his family are known for the handmade orange-and-brown Browns-themed Santa Claus costumes they wear every year for game watching.

A panel of judges composed of Frito-Lay and NFL executives selected these eight semi-finalists based on several criteria, including team spirit, enthusiasm for the game and demonstration of family gathering. Each semi-finalist and their family traveled to NFL Films to record a video bringing to life why they think they are the NFL's "most fanatical family."

Fans can watch the videos online and vote for their favorite semi-finalist through Dec. 15 at www.NFL.com/callingallfamilies. The two families that receive the most votes then will go head-to-head Dec. 16, 2009 to Jan. 3, 2010, with fans voting online to determine which family will be named the NFL's "most fanatical family" and win the Grand Prize -- a five-day/four-night trip for the winner and up to five guests to attend Super Bowl XLIV, including round-trip air transportation, hotel accommodations, suite tickets to Super Bowl XLIV, and tickets to the Super Bowl Saturday Night Party and NFL Tailgate Party.

"These eight semi-finalists' creative ways of showing their enthusiasm for their favorite NFL teams and bringing their families together is truly special," says George Stroh, Frito-Lay's Director of Sales Planning & Execution. "Frito-Lay snack chips and dips also bring something special to game watching, and we're looking forward to giving fans around the country the chance to decide which of these semifinalists will win the Calling All Families contest and receive a family memory that will last a lifetime."

"We are pleased to showcase eight of our most passionate fans, their families and their game day traditions in the Calling All Families contest," says Mark Waller, Chief Marketing Officer of the NFL. "We have seen a variety of unique ways that families come together to watch football, and we are excited to add to one family's memories when they join us in South Florida at Super Bowl XLIV."

Voting is open only to legal residents of any of the 50 United States and District of Columbia. Visit www.NFL.com/callingallfamilies for details.

Frito-Lay North America is the $12 billion convenient foods business unit of PepsiCo. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate Web site, www.fritolay.com, the Snack Chat blog, www.snacks.com, and on Twitter, @fritolay.

PepsiCo offers the world's largest portfolio of billion-dollar food and beverage brands, including 18 different product lines that each generates more than $1 billion in annual retail sales. Our main businesses – Frito-Lay, Quaker, Pepsi-Cola, Tropicana and Gatorade – also make hundreds of other nourishing, tasty foods and drinks that bring joy to our consumers in over 200 countries. With more than $43 billion in 2008 revenues, PepsiCo employs 198,000 people who are united by our unique commitment to sustainable growth, called Performance with Purpose. By dedicating ourselves to offering a broad array of choices for healthy, convenient and fun nourishment, reducing our environmental impact, and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace culture, PepsiCo balances strong financial returns with giving back to our communities worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pepsico.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Half of Me: The Kyle Van Noy story

NFL Notes: Camp is when the competition starts

Patriots Bailey, Onwenu recognized by NFL.com

5 key takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-minicamp thoughts

Julian Edelman expresses support for Raiders Carl Nassib 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

All Access 6/25: Minicamp Recap, Offseason Roundtable

In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.

Father and son, coach and student: Jonathan Jones' bond with his dad

This Father's Day, we sit down with Patriots CB Jon Jones and his dad Stacey to talk about their bond, plus a surprise gift.

Press Pass: Progress and competition fuels Minicamp practice 

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Cam Newton and Jarett Stidham discuss their time practicing and how new additions to the team have created a competitive atmosphere.

Move the Sticks: Which teams are the biggest offseason winners?

D.J. and Bucky discuss which teams are the biggest offseason winners and most improved for 2021 on the latest Move the Sticks podcast.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising