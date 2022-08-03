From undrafted free agent to rising receiver: Jakobi Meyers growing as leader with Patriots

Since departing NC State in 2019 and becoming an undrafted free agent for the New England Patriots, Jakobi Meyers has emerged as a leader in the wide receiver room.
After leading the team in receiving yards last year, Meyers inked a second-round tender with the Patriots and has silently stepped in as a mentor to the young players around him.
"I try to help where I can. I'm not the most vocal guy but when guys ask me I promise you I try to give them the best advice that I can; every detail that I can. I'm not trying to hold anything back from the guys; I want everybody to succeed," said Meyers.
When identifying his focus this season and areas of opportunity and growth, Jakobi Meyers hopes to lead by example through his work ethic.
"We have a good group of young guys who I feel like can be really good in this league. So just trying to be the best player that I can so I can show them the ropes hopefully," said Meyers.
After surviving the journey of being an undrafted free agent, Meyers enters his fourth season with an aspiration to be an example to those in similar situations and motivate them to persevere.
"I know a lot of guys who came from lower situations, undrafted, late round picks. So I'm just trying to show them that there are ways to make it in the league and if they need me I can kind of help them out," said Meyers.
The fourth-year wide receiver is thankful for the wide receiver room, not just because of the talent in the room but because of the people that surround him.
"I have a great group of guys. Even when it's bad I know when we get in the locker room we will laugh about it and they will lift me up," said the wide receiver.
Parallel to a map offering multiple paths to get to one destination, Meyers is proof that there isn't one recipe, formula or blueprint to making it in the National Football League. That illustration is one that he intends to use for the next generation of players following in his footsteps.