From undrafted free agent to rising receiver: Jakobi Meyers growing as leader with Patriots

When identifying his focus this season and areas of opportunity and growth, Jakobi Meyers hopes to lead by example through his work ethic.

"We have a good group of young guys who I feel like can be really good in this league. So just trying to be the best player that I can so I can show them the ropes hopefully," said Meyers.

After surviving the journey of being an undrafted free agent, Meyers enters his fourth season with an aspiration to be an example to those in similar situations and motivate them to persevere.