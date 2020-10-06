Game Preview: Broncos at Patriots

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-2) VS. DENVER BRONCOS (1-3)
Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Gillette Stadium.
The New England Patriots will play against an AFC West opponent for the third straight week, returning to Gillette Stadium to face the Denver Broncos. The Patriots hosted the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 27 and played at Kansas City last week. It is the first time since 2016 that the Patriots have played three straight games against teams from another division. New England played three consecutive games against the AFC North with games at Cleveland, vs. Cincinnati and at Pittsburgh in Weeks 5-7 during the 2016 season.
Bill Belichick's first victory has a head coach of the Patriots was a 28-19 win against the Broncos at Denver on Oct. 1, 2000.
SERIES HISTORY
The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos will meet for the first time since a Sunday Night Football game in Denver on Nov. 12, 2017, when the Patriots pulled out a 41-16 win at Sports Authority Field. It marked a streak of seven straight seasons with a regular-season meeting between the clubs.
The Patriots will host Denver for the first time since 2014 when New England beat the Broncos, 43-21, at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 2.
Denver leads the overall series by a 26-22 margin in the regular season and a 4-1 margin in the postseason. The Patriots and Broncos have played in three Divisional Playoff games and two AFC Championship Games.
The Patriots have played more games against the Broncos than any other team that has never been in New England's division.
The history between the teams dates back to the initial season of the American Football League in 1960. The Patriots played the Broncos in the inaugural game of each franchise, a 13-10 Denver win on Sept. 9, 1960, at BU Field in Boston. The teams squared off twice a year in the decade prior to the AFL-NFL merger, except for 1967 and 1969.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
DENVER 30, NEW ENGLAND 23
(INCLUDING POSTSEASON)
- Home Record 12-9 (1-0 playoffs)
- Road Record 11-21 (0-4 playoffs)
- Total Points in the Series Broncos 1,198, Patriots 1,173
- Bill Belichick vs. Denver 10-13 (10-9 with New England)
SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS
By Paul Perillo
When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots
There's obviously a ton of uncertainty heading into the game with regard to the status of Cam Newton, and that's true even when it comes to the Patriots ability to run the ball. Newton provides so many options to the team's ground game, both as a runner himself and as a threat to the defense. His absence means the Broncos would have one less player to account for on run defense, and Denver has actually been reasonably effective in that department this season. Denver's 3-4 front ranks 11th in the league in rushing defense, allowing 109 yards per game through four weeks. Nose tackle Mike Purcell lines up between ends DeShawn Williams and Shelby Harris in front of an active pair of inside linebackers in Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson. The Patriots want to establish the run, whether Newton is part of the equation or not. The offensive line has been rock solid in that department, and with Damien Harris now in the lineup after opening on IR the running back corps has more depth and possibly more explosiveness. Harris showed some of that with a terrific 41-yard run Monday night en route to a 100-yard effort. The Patriots piled up 185 yards on the ground even without Newton, and that was with starters David Andrews and Shaq Mason out of the lineup. The Patriots should be able to move it in the running game against Denver as well.
When the Patriots pass - Edge: Broncos
This is where Newton's availability really comes into play. Neither Brian Hoyer nor Jarrett Stidham looked ready to lead an NFL offense in Kansas City. Hoyer made several mental and physical mistakes and Stidham could very well get the start should Newton be cleared in time to take on the Broncos. But Stidham didn't show great promise throwing the ball either, particularly on his second interception when he missed Damiere Byrd for a potential touchdown. He was thrust into a very difficult spot with little practice time to prepare, though, so it's possible he could improve if given another chance. The Patriots should have opportunities in the passing game against a Denver secondary that has struggled. Corner A.J. Bouye remains on IR with a shoulder injury, leaving Michael Ojemudia and Bryce Callahan as the starters along with safeties Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons. That group ranks 21st in pass defense, allowing 256 yards per game. Opponents have thrown seven touchdowns while the Broncos have just one interception through four weeks. Whether it's Newton, Stidham or Hoyer they could use a return to form for Julian Edelman. The trusty wideout has struggled with drops and hasn't been his normal self after the catch as he deals with a knee injury. Byrd has been quietly consistent while N'Keal Harry is chipping in with some plays as well. The backs should remain part of the passing game, and they will need to continue their fine work in pass protection against some of the ILB blitzes the Broncos have used recently. The passing game has been just average with Newton, and without him things got ugly in KC.
When the Broncos run - Edge: Patriots
Melvin Gordon is enjoying a bit of a bounce back in his first season in Denver, averaging 4.3 yards per carry with three rushing touchdowns. The problem is Denver has been playing mostly from behind and hasn't been able to lean on him as much as they would like. Also, the versatile Phillip Lindsay has been out since Week 1 due to a toe injury. Coach Vic Fangio believes Lindsay will play against the Patriots, which could provide Denver with a solid one-two backfield punch. The Patriots turned in a strong effort on run defense in Kansas City, often playing with light fronts while dealing with the Chiefs potent air attack. Despite that, Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise in particular did a great job containing Clyde Edwards-Helaire, limiting him to just 4 yards per carry. The mindset on defense should change this week as the Broncos limited passing attack should translate into more bodies being devoted to stopping Gordon and Lindsay. Fangio likely wants to establish the ground game to help protect third-string quarterback Brett Rypien and keep him out of obvious passing situations, but the Patriots will not allow that to happen often and should have enough to keep the Broncos in check.
When the Broncos pass - Edge: Patriots
At the start of the season this matchup had the potential to be interesting. Second-year quarterback Drew Lock showed promise in limited work as a rookie, and with receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler as well as tight end Noah Fant at his disposal the Broncos looked like an offense on the rise. Then Lock went down with a shoulder injury and will likely miss his third straight game. Sutton is lost for the season on IR, Hamler's hamstring will keep him out of the lineup and Fant is questionable with an ankle injury. Only Jeudy finished their Week 4 over the Jets, leaving Rypien with very few options. Rypien, a former practice squad quarterback who took over for backup Jeff Driskel two weeks ago, made some plays against the Jets in posting the win, but he also tossed three interceptions and nearly cost his team the game. The injuries, coupled with Rypien's inexperience and a struggling offensive line point toward another turnover-filled game for the former undrafted rookie who is the nephew of former Washington quarterback Mark Rypien. The Patriots secondary usually feasts on situations like this, and it would not be surprising to see some confusion leading to more picks for the Patriots.
Special Teams - Edge: Patriots
Nick Folk remains a question mark but he made both of his kicks in Kansas City and came away perfect for the first time this season. Jake Bailey was solid against the Chiefs as well, backing up KC on a number of occasions. He remains a strength in terms of flipping field position. Denver has a trusty kicker in Brandon McManus, who has just one miss this season and that came from 58 yards out at Heinz Field, a traditionally tough place for kickers. The Broncos have a slight edge in the return game with Diontae Spencer, who took a punt back 41 yards earlier this season. The Patriots welcomed Gunner Olszewski back into the lineup and he returned punts in his season debut. Neither side has gotten anything on kick returns while both teams have enjoyed solid work in covering both kicks and punts with the Patriots being more consistent, especially on kicks.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2020 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|DENVER BRONCOS
|Record
|2-2
|21-3
|Divisional Standings
|2nd
|4th
|Total Yards Gained
|1,584
|1,227
|Total Offense (Rank)
|396.0 (8T)
|306.8 (29)
|Rush Offense
|179.8 (2)
|92.5 (29)
|Pass Offense
|216.3 (24)
|214.5 (25)
|Points Per Game
|24.3 (22)
|20.5 (28)
|Total Yards Allowed
|1,396
|1,461
|Total Defense (Rank)
|349.0 (9)
|265.3 (16)
|Rush Defense
|115.3 (17)
|109.0 (13)
|Pass Defense
|233.8 (10)
|256.3 (21)
|Points Allowed / Game
|23.0 (8T)
|24.5 (14)
|Possession Avg.
|32:26
|29:07
|Sacks Allowed / Yards Lost
|7/39
|13/106
|Sacks Made / Yards
|6/41
|10/78
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|12
|9
|Penalties Against / Yards
|11/135
|21/210
|Punts / Avg.
|10/48.4
|16/43.0
|Turnover Differential
|+1 (13T)
|-6 (31)
SCARY GOOD IN OCTOBER
The Patriots are an NFL-best 65-19 in the month of October since the 2000 season.
CONNECTIONS
FORMER PATRIOTS
- Duke Dawson was a second round pick by the Patriots in 2018, spent time on IR and the active roster, but never saw game action. He and a seventh Round pick were traded to Denver in August 2019 for a 6th round pick in return.
FORMER BRONCOS
- OC Josh McDanials - Head Coach – (2009-2010)
- QBC Jedd Fisch – Wide Receivers Coach – (2008)
- OL James Ferentz - (2015-16)
NEW ENGLAND TIES
- S Justin Simmons – College: Boston College (2012-15)
- OL Elijah Wilkinson – College: UMass (2013-16)
- HC Vic Fangio – Coaching: Milford (CT) Academy - Defensive Coordinator (1982)
WORTH NOTING
- Broncos tight end Andrew Beck was originally signed by the Patriots out of the University of Texas in May 2019. Denver claimed him off waivers in September 2019.
- Denver defensive lineman Mike Purcell spent time on the Patriot's practice squad in the 2017 season.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR
- The Patriots have eclipsed 200 yards rushing as a team in each of their first two home games this season, netting 217 Week 1 vs. Miami and 250 Week 3 vs. Las Vegas. With 200 yards rushing this week vs. Denver, New England would join the 1976 and 1978 teams as the only Patriots squads to eclipse 200 yards rushing in three consecutive home games. The Patriots have rushed for 467 yards in their first two home games in 2020.
- Bill Belichick enters this week third all-time with 275 career regular-season wins, behind George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328).
- Belichick's 306 career victories as a heads coach (including postseason) are third-most all-time behind George Halas (324) and Don Shula (347).
- Julian Edelman enters Week 5 with 617 career regular-season receptions, second-most in team history behind Wes Welker's 672.
- With one touchdown catch, Edelman will tie Welker with his 37th career touchdown reception, good for sixth-most in team history.
- Edelman has 41 career touchdowns overall, good for 11th in franchise history. Gino Cappelletti, Irving Fryar and Larry Garron are tied for eighth with 42 career touchdowns.
- The Patriots are 22-3 (postseason included) when Julian Edelman catches a touchdown pass.
- James White 24 touchdown receptions in 80 career regular-season games. Brian Westbrook currently holds the record for the fastest running back to reach the 25-TD reception mark, achieving the feat in 87 regular-season games.
- White needs two receiving touchdowns to tie Larry Garron (26) for the most in franchise history by a running back.
- White currently sits ninth on the Patriots all-time receptions list with 330. Irving Fryar holds the eight spot with 363 regular-season receptions as a Patriot.
- Since White became a regular contributor on offense in 2015, he has more receptions (325), receiving yards (2,854) and receiving touchdowns (24) than any other running back in the NFL.
- With his next interception, Devin McCourty (27) will tie Mike Haynes for sixth all-time in Patriots history with 28 career interceptions.
- If McCourty returns another interception for a TD this season, he will tie the team record with two pick-sixes in a single year. The feat has been accomplished nine times.
IF THE PATRIOTS WIN...
- New England will improve on the NFL's best regular-season home record since Gillette Stadium opened in 2002. The Patriots enter Week 5 with a 123-23 (.841) record in regular-season games and a 142-27 (.840) overall mark at Gillette Stadium
- And a player eclipses 100 yards rushing, the team will improve to 53-2 since the 2000 regular season when a player rushes for at least 100 yards.
- And the team does not commit a turnover, New England will win its 70th game since 2008 without committing a turnover. The Patriots enter Week 5 with a 69-9 record in zero turnover games since 2008.
BROADCAST INFO
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties with Trent Green as the color analyst. Melanie Collins will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Ken Mack and directed by Suzanne Smith.
SATELLITE RADIO: SIRIUS: 132 (LV), 103 (NE) - XM: 388 (LV), 230 (NE)
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 38 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
For information on how to stream the game please visit our Ways to Watch guide.