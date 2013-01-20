Official website of the New England Patriots

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case 

4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Falcons Week 11

Pats wreak interior havoc to stuff Falcons' fourth-and-short plunge

Davon Godchaux keeps sack party going with Pats' fourth QB takedown of night

Devin McCourty nabs 30th career INT on Matt Ryan's pressured throw

Nick Folk's season-long 53-yard FG doinks camera operator

J.C. Jackson's sideline tightrope act secures sixth pick of 2021

Kyle Van Noy reads Rosen's eyes for 35-yard pick six

Shutout secured! Adrian Phillips lunges for Pats' FOURTH INT of night

Full Patriots vs. Falcons highlights: NFL Week 11

Matthew Judon overwhelms RT for speedy third-down sack on Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan's pump fake not enough to dodge Van Noy's sack

Nelson Agholor has tons of space to roam in for 19-yard TD

Damien Harris barrels over Erik Harris on 17-yard rumble

Rhamondre Stevenson throws Falcons DB to ground with furious stiff arm

Patriots All Access: Falcons Preview

Notebook: Pees' defense will provide a tough new challenge for Mac 

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Ravens

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 25-0 victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mac Jones 11/18: "We all believe in each other"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Bill Belichick 11/18: "Short week, but good week"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 25-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Full Patriots vs. Falcons highlights: NFL Week 11

Watch highlights from the Week 11 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

Matthew Judon 11/18: "We're all playing with a lot of confidence"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, November 18, 2021

J.C. Jackson 11/18: "We've got one of the best defenses in the league"

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Thursday, November 18, 2021
