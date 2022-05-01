Get to know new Patriots after Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

The Marshall, Tex. native grew up with a passion for baseball, wearing No. 34 and looking up to Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz. Eventually, he made a business decision, realizing his size and athleticism were better suited for football. He really found his love for the game by watching LSU, where he eventually went on to play in college. There, he got to know Kevin Faulk, the Patriots Hall of Fame running back, who has been on the school's coaching staff for a few years.