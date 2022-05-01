Get to know new Patriots after Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft

While the first three rounds saw a little bit of movement within the 2022 NFL Draft for the Patriots, that wasn't the case for Day 3.
New England started its day Saturday with seven selections throughout the fourth, sixth, and seventh rounds. It used every one, adding seven new players by the end of the day.
The Patriots selected Cole Strange, Tyquan Thornton, and Marcus Jones in each of the first three rounds, and on Saturday, added Jack Jones, Pierre Strong Jr., Bailey Zappe, Kevin Harris, Sam Roberts, Chasen Hines, and Andrew Steuber to round out the 2022 Draft Class.
From existing Patriots fans to part-time nurses aids and a player who loved David Ortiz and the Red Sox growing up, get to know the newest additions to the team below.
Round 4
Jack Jones, Cornerback, Arizona State University
Pick 121
The California High School football legend attended Long Beach Polytechnic -- where Willie McGinest, DeSean Jackson, Jurrell Casey, and Snoop Dogg all went. He even played in the Snoop League as a kid. On his website, the former five-star recruit sells his own branded merchandise. He makes for the fourth "Jones" on the team and the second to come out of this draft class.
Round 4
Pierre Strong Jr., Running Back, South Dakota State
Pick 127
The Patriots already had drafted the fastest wide receiver in the class. They followed it up by taking the quickest running back to perform at the NFL Draft Combine as well -- one who threw six touchdown passes in college.
Strong majored in Sociology and was a two-year captain who dominated the FCS after getting no major offers out of high school. The cold was quite an adjustment for a Little Rock native, but he'll be prepared for it when he gets to New England.
Round 4
Bailey Zappe, Quarterback, Western Kentucky
Pick 137
The 23-year-old had just one scholarship offer coming out of high school in Victoria, Tex. but made the most of it to break the FBS single-season record for passing touchdowns (62) and passing yards (5,967). In a span of two years, he went from Houston Baptist to Western Kentucky to the NFL Draft and had the top Wonderlic Test among quarterbacks in his class.
Round 6
Kevin Harris, Running Back, South Carolina
Pick 183
The Patriots added one of the best rushers in the SEC by drafting running back Kevin Harris. He had the conference's second-most rushing yards in 2020 before undergoing back surgery to remove a cyst. He's the only running back in Gamecocks history with five rushing touchdowns in a game, and his social media suggests he's a big fan of LeBron James.
Round 6
Sam Roberts, Defensive Lineman, Northwest Missouri State
Pick 200
The 6-foot-4, 293-pound rusher was a Division II All-American and won the Cliff Harris Award, honoring the nation's small college defensive player of the year. He's a Missouri native, but grew up rooting for Patriots -- so he'll fit in quite nicely. He called it a "fairytale ending" to be drafted by his favorite team. Roberts' initial life goal was to become a physician's assistant and worked as a certified nurses aid at a local nursing home when he had downtime from football.
Round 6
Chasen Hines, Guard, Louisiana State University
Pick 210
The Marshall, Tex. native grew up with a passion for baseball, wearing No. 34 and looking up to Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz. Eventually, he made a business decision, realizing his size and athleticism were better suited for football. He really found his love for the game by watching LSU, where he eventually went on to play in college. There, he got to know Kevin Faulk, the Patriots Hall of Fame running back, who has been on the school's coaching staff for a few years.
Round 7
Andrew Stueber, Offensive Tackle, Michigan
Pick 245
The 6-foot-7, 338-pound right tackle is coming back home, growing up in Darien, Conn. before heading to Michigan. He played basketball in high school, is known as a quiet giant with a great sense of humor, and was pursuing a graduate degree in business administration.