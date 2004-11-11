Injury Report

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 11, 2004 at 04:00 PM

New England Patriots

Player

Pos

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Ty Law
CB
 Foot
 Out*
Out*
Out*
Tyrone Poole
CB
 Knee
 Out*
Out*
Out*
Deion Branch
WR
 Knee
 Questionable
 Questionable
 Questionable
Matt Chatham
LB
 Hamstring
 Questionable
 Questionable
 Questionable
Mike Vrabel
LB
 Lower Leg


Questionable*
Asante Samuel
CB
 Shoulder
 Probable
 Probable
 Probable
Larry Izzo
 LB
 Knee
 Probable
 Probable
 Probable
Tom Brady
QB
 Right Shoulder
 Probable
 Probable
 Probable
Jim Miller
QB
 Right Shoulder
Probable
 Probable
 Probable

  • missed portion of "team"

Buffalo Bills

Player

Pos

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Constantin Ritzmann
DE
 Foot
 Out
 Out
Josh Reed
WR
 Knee
 Doubtful
 Doubtful
Coy Wire
S
 Abdomen
 Doubtful
 Doubtful
Troy Vincent
CB
 Knee
 Questionable
 Questionable
Mike Williams
T
 Neck
 Questionable*
 Questionable

  • missed portion of "team"
