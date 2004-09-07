Official website of the New England Patriots

Injury Report

New England PatriotsPlayerPosInjuryTuesdayWednesdayKevin Faulk RBPersonal Reasons OutOutTroy Brown WRKneeQuestionable - Missed portion of Team Practice Questionable - Missed portion of Team Practice Tom Brady QBRight Shoulder ProbableProbableBenjamin Watson TEKneeProbableProbableJim Miller QBRight S

Sep 07, 2004 at 09:16 AM

New England Patriots

Player

Pos

Injury

Tuesday

Wednesday

Kevin Faulk
RB
Personal Reasons
Out
Out
Troy Brown
WR
Knee
Questionable - Missed portion of Team Practice
Questionable - Missed portion of Team Practice
Tom Brady
QB
Right Shoulder
Probable
Probable
Benjamin Watson
TE
Knee
Probable
Probable
Jim Miller
QB
Right Shoulder
Probable
Probable

Indianapolis Colts

Player

Pos

Injury

Tuesday

Wednesday

Gilbert Gardner
LB
Ankle
Out
 
Joseph Jefferson
DB
Knee
Out
 
Bob Sanders
FS
Foot
Out
 
Troy Walter
WR
Upper Arm Fracture
Out
 
Cory Bird
SS
Concussion
Questionable
 
James Mungro
RB
Wrist
Questionable
 
Bray Pyatt
WR
Thigh
Questionable
 
Aaron Moorehead
WR
Ankle
Probable
 
Donald Strickland
DB
Hip & Shoulder
Probable
 

