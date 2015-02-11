Key Patriots offseason dates

Less than two weeks ago the Patriots hoisted their fourth Lombardi Trophy, once again reaching the heights of ultimate NFL success with the win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

But a long, successful season means there is very little time between the end of 2014 and turning the page to the 2015 offseason. With minimal exaggeration, the free agency and the NFL Draft are right around the calendar corner.

That in mind, here are a number of key dates to keep in mind for the Patriots, and the rest of the NFL, as the work begins on New England trying to defend its title: