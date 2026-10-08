Kraft Sports + Entertainment Unveils New JetBlue Loft at Gillette Stadium

"JetBlue has been an important partner of the Patriots, Revolution, and Gillette Stadium for many years, united by a deep commitment to this region and its fans," said Jeff Deline, Chief Revenue Officer, Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "The JetBlue Loft will deliver an exceptional game day experience and give our guests a dynamic destination for events all year long."

"JetBlue has been part of the New England sports community for years, and the JetBlue Loft gives us a fun new way to bring our brand to life for New England sports fans," said Stephanie Evans Greene, senior vice president, marketing and brand at JetBlue. "It's all about bringing people together and making game day even more memorable — with the warmth, energy and hospitality that JetBlue is known for."