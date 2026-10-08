Kraft Sports + Entertainment Unveils New JetBlue Loft at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Kraft Sports + Entertainment today announced an extension of their longstanding partnership with JetBlue as the Official Airline of the New England Patriots, New England Revolution, and Gillette Stadium and introduced the JetBlue Loft, a new premium hospitality space at Gillette Stadium designed to bring fans closer to the action while creating an elevated setting for private events throughout the year.
Spanning 15,000 square feet, the JetBlue Loft will pair the energy of game day with the comfort and thoughtful hospitality associated with JetBlue. The space will feature a bar stretching more than 62 feet, premium buffet service, nearly two dozen televisions, private restrooms and a dramatic feature screen measuring 5 feet 7 inches high by 59 feet wide.
The JetBlue Loft will serve as the new home of the Patriots Tailgate Party presented by Bud Light, giving guests a spacious, immersive place to gather before kickoff. On non-game days, the flexible venue will become a distinctive private event setting for corporate gatherings, receptions and other special occasions at Gillette Stadium.
"JetBlue has been an important partner of the Patriots, Revolution, and Gillette Stadium for many years, united by a deep commitment to this region and its fans," said Jeff Deline, Chief Revenue Officer, Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "The JetBlue Loft will deliver an exceptional game day experience and give our guests a dynamic destination for events all year long."
"JetBlue has been part of the New England sports community for years, and the JetBlue Loft gives us a fun new way to bring our brand to life for New England sports fans," said Stephanie Evans Greene, senior vice president, marketing and brand at JetBlue. "It's all about bringing people together and making game day even more memorable — with the warmth, energy and hospitality that JetBlue is known for."
The JetBlue Loft extends the airline's hospitality philosophy into the heart of Gillette Stadium. The new space is intended to feel welcoming, comfortable and distinctly connected to New England, while giving guests room to dine, socialize and enjoy the experience together.
JetBlue will continue as the Official Airline of the New England Patriots, New England Revolution, and Gillette Stadium. The partnership builds on the organizations' shared commitment to New England fans and creates a prominent new destination where JetBlue can connect with them beyond the airport.