Marshall misses practice with pulled hamstring

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Broncos WR Brandon Marshall is sitting out practice with a strained right hamstring that he suffered running a route one day earlier.
Coach Josh McDaniels said he wasn't sure how serious the injury was or if Marshall would be able to return to practice on Friday.
Marshall just earned his second straight Pro Bowl honor and has caught at least 100 passes for three straight seasons.
Wide receiver Eddie Royal (head, neck) and tight end Daniel Graham (knee) both returned to practice.