Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

Notebook: McDaniels eager to continue working with Mac

NFL Notes: Mac Jones rumor misses the mark

Patriots Mailbag: Pondering the roster post-Dolphins 

Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/13: 'My goal is to do my job better every week'

Breaking down Patriots solid third-down offensive performance vs. Miami

Bill Belichick on WEEI 9/13: 'Overall as a team I thought we competed hard'

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Miami to under 100 yards rushing

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/12

Game Observations: Despite result, a promising start

Bill Belichick 9/12: 'We just missed too many opportunities to win'

4 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Miami

Mac Jones 9/12: 'We can do a better job'

Dolphins vs. Patriots highlights Week 1

Photos: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1

Inactive Analysis: Mills, Agholor to debut vs. Dolphins

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Marshall misses practice with pulled hamstring

Jan 01, 2010 at 12:00 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Broncos WR Brandon Marshall is sitting out practice with a strained right hamstring that he suffered running a route one day earlier.

Coach Josh McDaniels said he wasn't sure how serious the injury was or if Marshall would be able to return to practice on Friday.

Marshall just earned his second straight Pro Bowl honor and has caught at least 100 passes for three straight seasons.

Wide receiver Eddie Royal (head, neck) and tight end Daniel Graham (knee) both returned to practice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich host second annual 'Games for Good' 

