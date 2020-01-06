News Blitz 1/6: Turning the page to the offseason

Peter King of NBC Sports speaks with Tom Brady and Robert Kraft about Brady's future now that he's slated to hit free agency.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic lays out some options for Brady and the Patriots and how it could all come back together.
Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston jumps into the Patriots offensive numbers and how they all stacked up.
Ryan Hannable of WEEI has Randy Moss campaigning for the Patriots to bring in some weaponry for Tom Brady.
Jim McBride reports from the Patriots final press conference with Bill Belichick.
Nick Underhill of The Athletic has his film review of the Titans loss and finds more of the same from the regular season.
Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston prepares for the Patriots to launch their 3.0 team version.