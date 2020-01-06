Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Jan 28 - 12:00 AM | Mon Jan 31 - 11:55 PM

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

Robert Kraft's decision to go with Bill Belichick changed the Patriots forever

Photos: Best Patriots Action Shots of 2021 

2001 Flashback: Special win in Pittsburgh showcased winning team formula

2021 Season In Review: Inside the Numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting an offseason Patriots plan

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

NFL Notes: Have we seen the last of Brady?

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

10 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Roster Rundown

2001 Flashback: Snow Bowl remains an all-time Patriots classic

Mac Jones, Patriots teammates share season-ending messages on social media

Patriots Mailbag: On to the '22 offseason

NFL Notes: Pats need to make some speedy decisions

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

News Blitz 1/6: Turning the page to the offseason

Jan 06, 2020 at 09:35 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20200106_NewsBlitzNike_2500x1406

Peter King of NBC Sports speaks with Tom Brady and Robert Kraft about Brady's future now that he's slated to hit free agency.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic lays out some options for Brady and the Patriots and how it could all come back together.

Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston jumps into the Patriots offensive numbers and how they all stacked up.

Ryan Hannable of WEEI has Randy Moss campaigning for the Patriots to bring in some weaponry for Tom Brady.

Jim McBride reports from the Patriots final press conference with Bill Belichick.

Nick Underhill of The Athletic has his film review of the Titans loss and finds more of the same from the regular season.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston prepares for the Patriots to launch their 3.0 team version.

Related Content

news

Patriots News Blitz 7/27: Training camp starts tomorrow 

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/26: What to expect during training camp

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/22: Which rookies will make the biggest impact?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/21: Patrick Chung has high hopes for Kyle Dugger

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/20: Patriots special teams could have a big year again

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/19: Stephon Gilmore is still the biggest offseason question

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/13: What will the Patriots backfield look like?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/9: J.C. Jackson has high expectations for 2021

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/7: How much longer does N'Keal Harry have in New England?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/6: What we learned about the Patriots rookies this summer

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots News Blitz 7/2: Lawrence Guy's diet has prolonged his career

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

At home with David Andrews: 10 tidbits from his Instagram Q&A

6 Forgotten Patriots championship plays

Patriots sign offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais to a future contract

Analysis: Belichick earns PFWA executive nod for Patriots reset

Patriots 2021 Rookie Review

Bill Belichick Selected 2021 Pro Football Writers of America Executive of the Year

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Lawrence Guy surprises family visiting Gillette Stadium

You won't believe the surprise Lawrence Guy has, for a deserving family visiting Gillette Stadium.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the AFC Championship Game Patriots at Steelers

Watch full highlights from New England's AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, January 27, 2002.

Top 10 Patriots plays 2021 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL season.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo take a look back at the highs and lows of the 2021 season and offer their insight on the state of the roster and changes that may take place this offseason. In addition, Steve Burton and Scott Zolak discuss Mac Jones' performance in his rookie year. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Celebrating 28 Years of Kraft Family Ownership of the New England Patriots

We flashback to January 21, 1994, the day that Robert Kraft purchased the Patriots, which kept the team in New England.

Patriots 2001 Lookback: Game Highlights from the Divisional Game Patriots vs Raiders

Watch full highlights from New England's Divisional Game against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, January 19, 2002.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

We take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Patriots locked into 21st overall pick

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Do Your Job: Patriots Team Plane

Welcome aboard AirKraft, the Patriots team plane, used primarily to transport the New England Patriots to road games since 2017, but also the vehicle for goodwill missions across the region, country, and world. Explore the plane's construction, purpose, and journey in the latest episode of Do Your Job presented by Bose.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising