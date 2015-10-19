News Blitz 10/19: A Patriots win and fake punt to remember

Bill Belichick's team went into Indy on Sunday night and took care of business in a 34-27 win over the Colts.

It was another solid, all-around effort from the Patriots as the team dispatched a game Indy squad led by a returning Andrew Luck. New England remained perfect on the season, improving to 5-0, while Chuck Pagano's curious Colts fell to 3-3 for the year.

The Boston Globe breaks down the Patriots offensive approach in Indy, which differed from the team's recent run of 40-carry rushing attacks in blowouts off the Colts. While New England won the game, the Globe says Tom Brady sounded disappointed in the same way many fans probably were after the win which was anything but the blowout many hoped for.

The Herald also has the best and the worst from the Patriots win.

Broncos legend and now executive leader John Elway has some level-headed thoughts on Deflategate on MMQB.com, as well as this gem of a quote on Brady: "The last thing you want to do is poke the bear. The bear got poked, and this is what happened."

The New York Times seems a bit extreme saying the fake punt play handed the Patriots the victory.